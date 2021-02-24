Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Willamette Week highlights ODOT’s deceptive Rose Quarter freeway expansion plans

Posted by on February 24th, 2021 at 8:50 am

I-5 from the N Vancouver Avenue bridge.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s one thing for critiques of a project to swirl around transportation and advocacy circles; it’s another thing when a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter hops onto the story.

That’s what happened today with the Willamette Week’s publication of an article titled Questions About the Footprint of the I-5 Rose Quarter Project Intensify. The news that ODOT is being intentionally dishonest about the true width of their I-5 expansion plans through the central city is not new. What’s important about Willamette Week reporter Nigel Jaquiss doing a story on it is that it gets the idea more firmly on the radar of influential local electeds and makes them comment about it on the record.

And Jaquiss has also furthered the story in a significant way: By highlighting new documents from the nonprofit No More Freeways that show the potential width of the freeway is even wider than anyone previously expected. Here’s an excerpt from his piece (emphasis mine):

Through public records requests, the group found two separate documents—one in a consultant’s report and another in a design drawing—that show the project’s right of way when it passes under the Broadway/Weidler interchange could be as wide as 160 feet but certainly no less than 126 feet.

More Freeways says the crucial point is that ODOT’s design calls for a footprint that is significantly wider than the current freeway at the Broadway/Weidler interchange, which the group pegs at 82 feet.

That opens the possibility for more lanes, traffic and emissions.

Advertisement

Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

No More Freeways’ skepticism about the freeway width dates back to 2019. On March 12th 2019 BikePortland pointed out that ODOT’s marketing of this project is false because it hides the true width of the freeway footprint. On March 13th, City Observatory founder and economist Joe Cortright scrutinized the project further in an articled titled, The Hidden Rose Quarter Mega Freeway.

ODOT has denied that their project would increase driving capacity or that it should even be considered an expansion. In that March 2019 BikePortland article, ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton said, “It’s imprecise to say the Rose Quarter Plan will build more freeway lanes… Saying it builds more freeway lanes leaves the impression that there will be a large scale expansion of the freeway.”

“In reality,” Cortright countered in his article, “ODOT is engineering a right-of-way that can easily hold an 8 lane freeway — effectively doubling the size of the current Interstate 5.”

In today’s Willamette Week story, ODOT still denies the reality of the expansion saying, “Those shoulders are just extra space.”

But thanks to Jaquiss’ digging, the issue has finally opened more eyes. And important ones at that. Metro Council President Lynn Peterson apparently didn’t know about the true freeway width until Jaquiss spoke to her for the story. “That was 24 feet wider than I had envisioned. That raises several questions,” she told him.

If past is prologue, ODOT will simply answer those questions and move on. Whether Peterson moves on and continues to support the project — and whether yet another crack in the foundation of this project does anything to stop it — remains to be seen.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Media
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for discrimination or harassment including expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

20
Leave a Reply

avatar
13 Comment threads
7 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
19 Comment authors
J_R FDUPAaronGlowBoy Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Jeff
Guest
Jeff

But with the inability to expand to 8-lanes north or south of this point, there’s clearly no nefarious plan to hide future lanes.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Some friends of mine think the concept of ” the deep state” is a myth. Clearly they have not paid attention to ODOT.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
Zach
Guest
Zach

ODOT on I-5 = “Just extra space”
PBOT on Hawthorne = “Just a maintenance project”

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Excellent work Aaron Brown et al. Keep it up. My hope is that this might force ODOT to an EIS. An EIS may lead ODOT to reflect reality at least in part in their evaluation: that adding lanes will indeed induce demand, increase emissions, may increase crashes, and VMT.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

Right of Way is the land owned by ODOT, not (necessarily) the pavement. Slopes and roadsides are ROW . I’m not saying ODOT is being fully transparent, But this article gives the impression that Right of Way equals ares under pavement. Countering agency deception with agenda spun narratives is another form of deception.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
Brent
Guest
Brent

I admit I have no background knowledge about these kinds of projects, but how can something as important as how wide the freeway will be still be uncertain or still so vague? This project has been in design and studies for years but they are still uncertain how much land they will have to “buy” (eminent domain) and how much dirt they will have to dig up and move. This is obviously my ignorance talking, but I would imagine the first step is deciding how much space you will need/have. Then design how best to use it.

If they are still arguing over how much space they will need/have then what have they been spending so much money to “study”?

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Great research, way to scoop The O.

Forward thinking infrastructure designers always try to build some flexibility into their designs vs always reconstructing, especially where future bottlenecks like bridges are…yes, it could be more MV capacity or as others have pointed out ‘tolling’ facilities…or perhaps room for regional protected micro mobility / bike lanes (Bike Super Highways) + regional rapid transit (BRT LRT). [I vote for a Bike Super Highway but I doubt it.]

[PS. For those valuing this type of research please consider supporting WW through a subscription etc.]

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Lenny Anderson
Guest
Lenny Anderson

Urban freeways should be di-commissioned and replaced with affordable housing and new retail and commercial destinations. In Germany the Autobahns circle cities; our I-205 should be designated I-5, and the current I-5 removed, starting with this segment.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

We shouldn’t be expanding I-5 through the Rose Quarter. I’ll say it again: we should be redesignating it as the last (or first) mile of I-84, ripping out the rest of what’s called I-5 through the Eastside as far as (and including) the Marquam Bridge, and renaming I-405 to I-5.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

Thanks for the coverage, Jonathan!

If you don’t mind the plug – No More Freeways just got an anonymous donor promising to match every dollar up to $2000. We’ve got a busy, litigious couple months ahead, and we’re so close to hitting our fundraising goal that’ll allow us to run the full gamut of what we have planned in the next few months. Every dollar goes towards our legal efforts and towards our PR – we’re an all volunteer effort.

Whether you can donate $2000, $200, or $20, every dollar helps – and we will mail you a button and a thank you card as appreciation:

http://www.nomorefreewayspdx.com/donate

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

Um, save the Flint Ave. overpass, anyone???

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
 
Guest
 

If the RQ project were to be put on a ballot, I think many here would be surprised by the outcome. Among my non-activist friends in Portland that I’ve asked, almost every single one has said that they support the project. I offer no opinion myself, but we really have to be careful to not create an echo chamber where we only hear our voices and not engage the general public.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

Focusing on the width of the right-of-way is really a bit misdirected.

The right-of-way is devoted to lots of different uses. First, it’s not all pavement. Second, not all of the pavement is destined for travel lanes (shoulders for breakdowns or emergency vehicle access to crash sites). Substantial parts of the right-of-way are used for slopes (notice the difference in elevation between I-5 and the adjoining streets?), some for stormwater management, signs, street lights, etc. It’s often possible to reduce the right-of-way width by replacing slopes with much more expensive retaining walls; stormwater management can be accommodated by putting runnoff in pipes, transporting it elsewhere and treating it there. Both add significantly to the cost.

The width analogy in your home is whether to use 2 x 6 stud walls with cheap fiberglass insulation or 2 x 4 walls with much more expensive foam insulation. Both can be used to achieve the desired r value. Is reducing the width worth the extra expense? Same thing applies to highway design and construction.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests