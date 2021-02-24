State of Oregon bike/ped advisory committee looking for two new members

If you’re looking for a great way to get more involved in advocacy on a statewide level, this could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

The Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (“ahb-pack”) has started recruitment for two openings to their 8-member group.

The OBPAC was created in 1973 after the passage of the “Bike Bill” to create more public oversight of the Oregon Department of Transportation. Originally known as the “Oregon Bicycle Committee,” the group expanded to recognize walkers in 1995. Since then it has played an important role in keeping ODOT accountable for their active transportation investments.

Here’s the recruitment blurb currently swirling around:

We are also going to be starting a recruitment for two new members of our 8-member governor-appointed Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee soon. One of our at-large members and our environmental representative will be finishing up their terms on the committee at the end of June. The Environmental rep is required to have an association with “a recognized environmental group” (e.g. our former member worked for Commute Options in Bend). For both positions, OBPAC is very interested in increasing the social and geographic diversity of representation on the committee, including increasing representation from BIPOC and Oregonians living with disabilities. We are beginning the recruitment process for their replacements now so we can get our new members onboarded and through the appointment process in time to jump in ready to go in July. OBPAC advises ODOT and the Oregon Transportation Commission on active transportation issues and also helps us select projects for funding through several programs. The committee meets virtually on the 4th Wednesday of odd months from 1-5pm and has 1-2 in person meetings around the state each year (when we’re all vaccinated and able to travel again). OBPAC members are reimbursed for any travel/expenses and receive a $30 stipend per meeting if their employer does not pay for their time at meetings.

If you want to apply or stay up-to-date on the recruitment (I don’t think it’s fully public yet), get over to the OBPAC website and you’ll find ways to contact them and sign up for email notifications.

obpac, Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian advisory committee