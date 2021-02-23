Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Alpenrose Velodrome and event site is permanently closed

Posted by on February 23rd, 2021 at 8:51 am

A cyclocross race at Alpenrose in 2019 and the cover of the Dairyville Gazette from August 1962.

The beloved racing event site at Alpenrose Dairy is now permanently closed.

That’s the terrible news just released by the Oregon Bicycle Racing Association (OBRA) in a statement released this morning from Alpenrose Velodrome Director Jen Featheringill and OBRA Executive Director Chuck Kenlan:

Dear OBRA and Alpenrose Velodrome Friends,

Although we expected this someday, we are sad to inform you that the Alpenrose Dairy property has been permanently closed to events and all other uses. For us, this includes the velodrome and the surrounding property that is used for cyclocross races. Although we knew that this day would probably come, it is disappointing to not get one final year of racing at this historic property.

We are incredibly grateful to the entire Cadonau Family for the decades of generosity to the Oregon community by allowing all of the groups the use of the land and facilities free of charge. It is truly the end of an era.

Many of us have fond memories of the AVC, the Six-Day, and all the weekly track racing series that introduced so many people in our community to riding one of the most challenging velodromes in the country. There are memories of the first Cross Crusade race in 1994 which was also a Super Cup race and the epic Crusade season openers in the following years. In 2009, Tony and Joe started the Blind Date Series which brought new racers to the sport of cyclocross every Wednesday night in September for 11 years.

We invite you to share your memories of racing at Alpenrose on the OBRA Facebook page here: facebook.com/ORBicycleRacing and the Alpenrose Velodrome Facebook page here: facebook.com/groups/AlpenroseVelodrome.

Alpenrose opened to bicycle racing in 1962 and has become a premier destination for track and cyclocross races ever since.

Alpenrose hosted the U.S. National Road Racing Championships in 1967. In a cover story for the October 1967 issue of American Cycling magazine journalist and photographer Peter Hoffman described it as “Portland’s finest hour.”

In March 2019, the sale of Alpenrose Dairy, the corporation headquartered on the southwest Portland property, sent a scare into the community that its new owners might decide against hosting large public events at the site. Those fears were put on hold when it appeared the new owners would allow racing to continue.

In the end, the potential of a multi-million payout to develop the very valuable real estate we used to ride bikes on proved to be harder to pass up than that person in front of you on the wonderfully dreadful, off-camber muddy section on that hill in the back corner of the property.

While today’s news isn’t a huge surprise for those close to the recent sale and ownership battle, it doesn’t make it any easier to accept.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
draw2build architecture
Member
draw2build architecture

This is the saddest cycling-related email I’ve received in a long time. I really hoped this would not happen.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Fred
Guest
Fred

I hope you’ll update this story with the “why” – as in “Why has the site closed?” What has happened? Did they lose their insurance? Has the legal battle between family members created this situation? Will Alpenrose Dairy be sold off so hundreds of houses can be built on the site? (everyone’s greatest fear in this part of town).

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
HJ
Guest
HJ

The new owners (Alpenrose was sold in 2019) didn’t want us from day 1. It was a constant battle even for the little bit of access we got after they bought it. New owners couldn’t care less about the value of the area to the community. They just want to make money. Sadly we knew it was coming from the day the sale went through.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
SE
Guest
SE

The land that the velodrome sits on is still owned by the Cadanou family. The new owners have no control over any of the baseball fields or the rest of the land. This is a decision by the Cadanou family to cash out by redeveloping the land. Point your fingers where they belong please.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

Time to re-purpose the Memorial Coliseum, Velodrome and Indoor Track and Field facility.

Vote Up21Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Eric Leifsdad
Guest
Eric Leifsdad

Sad news but I hope if they redevelop it that they’re required to provide a public path through the north edge. Maybe they’ll sell the velodrome and ballfield to parks dept? This property seems to be a gap in the red electric trail right-of-way between Shattuck and Oleson. I never understood why the property seemed to be so car-oriented / bike hostile aside from that being the default attitude in these hills.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Burk Webb
Subscriber
Burk Webb

Awwww crap.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mike Owens
Guest
Mike Owens

Little league ballpark gone too I expect? So sad.

PDX is losing.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
bob
Guest
bob

That’s too bad

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
RyanC
Guest
RyanC

Just catching up – the dude that got pepper sprayed by the mayor was the good guy in this whole saga, right?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
SE
Guest
SE

Nope. His family are the ones selling the land that the velodrome is on. They’re cashing out while trying to blame someone else.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

I’m deeply ambivalent about the slow demise of track around the country. It’s great that the disciplines rising in its stead are more physically accessible, but unfortunately their competitive sides are significantly more expensive.

Recreation is good for the masses but without the athletes for inspiration…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
StephenH
Guest
StephenH

Track racing is far more friendly to new riders, and those in urban areas (versus road and mountain biking).

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
AndyK
Subscriber
AndyK

This sucks. Thanks for all the memories!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
axoplasm
Subscriber
axoplasm

This feels like the heart of Oregon bike racing has been cut away. It was so accessible, so fun, and so great for families. Most important it was a PLACE, kind of like the Oregon racing HQ. I’m remembering going to the first race of the Crusade in 2019 with my kiddos, two of whom raced Juniors. I was looking forward to seeing my youngest race there eventually (she was only seven at that time). I never once had the thought: “this is my last time here.” I didn’t even race! Just supported my little crew. I regret every race I declined there.

I’m not a pollyanna so this is a weird feeling, but we need to build something to replace it. I worry we missed an opportunity (if there ever was one) to broker some deal with Parks to acquire the recreational parts of property in 2019. Where else can we park a world-class velodrome and CCX venue within the city limits? Could we repurpose one of the money-losing golf courses?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Austin
Guest
Austin

while I wish I would have checked out more velodrome races while I had the chance, I’m going to miss the Christmas village for sure!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

This bums me out. I grew up in that part of town and started going to Dairyland when I was a toddler ( many, many years ago.) I hate to exhibit ill will, but I hope the housing market crashes and burns for a decade or more and the entire site sits vacant until it can be revived some time in the future for its historical use. And if it does get turned in to housing, I hope that those who build on it, or live there are plagued with bad luck, bad karma, and misery. Sorry for the angry comment but trashing 60 or more years of Portland History, and community involvement on the alter of capitalism is a bitter pill to take.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
46 minutes ago
GlennF
Guest
GlennF

Maybe re-purpose an open reservoir on Mt. Tabor…
And close the dog park areas to cycle cross ones in a while.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
vespajg
Guest
vespajg

Similar to indoor soccer and futsal arenas, a year round indoor velodrome with infield restaurant/snack bar/bar and other amenities seems like it could be a successful enterprise in the PDX Metro area. Teams, track racing leagues, youth programs, etc. Alpenrose was a great, unique, and irreplaceable cyclocross venue, but we have many of those – both current (the inaugural Oaks Park race for example) and to be discovered. While I will miss the cross races, the real loss is the velodrome IMO.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
31 minutes ago
