Portland Police Association says tragic traffic toll with continue “without proactive enforcement”

Posted by on February 22nd, 2021 at 1:07 pm

The president of the labor union that represents most of the Portland Police Bureau’s rank-and-file officers made a statement earlier this month warning people that a recent personnel shift by Police Chief Chuck Lovell would lead to dangerous conditions on our streets. I just realized today that that person – PPA President Brian Hunzeker — used an opinion piece he read on BikePortland to support his case.

In a Facebook post on February 9th, Hunzeker wrote:

“Five days ago, the Traffic Division—charged with the specific duties of traffic enforcement, serious injury collision investigation, fatal collision investigations, DUII enforcement, traffic complaints, and major traffic crime investigations—was reassigned to precinct patrol leaving a dramatic gap in proactive traffic enforcement. Having served 14 years in the Traffic Division team, I knew this move would negatively affect safety on our roadways and we’ve already seen 4 fatal crashes in just the past 5 days. It’s just common sense that a city our size needs an active and dedicated traffic enforcement unit.

We have traffic laws and issue citations to improve unsafe driving and to provide education to bad drivers—to make the roads safer for everyone and prevent injury and death. Without proactive enforcement and driver accountability, I fear we will see an increase in vehicle, bike, and pedestrian injuries and fatalities. I hope I’m wrong.”

Hunzeker then shared the link, a quote and photos from my opinion piece about a rise in traffic violence that was published one day prior.

Hunzeker’s statement is based on a move back in December by Chief Lovell to re-assign officers away from the Traffic Division (a specialty unit that writes the vast majority of Portland traffic tickets) to more general patrol positions.

In my interview with PBOT Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty on Friday, she called Hunzeker’s position a “very destructive narrative”. “I want to be clear that any police officer has the ability to write a ticket for traffic infractions,” Hardesty said. “They are all qualified to hold people accountable for illegally using our streets.”

The PPA’s position is a continuation of a narrative they established with the PPB back in October when they opposed attempts by Hardesty to reduce the police budget by $18 million and warned, “The elimination of the Traffic Division, resulting in the lost enforcement of traffic laws, deterrence of bad driving that can have deadly consequences.”

Portland lawyer Mark Ginsberg with Berkshire Ginsberg LLC* said, “That narrative is bunk.”

Ginsberg believes the dissolution of the Traffic Division was a bad idea. “It’s kind of a worst-case scenario for all the officers. Officers who want to do traffic are being told they have to do other duties, plus traffic. And officers who don’t want to do traffic are now being told, they have to do traffic plus their regular duties.”

(Source: City of Portland budget documents/Kat McKelvey)

“I think it will have negative outcomes in that we’ll see less active enforcement and we’re going to see a lot of officers moved off of their motorcycles,” Ginsberg added. Motorcycles are often used by Traffic Division officers, many of whom have had to park them and hop into SUVs and other patrol vehicles with their new assignments. This impacts traffic-related enforcement because motorcycles are much more maneuverable in congested areas and they give officers a much clearer view of driver behavior — which is especially important for infractions like distracted driving where an officer must be able to see what someone is doing with their hands in order to ensure the ticket isn’t dismissed in court.

Ginsberg says the issue of officer morale and personnel shortages at PPB in general are not a good thing; but he’s quick to point out that the situation is of the PPB’s own making.

“The Portland Police Bureau, up until recently was getting $10 million more per year [in budget increases] for the last five years. Portland takes an entire year to hire officers, where other places take months… There’s no question there’s a shortage of officers, but the shortage is very much PPB and PPA’s responsibility.”

(*Berkshire Ginsberg is a financial supporter of BikePortland.)

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Leave a Reply

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

“local gang says violence will continue until the appropriate bribes have been paid”

Vote Up22Vote Down  Reply
1 day ago
TED TIMMONS
Guest
TED TIMMONS

He (or Lovell?) also said the police violence will continue until funding improves, so… this checks out.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

I’m not sure how Ginsberg defines ‘hiring’, does he mean from the day a recruit first applies until the day he is put on the street? or what? There are so many variables in here, interviews, checking recommendations, drug testing back-ground checks, mandated training, etc etc that his statement is kind of meaningless without more detail. I know that PPB has had a very difficult time filling openings; one factoid that I recall is an amazingly high rate of failed drug tests or drug histories.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
23 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I think one of the problems is that very few people want to work at PPB because they are fully aware of how fraught the job is and how disliked the PPB is by so many people.

This is IMO yet another reason why PPB should be disbanded and we need something completely new in its place. The PPB as it is today and with its currently entrenched leadership and culture will NEVER be able to repair its reputation to the point where officers will be eager to work there. It’s a downward spiral: Very few officers want to work at PPB, so they lower the bar for hiring so low that the officers who do make it through are not as qualified as they should be and the existing officers are so burned out they can’t do the work the way it should be done.

Vote Up17Vote Down  Reply
23 hours ago
Javier Sodo
Guest
Javier Sodo

Put yourself in their shoes. Who would want to work at PPB? All the liberal woke Portlanders think it’s super cool to hate on the police…throwing Molotov cocktails, canned food and feces filled balloons at them. Even those who aren’t overtly violent fill their Twitter page with hateful and vile words toward them. Not exactly a great way to work collaboratively to improve our system of public safety. No wonder stellar officers like Dave Sanders (who started the Bike Theft Task Force) bail out for Beaverton.

Vote Up19Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

All the liberal woke Portlanders think it’s super cool to hate on the police…throwing Molotov cocktails, canned food and feces filled balloons at them.

Javier, police departments all over the country have trouble filling positions. It’s not a Portland problem. Most good people don’t want to be cops because they don’t want to spend their lives hurting their community and destroying peoples lives. A good question for PPB to ask themselves is, why is there such broad distrust and dislike of them? No one is throwing cans of food (the horror) at DHS workers, or firefighters, or librarians.

No wonder stellar officers like Dave Sanders (who started the Bike Theft Task Force) bail out for Beaverton.

Dave left because PPB got rid of the Bike Theft Task force in their attempt to remove any programs the public valued as punishment for wanting police reform.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Javier Sodo
Guest
Javier Sodo

“….Most good people don’t want to be cops because they don’t want to spend their lives hurting their community and destroying peoples lives….”

That’s over the top and is quite offensive to the many great officers who work hard to help our community. I’m sorry you feel that way.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
mark ginsberg
Guest
mark ginsberg

from Oregonlive: To try to speed up the background investigations, applicants were allowed to fill out personal history statements online. But the turnaround time from application to hiring still averages nearly a year, or 340 days, causing the bureau to frequently lose people to other agencies with shorter turn-around times

https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/2019/03/new-portland-police-recruits-failing-probation-at-double-the-rate-of-past-years.html

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
45 minutes ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

We have to ask ourselves if this is some kind of special situation with regards to the current police department, or current city administration or there some kind of long term trend here we are not talking about. We seem to think about problems like this like the guy who fell out of the tree, and is worrying about each of the gashes he gets on the way down as he hits the branches. We are fixating on what type of band-aid to use, or what ointment is best, or who is most qualified to put the band-aid on. Instead we should be asking why he fell out of the tree and how to avoid hitting the ground eventually.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
22 hours ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

PPA isn’t wrong to protect its members, but when that’s above all else it comes at the price of their credibility.

The Boy Who Cried Wolf ultimately told the truth.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
22 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Why work in Portland as a police officer when there are so many other communities that not only pay more per cost of living, but are more welcoming of the officers they do have?

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

People complain about deaths and then continue to assume that road diets and changes are somehow solely going to change behaviors. I’m not sure that idea is working.

A friend of mine who is from the BIPOC community didn’t make the cut for PPB after devoting a year of his life to them. Somehow he lucked out and was quickly hired by the State Patrol. Not sure how to take that information but it happened despite Portland’s inclusive ideas. Also, PPB recruits in Idaho because no one is crazy enough locally to want to deal with what portland has to offer. Do you really want out of staters on our force? I sure don’t.

Also, without any fear of a ticket people will do what they please. Who does that benefit? Why does Portland continually rank amongst the highest in poor driving year after year? Piss poor enforcement. Pbot came out to my neighborhood and tossed out a 20mph sign the other day, I think all it did was make people drive faster.

Want better biking conditions? Find better drivers.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

I’d love more enforcement.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

Are there any comparisons to similar sized cities in terms of budget and number of officers?

A quick check of city population (~650k) and density (~4.8k/sq mi) brings up Denver and Detroit. Both have considerably more officers 1500 and 2200 respectively vs 884? for Portland. But the budgets don’t scale at the same rate ($250m for Denver and $330m for Detroit vs Portland’s $230m). And the pay doesn’t seem that different, Denver’s police officer salary starts at 64k and goes to 94k, as opposed to 68k to 98k here in Portland.

Portland has budgeted $260k per sworn officer vs $150k for Detroit and $166k for Denver. Is there something missing here? Are there a higher percentage of administrators and non-officer employees in Portland?

Not arguing for or against any change. Just wanting to understand budget and force allocation issues.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Javier H
Guest
Javier H

When you let the emotional minority dictate your every day lives. If that isn’t dictatorship, then what is it? Wake up Americans!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Clint
Guest
Clint

Yes. Absolutely correct.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Joblow@gmail.com
Guest
Joblow@gmail.com

Ever since the Corona virus started and there has been next to no police in the area of Portland I live in(I won’t say where to protect my taste of freedom and heaven), I have enjoyed how great life is again (like in my childhood) without the threat of violence, or being detained, or having new laws come up at their and/or the corrupt politicians they influencer and work with for personal profit or gane, making my and my loved ones life a living hell. F the po po.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Nik G
Guest
Nik G

Enforcement is only necessary because of how Portland’s roads have been designed. Speed of automobile traffic has for years been the priority at the expense of safety and viability of other transit. This is thankfully beginning to change with projects like the Lombard lane reduction but it can’t come soon enough.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
