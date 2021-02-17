Support BikePortland

When traffic violence hits home

Posted by on February 17th, 2021 at 10:16 am

The Maus family mini-van and the aftermath of Tuesday’s crash on the Marquam Bridge.

I follow every road authority and first responder in the region so I can stay abreast of every reported crash just in case one of them warrants more attention.

On Tuesday, one of these blips on my screen was a crash on I-5 that involved my wife and 15-year-old daughter.

They are fine. We are lucky. And now they understand their dad a bit better.

Everyone in my family knows how much traffic violence weighs on my mind when we’re in the car together. I drive slowly and carefully and I get nervous when others don’t. It’s annoying to everyone — especially my teenagers who roll their eyes and say I’m “obsessed” with safety. I can’t not be, I tell them. I’ve seen too much.

The constant stream of sad and bad news I read every day — mixed with all the stories I’ve written, the crash scenes I’ve visited, the vigils I’ve attended, and all the moms and dads and brothers and sisters of victims I’ve talked with over all these years. It has physically altered my brain.

Advertisement

When my phone rang yesterday and I heard my girl say, “Dad, we were in a crash on the Marquam Bridge (I-5)” I was calm. Surprisingly so. Maybe because the tone of her voice told me I could be. But I also think — and this unsettles me still — that in some twisted way, I thought, “Yep, I knew this would happen.” The normalization of traffic violence I write and read about at work all the time has infected me so much that I didn’t even freak out when members of my own family where hit from behind at a high speed and spun-around on the top deck of a freeway bridge hundreds of feet above the Willamette River.

I was scared and worried as it sunk in. I teared up a bit when I finally got to hug them. But I can’t shake this thought: That I’ve become a robot without feelings, programmed to expect traffic violence — even when it happens to my own flesh and blood.

The system has no feelings either. With no major injuries and no police response, the system won’t know this ever happened. There will be no investigation of why this man lost control of his car, no consideration of punishment for his actions, and no consideration of how/if the infrastructure played a role.

Just another blip on the screen.

Over breakfast this morning we talked about mundane things like insurance and replacing our van. My wife brought up her disappointment that the guy who hit them never said sorry or checked to make sure they were OK. I ranted a bit about how quickly the well-oiled Auto Industrial Complex kicked into gear and how various interests will gladly profit off the crash.

And then there are nagging questions: What if they were in a smaller car? What if the other guy was in a huge SUV? What if they hit the guardrail and plunged into the river (like this horrible crash a few days ago)? What if they were more seriously injured? Or what if… I don’t even want to think about that.

What I can and will think about are questions I grappled with long before my daughter’s phone call, but that carry even sharper edges today: What if we made it more normal to reject this violent epidemic rather than to accept it? How many lives could we save if we did that? How many lives are acceptable to sacrifice? How many lives in your own family are you willing to sacrifice?

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

68
Leave a Reply

avatar
16 Comment threads
52 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
32 Comment authors
DrsPhil Mqqqdamienemran1984 Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
CaptainKarma
Guest
CaptainKarma

Before the pandemic, I was ramping up on train and bus riding, counting on the laws of physics to help me survive better. Hope we can return to that sooner than later.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Glad you guys are ok.

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
PTB
Guest
PTB

The dude in the red BMW wasn’t remorseful or concerned for the well being of others?

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I am shocked. Shocked I tell you.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Regarding the attitude of the other driver – I think it’s more of an overarching Societal thing than strictly a driver thing. Back in the day when I was considering a PhD (30 years ag0), the idea I had for a thesis was to apply Socio-biological concepts to Urban Planning to see if our land use planning methods (especially zoning) had contributed to a change in individual values and societal Ethos. Like “have we gotten more selfish/less empathetic as a result of less direct contact with others as a result of zoning policies”.

Despite not going that route, I think I know what my conclusion would have been.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

As I age I have gradually stopped believing in the crap that I used to believe in when I was in school working on my planning degree in my 20s. Instead, I now believe in lots of other crap.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

A car looking just like that one passed me, at high speed, across a double yellow line, on Holgate Blvd a couple months ago. I guess he took exception to my driving at the speed limit of 25 mph. Pretty uncommon car, so I strongly suspect this is the same car with the same idiot driver. I should really get a dashcam…

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Ted
Guest
Ted

Glad everyone is ok. Most insurers recommend not saying anything that would be an admission of fault (e.g., “I’m sorry”), but everyone should check to make sure everyone else is ok.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Not admitting fault when you know you are at fault still makes you a bad person. Any amount of BS that you or your insurance company puts a victim through is your fault at that point. Completely unethical and it’s so frustrating that it has somehow become culturally acceptable to lie and deceive.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

The same could be said for admitting guilt when you committed a crime. By pleading “not guilty” you are icing your criminality cake with a thick layer of being a bad person frosting.

What this society needs is better people and different kinds of cake.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

We are in agreement. There is a profound lack of personal integrity nowadays.

You know my sentiments about hit-and-run drivers – they are the worst of the worst.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Lazy Spinner
Guest
Lazy Spinner

First off, I am genuinely happy to hear that your wife and daughter are fine following this unfortunate incident. Objects are replaceable, the other driver’s insurance will be paying for any damages based on the photos, and the truly important treasures in your life are still in your life.

This is clearly an upsetting experience for you. I submit that your reaction when your daughter called was both appropriate and mature. That is not robotic nor cold. It is a rational response. You were being strong, calm, level headed, and ready to offer assistance and comfort to your family in a crisis. That is far superior to having an emotional meltdown and potentially escalating any fears being experienced on the other end of that call. I also commend your young daughter for her apparent cool reserve in that moment.

I will respectfully take umbrage with a couple of things. I know that you abhor the term “accident”, but “traffic violence” is an unnecessarily inflammatory phrase without evidence or context. Nothing in your account suggests malice or gross negligence on the part of the other driver. He most assuredly made mistakes but, the phrase makes this seem like a pre-meditated act targeting your loved ones. I agree with you that serious steps must be taken to make our roads safer however, I am as uncomfortable with the usage of this phrase just as I would be with someone labeling a protest as a “violent riot” because a lone individual tagged a building or threw an object at police. It doesn’t help the situation and just galvanizes people into entrenched factions unwilling to speak to the other side. Bike Portland has always been a great place to exchange ideas and respectfully debate policies. This turns it into Fox News and characterizes an unfortunate non-injury traffic incident as a sinister assault on bicycles, alternative transportation, and families.

This also leads me to your commentary regarding the Auto Industrial Complex and your notion that it is some unfeeling monster spreading an epidemic of violence. My goodness! That sounds like the rantings of a collegiate freshman in the midst of their first political science class. Again, I feel that this is unnecessarily divisive. Auto manufacturing and auto insurance are industries with business models. Law enforcement and government transportation agencies are bureaucracies concerned with meeting their charter obligations. Both, by their very natures, are amoral. They are not in the business of good vs. evil. They are simply trying to meet their respective missions of profitability, accountability, and progress. How they operate is certainly open to debate and that debate should be engaged. Do you really think that someone sits in an office at BMW designing ways to make cars deadlier? That teams working at PBOT, ODOT, and the federal DOT scheme to create more traffic fatalities and injuries? That is an absurd notion! We all want positive change to come faster than it does but, there is no cabal of ghouls at these companies and agencies rooting for more death and property damage.

Nothing is or will ever be 100% safe. We can certainly try to lessen the bad odds through better behaviors and policies but, our world is chock full of random events beyond our control. You are right to be concerned and even a bit frightened, Jonathan. You also see more destruction than the average person in your line of work. Just don’t become so wrapped up in “what ifs?” and fear that you lose perspective. Don’t marginalize your own work and advocacy with emotionally charged buzzwords and phrases that are off putting to those people we need to bring to our side. Remember “Defund the Police”? Many of us knew exactly what that meant – reallocate resources for mental health intervention, stop sending untrained cops to mental health crisis calls. To the less aware public and, thanks to demagogues, that became defined as “firing cops for no good reason”. Words matter but, painting the act of driving as a perpetration of violence and entire industries as inherently evil only delays positive progress and threatens to make potential allies into sworn enemies.

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi Lazy Spinner,

Thanks for taking time to share this. We disagree about the use of “traffic violence”. It feels like the right term for me to use. The loud “Bang!” the destructions of the cars, the spinning of bodies inside them… These are all violent actions that took place. And they took place in traffic. Hence “traffic violence”. I realize people project a lot into that term from their own perspectives and biases, but I think it’s necessary and accurate. I hear you about it being inflammatory and potentially divisive. I am weighing those risks with the risks of not naming it for what it is and how that continues the normalization I write about in the post.

You think I use it because I’m being “emotional”. Emotions are a part of everything I do. But I take offense to that and it feels dismissive. I am trying to be accurate and I believe the term is the truth. To address problems, we must be truthful about them and we should not sugarcoat them just because the right words make people feel bad.

And I do think the act of a driving a car is inherently violent. Sorry but it’s true. The potential for violence is inherent in moving a massive steel object through space and time. And please understand I use “violence” as an adjective, not as a verb.

Yes words matter. Many of us have had to face our own racism and understand that racism is everywhere in white America. That word is extremely offensive and divisive to people. I use it all the time because it’s necessary and accurate. I believe culture changes only when people face the truth and words convey truth very powerfully.

I take concerns about making enemies very seriously because I’m a big tent type of person. I want to bring everyone inside the tent and have them at least listen to me for a few minutes before deciding to leave or stay. Your feedback is good and appreciated, but at this point, I still think saying “traffic violence” is necessary and that if people open up and listen to what I’m saying they will stay and want to be open to new ideas and perspectives.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Doesn’t “crash” evoke the same loudness and disorientation of the incident with less inflammatory, and, arguably, more accurate language? I know you can parse “violence” and defend it as accurate, but using “violence” in association with people almost always suggests intentionality. When most people hear it they’re going to think of road rage, which, from your description, this wasn’t.

I think the same reasons you prefer “crash” to “accident” would argue against “traffic violence”.

I’m not trying to police your language, but it would do great harm if we made traffic safety into another pointless political battlefield.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Breaking things on purpose isn’t violence (it’s protest!), but unintentional breaking of things is.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

IMO, the term “traffic violence” also obfuscates agency. I hope we can agree that the BMW and minivan had no agency and that the driver was the agent. This was violence by a person driving.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Jeff
Guest
Jeff

To me, it implies agency, more so than crash etc. And yes I think we can all agree the driver was the agent.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

Agency in inanimate objects?

traf·fic /ˈtrafik/: vehicles moving on a road or public highway.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Looking at the pictures of a wet street, on a bridge that freezes before other surfaces do, in 40 degrees, I’d say is a recipe for more crashes and fender benders at any speed. When vehicles hydroplane, which they often do in such conditions, brakes are less useful when everyone is going at the speed limit or above. The fact that everyone was able to “walk away” from the crash without serious injuries tells me that most drivers were moving at a lower speed than they usually do, that no one is really at fault (even as they look for someone to blame).

Shit happens. It’s time to forgive and move on.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

BS. I was driving in this same area on Tuesday, and the roads were fine. No excuse here other than distraction and/or speed.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

This is absurd justification. Unless the first driver makes erratic lane changes, cutting the following driver off, the driver that rear ends another car is categorically at fault. They we’re driving too close for the conditions if they can’t stop in time.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Driving in a way that would put you at fault for a crash here is so common, you can see it several times on even a short freeway trip. Tailgating, sudden lane changing, no signaling, speeding, texting…

When a driver crashes their car into someone in front of them, I think the likelihood they are at fault is high, bad weather conditions or not.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Drs
Guest
Drs

You are giving a huge amount of credit to the person who was driving the BMW. Seems like a likely explanation for the crash is that the driver was traveling at an unsafe speed relative to the surrounding traffic. They attempted to pass the van incautiously and causeda wreck. Very high probability that this crash was due to negligence or recklessness on the part of the person who was driving the BMW. The forgive and forget attitude toward vehicular violence is exactly how we get intoa situation where 30-40K Americans are killed in motor vehicle crashes each year. Most of those crashes are avoidable. Countries that have stronger enforcement of traffic laws have much lower crash rates per vmt.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Steve
Guest
Steve

I would argue that the excessive use of often hyperbolic language leads to words like “violence” “harm” “racism” etc to losing much of their power. Which is obviously counterproductive.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

I would agree with Jonathan that the words “Traffic Violence” is appropriate. This is based on what I will define as a baseline for safety. In the world of workplace safety the owner of the workplace is expected to provide a situation where only examples of extreme negligence or malicious intent will create significant injuries. So a dangerous press must have a safety door that prevents it from operating when someones hands are inside.It must keep them safe weather they are careful or not. When our current system of automobile transportation evolved we decided ( or choose to ignore) such a “safety first” rational and instead went with a system that relies on a very delicate balance of control and care where the slightest gap in attention, or a wrong move can lead to injury or death to the person involved and others on the road. If our current system of roads, intersections and traffic laws were scrutinized ,in the same way a workplace is during an inspection, the entire thing would be closed down and the owner would not only be fined but would probably go to prison for negligence and endangerment. We only view the current system as ok ( or non-violent) because it has been normalized by society, but that does not make it sensible or neutral. If one was to go back in time and ask a citizen of 1890’s Paris, or Elizabethan London, or Feudal Japan if they thought of a future, where if they crossed a road without careful scrutiny of the situation in both directions they could be killed instantly by a stranger with little or no recourse, that such a thing would be ok, or civilized they would be horrified. The worst part is that we have so spread and enshrined this system so that it has become what Ivan Illich termed.” a radical monopoly.” Which means that users are excluded from society without access to its product. So while it seems shocking to some to call this “radical monopoly” of death and destruction “violent” it is the only way to pull back the curtains and view things as they really are.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Ah, the good old days.

Our current system of automobile transportation evolved from an even more dangerous and hazardous one. Anyone living in a large urban area in the 1890s would have faced the same danger from crossing streets as we do today, but they would no doubt marvel at how easy, fast, cheap, and safe it has become to travel even long distances.

https://www.accessmagazine.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/7/2016/07/Access-30-02-Horse-Power.pdf

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

I sure wouldn’t want to be run over by a horse and buggy! Those horse shoes are deadly!
{disclaimer}
No offence to any horses out there.
{/disclaimer}

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Great article!

Horses killed in other, more direct ways as well. As difficult as it may be to believe given their low speeds, horse-drawn vehicles were far deadlier than their modern counterparts. In New York in 1900, 200 persons were killed by horses and horse-drawn vehicles. This contrasts with 344 auto-related fatalities in New York in 2003; given the modern city’s greater population, this means the fatality rate per capita in the horse era was roughly 75 percent higher than today. Data from Chicago show that in 1916 there were 16.9 horse-related fatalities for each 10,000 horse-drawn vehicles; this is nearly seven times the city’s fatality rate per auto in 1997.

The reason is that horse-drawn vehicles have an engine with a mind of its own. The skittishness of horses added a dangerous level of unpredictability to nineteenth-century transportation. This was particularly true in a bustling urban environment, full of surprises that could shock and spook the animals. Horses often stampeded, but a more common danger came from horses kicking, biting, or trampling bystanders. Children were particularly at risk.

Now imagine if robot cars using AI became a bit like horses…

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Thank goodness we got automobiles to replace those dangerous polluting horses . . . oh wait a minute . . .

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

The pollution from horses was awful; both from the obvious sources, which attracted flies, got on peoples’ clothes, and got in the air after it dried, and also from all the dead horses that were left on the street. Read the article I linked above.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

“I know that you abhor the term “accident”, but “traffic violence” is an unnecessarily inflammatory phrase without evidence or context. Nothing in your account suggests malice or gross negligence on the part of the other driver.”

Those two sentences make no sense together. “Violence” doesn’t need malice or negligence to be violence. You can “cough violently”.

I’m fine with “traffic violence”, because crashes–including ones not caused intentionally–are often extremely violent. People don’t typically see or read about that level of violence or destruction happening in other areas of daily life.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

If I accidentally knock you through an open window, your fall might be violent, but I have not committed violence. If I push you, I have. Intention matters in this context. (Referring to either as “window violence” would sound as silly as “traffic violence” does to the unindoctrinated.)

“Traffic violence” is, at best, misleading. We have a much better word at our disposal.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

If we all knew people who’d died or been injured by falling from windows (whether thrown out intentionally, knocked by accident, or tripping) and we read every day about people being killed or receiving horrible injuries from the force of hitting the ground so hard that their bones were shattered and organs crushed, “window violence” would be a perfectly reasonable term.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

If you accidentally knock me through the window by gently knocking me off balance, I wouldn’t say that was a violent knock. If you accidently knocked me through it by ramming into me so hard (say while playing a sport in a gym) that you knocked me off my feet and I hurtled through the air ten or thirty feet and hit a tempered glass window so hard my body shattered it, I would say it was a violent hit, even though you didn’t intent to hit me.

Standard definitions of “violence” support that. And my example of the violent hit is typical of the force involved when a vehicle hits somebody or something.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
mran1984
Guest
mran1984

Damn, that was refreshing. Too bad it’s not going to much in this case. This was not violence, but that would not serve JM’s purpose.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Mike
Guest
Mike

Jonathan –
How many lives of your own family are you willing to sacrifice to the Auto Industrial Complex? You just purchased a third vehicle if I remember correctly.
One could argue that if you, or anyone in your household, uses a road (whether on foot, bicycle, mass transit or automobile), you are willing to sacrifice yourself or that family member.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

What exactly are you trying to say Mike? I don’t follow your comment.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
EEE
Guest
EEE

Mike is advancing the logical fallacy that if you own a car or drive a car on a road then you must be willing to sacrifice your family to the altar of cars and roads. Mike distances himself from the argument by introducing it as though it might be someone else’s or is somehow optional (“One could argue…”), perhaps because Mike is fully aware it is dubious.

Vote Up21Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

I think he’s trying to say you’re not pure enough, by owning an automobile.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Aaaaand here’s our Progressive Purity Test! Not all that different than the Evangelicals – just different values to focus on.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

“One could argue that if you, or anyone in your household, uses a road (whether on foot, bicycle, mass transit or automobile), you are willing to sacrifice yourself or that family member.”

One could argue that that’s silly, because the only way to avoid that would be to never leave home.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Marco A
Guest
Marco A

Driving “absurdly slowly” is actually dangerous. It disrupts the normal flow of traffic.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks for your concern Marco A. I do it safely.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I think we need some clarification here.

Driving under 20 on a residential street because it is narrow and filled with people? Sure. That is safe. Driving under the speed limit on a commercial street for the same reasons? Sure.

Driving 40mph in good conditions on an interstate because you don’t want to go 55mph? Absolutely dangerous.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Excuse me but did I ever say how slow I drive? What is this “40 mph in good conditions” stuff? Where do you get that? Would you all please stop bending my motives and words just so you can have the pleasure of criticizing me and continuing your internal narratives. Please?! Geez.

Vote Up19Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Yes. You said you drove “absurdly slowly”. That does not describe going 20 in a residential or busy commercial zone.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Sigh. Clearly that word just set too many people off so I just deleted it. Point is: I drive a safe speed, which is usually slower than people around me.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I think we’re asking for clarification. I was providing examples. This is the part where you clarify.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Cool Chris I. I just see so many people getting caught up on stuff that IMO is not that important. I drive safely. I drive slowly, compared to other people no the road. I AM NOT driving so slow that I’m a hazard. Hope that helps clarify. And FWIW I regret using the word “absurdly”. Wish I had an editor sometimes looking over stuff before I hit “publish”. Thanks for your comments.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Thanks for clarifying. It’s really common for people who chronically speed to complain about the “hazards of slow drivers”, not realizing that these drivers are just going the speed limit, so I understand your defensiveness here. I didn’t intend to accuse you of driving 20+ mph below the limit.

I have seen people on the interstates who should absolutely not be there, though. Speed differentials are deadly, and that works on both ends of the spectrum.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
PTB
Guest
PTB

Is it “geez” or “jeez”? I use the J here. COME ON, MAUS.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Phil M
Guest
Phil M

It seems traffic violence is out there in all forms. Here is a tragic case of bicycle violence.

https://nyc.streetsblog.org/2019/10/31/medical-examiner-pedestrian-hit-by-cyclist-died-from-complications/

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

You found one death from 2 years ago? Clearly a pandemic.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
D'Andre Muhammed
Guest
D'Andre Muhammed

Well whether the death occurred yesterday or two years ago it’s pretty sad. I know there are others, I remember one where some fool was playing with Strava? I guess the point is are we willing to pin the word “violence” on all forms of transportation or just the ones we don’t like?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

It’s a poor attempt at whataboutism. I’m am significantly more saddened by the 40,000+ people killed by motor vehicle drivers EVERY YEAR in this country.

The number of pedestrians killed by cyclists every year is so small that it isn’t even a rounding error in our total vehicle deaths. Any time/funding spent to address it would save more lives if it were instead used to address motor vehicle violence.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Phil M
Guest
Phil M

Chris, you are a true hero. What are YOU doing to reduce vehicular VIOLENCE?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Ed Birnbaum
Guest
Ed Birnbaum

I’m so glad they’re OK, Jonathan.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

Jonathan, thank you for sharing this; I know it was probably not easy to do.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
rh
Guest
rh

Glad everyone is okay and it sounds like the other driver had insurance (or maybe you have uninsured motorist coverage).

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

Glad they are safe.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Glad no one was seriously injured, but your wife and daughter might be injured and not know it. They absolutely MUST go and get examined within a few days of the crash. Adrenaline initially masks the pain of neck injuries, and you may not feel it for several days.

Fortunately the separation of vertebrae is very easy to see on an X-ray, and easy to diagnose objectively. A qualified osteopath or chiropractor also knows exactly where to palpate to detect sensitivity where the victims might not have noticed. Both your and the other driver’s insurance companies may try to get you to sign something in a couple of weeks saying there were no injuries, in order to close off any liability. They know what they’re doing, so don’t do it unless you’re absolutely sure that’s the case, and your loved ones can’t be sure at this stage without an exam. They might be fine, but you won’t know until you know. Having them checked out this week is not optional.

I’ve been rear-ended (in cars) twice, in crashes that caused about the same amount of visible damage to the vehicles as in your wife’s case. I didn’t feel any pain at all for the first couple days, and then my neck started to hurt. Two weeks after each crash, the pain was worse than a week after the crash. In both cases I ended up having to have treatments several times a year for months (which took a huge chunk out of my schedule) and refrain from aggressive physical activity (including mountain biking, and paved rides longer than 30-60 minutes) for around a year.

Spinal injuries are insidious. I was skeptical of these types of injuries until they happened to me, and have since learned that the soft tissues around your spine don’t heal on the same timeline that we’re used to for other kinds of injuries. It was 2-3 years before I could do physical work above my head (like cutting tree branches, painting ceilings, even changing light bulbs) without minor pain in my neck that would last for minutes or even hours afterwards. More than 15+ years later, I can do almost all the activities I could do before (except lie on the couch to watch TV), but you’re never 100% the same again. Take this seriously.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

One more thing about the severity of the crash. Massive crashes engage airbags and crumple zones that are designed to absorb severe impacts, and we’ve all heard stories of people who’ve walked away from high-speed collisions that would have killed all the occupants in the cars of 50 years ago. But a crumple zone which can absorb a 50 mph impact isn’t going to crumple much in a 10-20 mph impact, and airbags may not deploy (or may deploy, and hit the body with more force than the crash itself). Minor collisions can expose the body to nearly as much force as more severe ones.

This reminds me that I fibbed a little bit above, when I said that the crashes I was in caused about the same amount of visible vehicle damage as your wife’s. Actually, the first one was a lot less visibly damaging: the hatch on my Civic was bent (because the offending vehicle’s bumper was higher than mine), and the 5500-pound Tahoe (!) that hit me barely had a scratch on its bumper.

So I know the answer to your question about what if the other driver was in a a huge SUV. The answer is not good: my little Civic absorbed 70% of the impact. And I can tell you, even though I’ve fallen skiing and mountain biking countless times, that was the single most violent blow my body has ever experienced.

But you know what would be worse than a huge SUV? Most full-sized pickups. Especially the heavy-duty and super-duty (F-250 and up) pickups which are far too prevalent on Portland roads. These weigh over 7000 pounds, and sometimes 9000 – twice your Odyssey. It’s disgusting to me that people should be allowed to drive those things around every day without special training, precisely because of the danger that all that hurtling mass poses to others.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Every time you see a headline in the local news about a death on some rural road, you can generally assume that a massive pickup vs. smaller vehicle is involved. They are absolutely making our roads more dangerous.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

They absolutely should require another level of licensing.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
ralph
Guest
ralph

Close calls make most of us think and rethink what’s true, what’s important. I’m glad your family is OK.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Steve
Guest
Steve

My power went out over the past several days due to “Weather violence”.

All joking aside, I’m glad your family is ok.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Phil M
Guest
Phil M

It’s all senstionalism.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
damiene
Subscriber
damiene

For all the word lawyering, I’m surprised nobody just looked up “violence” in the dictionary.
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/violence

1a : the use of physical force so as to injure, abuse, damage, or destroy

I’m assuming this is the one most are hanging their hat on. The “so as to” implies intent, sure.

But wait, there’s more:

3a : intense, turbulent, or furious and often destructive action or force
//the violence of the storm

I would say this fits very well in this situation, as well as other violent traffic incidents.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests