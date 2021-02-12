‘Courier Challenge’ brings messengers together to test package delivery skills

Despite a pandemic that has put a crimp on the local bike calendar, fun group bike rides and events are still happening. And one part of Portland’s two-wheeled scene that has gotten even stronger in the past year is that of professional bike couriers who’ve satiated demand for direct-to-home delivery of food and other items.

The Cascadian Courier Collective has grown considerably since we last checked in on them in March of last year. On Tuesday they hosted an event to celebrate opening of a new headquarters location.

Our friend Ramon Antonio who rides with local brand Still Pour (who we profiled in 2018) was there and shared these photos and a dispatch:

Cascadian Courier Collective, mostly known for the food, pet supplies, and floral bicycle delivery services with local owned businesses, they’re also known in the messenger community to host some fun events. With moving into their new HQ, they were able to host their first annual Cascadia Courier Challenge! An alley cat race that was a hoot! A 50-mile messenger themed race that spanned to almost every corner of the city, requiring to carry packages and boxes to designated locations. Then, to race to another “pickup and delivery” until you made it back from where you started. It was so rad to see some sweet bikes and humans in what seems like forever since there’s been anything like this. With a nice safe location and everyone doing their part in social distancing, it gave a nice glimmer of hope to more fun times to come!

— Ramon Antonio, Still Pour on Instagram

