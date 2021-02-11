Support BikePortland

Council passes $5.1 million for Red Electric, Better Naito projects

Posted by on February 11th, 2021 at 4:39 pm

Breaking ground oh so soon.

On Wednesday, Portland City Council voted to allow construction to begin on Better Naito Forever and the Red Electric Trail Bridge — a total of $5.1 million in projects that include physically protected cycling space. But it didn’t happen before one last bit of drama.

“I can’t support this contract when I see the very limited number of people of color who will benefit.”
— Jo Ann Hardesty, city commissioner

The Better Naito project hit an unexpected bump when transportation commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty made the extremely rare move of voting against it. This was surprising not only because these procedural contract authorization votes are usually unanimous; but because Hardesty is the commissioner-in-charge of PBOT, so she voted against a project from her own bureau.

Hardesty was disturbed that the contractor chosen to do the $2.9 million job, Westech Construction Inc, had committed to award only 8.67% of the subcontracts to firms that qualify under the state’s Certification Office for Business Inclusion and Diversity (COBID). The City of Portland has an “aspirational goal” of 20% COBID firms. “I’m very excited we are going to do this project, this is a visionary project,” Hardesty said before voting, “But I can’t support this contract when I see the very limited number of people of color who will benefit.” Hardesty was also concerned that Westech plans to sub-contract out over 60% of the work.

All three other commissioners voted “yes” on the contract. But Hardesty’s vote gave Mayor Ted Wheeler pause. “That puts me in a bit of a conundrum,” he said, “I usually defer to the commissioner-in-charge, but the commissioner has voted against it.” After taking a moment, he continued. “I’ll go with the majority because it’s an important project and has been in process for a long time.” Hardesty appeared to agree with Wheeler and nodded profusely throughout his remarks.

This bit of process now behind us, Better Naito Forever, which won unanimous City Council support back in October 2020 and will build an “iconic” (according to Mayor Wheeler), two-way protected bike lane on the east side of Naito Parkway and new sidewalk in Waterfront Park between the Hawthorne Bridge and NW Davis, will break ground this later this year.

Council has also authorized $2.3 million for construction of the Red Electric Trail Bridge project. As we shared last month, this project will create a new separated bike path between Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and SW Capitol Highway. It allows riders and walkers to avoid a dangerous intersection and completes a key piece of the larger Red Electric Trail vision. Construction is planned to begin this spring.

Also on the council agenda was authorization of $1.9 million to build the Connected Cully project which will bring new sidewalks to NE Killingsworth and Prescott streets between NE 42nd and NE Cully. The project was on the agenda but didn’t receive a vote. It might have gotten pulled at the last minute. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

Phil M
Guest
Phil M

Hardesty once again a “roadblock” to making things better for Portland as a whole. Glad this succeeded.

9 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Phil,

I could not disagree with you more about this. She is raising a very valid point about where our money is spent and how it impacts people who are statistically marginalized and who have been kept down economically like forever. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that and her “no” vote had not impact on the project moving forward and will only help push the City to do a better job at contracting. Would love for you to explain how I’m seeing this wrong.

9 hours ago
Phil M
Guest
Phil M

There is no explaining to you why you are right or wrong when it’s clear you’ve got some social justice driven compulsion to follow her no matter what. This is a project that should have been done a long time ago and it’s a win for everybody who uses Naito outside of a car. It sure as hell isn’t keeping anybody down. Why don’t we just sit around and cry about racial disparities and just do nothing for Portland from here on out. Let’s see how that works.

7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi Phil,

Have we ever met? Because it seems like you don’t know me very well.

You sound really upset about something. I’ve been there. I feel you. I agree embracing justice for marginalized folks is hard and can make things we want take longer. But man, stop and think about a different perspective… and realize the bigger prize of bringing more people along! Hardesty is speaking up for people that haven’t had a voice… and she makes some of us white people that already have a strong voice uncomfortable. Are you cool with keeping people down? I’m not. Does that mean I blindly follow her? Heck no. But it means I listen closely and with respect and I stay humble. I suggest you do the same or you can stop commenting here. Thanks for listening.

7 hours ago
Phil M
Guest
Phil M

Hardesty works for ALL of Portland. She was elected to work for everybody not just her preferred demographic. She knew that when she ran for city council. I suggest she start doing that or walk away from the job.

3 hours ago
ag167
Guest
ag167

Come on now. She made a principled decision when it had already passed.

9 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Much like Eudaly’s principled opposition to the Rose Quarter project.

8 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Agree with ag167: she made a safely cast dissenting vote and stated exactly as to why. It’s like when I voted for Nader one election year from a deeply blue state where the Democrat stood no chance of losing – simply to give some votes to a third party that year (they were trying to reach 5% of the vote for some political reason that I don’t remember).

8 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

Hardesty made it very clear that she supports the Better Naito project. City contracting policies have been a consistent issue of hers, and this isn’t the first project she’s voted against because it didn’t meet the goals the city has set for itself. I don’t know enough about this issue and how to fix it, but I think it’s far for unreasonable for her to elevate the issue.

5 hours ago
Eric Leifsdad
Guest
Eric Leifsdad

It won’t be nearly as good as a better better naito where all of the car traffic “shares” the three lanes on the west side of the existing median and we spend the money on something more worthwhile plus bonus: close the ramp onto the hawthorne bridge so that same car traffic can’t ruin transit service at SE cesar chavez. Looking kinda like that stick in the spokes meme here.

8 hours ago
Suburban
Guest
Suburban

The bollards will be just fine there

8 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Seems typical City top leadership, setting “aspirational goals” which mean little if they aren’t followed through with or administrative rules to enforce them.
Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

So you would prefer the alternative where Better Naito either gets cancelled because they can’t hit their quota for sub-contractors, or is done poorly because they end up awarding the contract based on demographics rather than capability?

7 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

I’m all for the project, that’s not the point.
My preference is for our City government to quit making big pronouncements that on the surface seems to be a step forward (goal of having more POC contractors getting more City business), but in the usual wishy-washy way mean nothing because they won’t put any substance (codify) behind them and are just for show.
Who knows maybe there was a better Contractor that did have to 20%+ POC but this article doesn’t mention that. Of course PBOT probably is very tight lipped about such decisions and wouldn’t volunteer that information.

5 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

Everyone will benefit from not having to use that section of Barbur Boulevard every time when going north in the current condition. That is only if it gets built to be a bike-friendly connection. Remember the loose soil for the Sellwood bridge construction and that it went over budget and made the westside of it now feel more like a crosswalk at a freeway exchange?

5 hours ago
