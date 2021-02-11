Call for projects: Turn your vision into reality with Better Block PSU

Have you ever been pedaling along and a light bulb goes off in your head with a voice that says, “Why don’t we put a protected bike lane here?” or “It would be fun to make a plaza at this intersection.”

If you have creative ideas for how to use the public right-of-way and want to put them into action, you should know about a program that could give you the tools to make tactical urbanism magic. The Better Block PSU request for proposals is now open and applications are due by March 15th.

Better Block PDX has grown up quite a bit since they burst onto the scene in 2013 as a plucky group of up-and-coming urban planners. Their collaborative visions have engaged hearts and minds of Portlanders from the streets to City Hall and they have an impressive record of success that includes the 3rd Avenue plaza at Voodoo Doughnuts downtown and Better Naito just to name a few. In 2016 they were honored with a “Spirit of Portland” award.

Advertisement

In 2019 Better Block PDX inked a formal partnership with Portland State University and their Transportation Research & Education Center. If your project is selected, it will go through the PSU Pathway program which is powered by planning and engineering students who will work on your behalf to turn your vision into reality.

If you have an idea, check out the handy Better Block PSU Request for Proposals guide (PDF) to see if it’s a good fit. Then get out a sketchbook and start scribbling!

To learn more, sign-up for a Q & A session or attend a free, three-part online workshop to help polish your pitch, check out the official website.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page

Better Block PDX, tactical urbanism