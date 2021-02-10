Support BikePortland

PBOT staff face Bicycle Advisory Committee hours after saying ‘no’ to bike lanes on Hawthorne

Posted by on February 10th, 2021 at 12:23 pm

Looking east on Hawthorne near 35th.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Portland’s Bicycle Advisory Committee was supposed to discuss which type of bike lanes would work best on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard at their monthly meeting Tuesday night. Instead of an optimistic strategy session that might have ended with a letter from the group with a bike lane recommendation, the discussion was punctuated by frustration and anger as news sunk in that there would be no bike lanes on Hawthorne at all.

“This whole process has been the object lesson in how not to engage with a modal committee.”
— Iain Mackenzie, BAC member

Last week, BAC Chair David Stein added an agenda item to the meeting to give members time to debate the merits of Alternative 3A and 3B, options for PBOT’s Hawthorne Pave & Paint project that would have added buffered or parking-protected bike lanes to the street. Then over the weekend, Stein was notified that the agenda item would have to change because PBOT had already made up their minds. The BAC didn’t see the report and was unaware of PBOT’s decision until it was made public Tuesday morning.

This lack of respect from PBOT, mixed with the lost opportunity to create space for cycling on Hawthorne Blvd, let to a pointed discussion.

To share the bad news and mollify the bike advocates, PBOT called on Senior Transportation Planner Karla Kingsley and Planning Division Manager Kristin Hull.

“The easy option would have been to just let the repaving happen as planned and let it fly under the radar and change nothing.”
— Karla Kingsley, PBOT

Kingsley said (from a prepared statement) that she used to live a few blocks off Hawthorne and often uses her bike for shopping and other errands. “So I understand the desire for bike lanes. But this decision isn’t about me,” Kingsley continued. “It’s about leveraging a maintenance paving project that has to be done this summer to make the street better and figuring out how we can do it best to best serve the multiple, and varied needs of our community.”

It’s true PBOT went above-and-beyond usual protocol when they opened up this repaving project to the possibility of a new lane configuration. “The easy option would have been to just let the repaving happen as planned and let it fly under the radar and change nothing,” Kingsley said. But PBOT didn’t do that, she added, because they wanted to make the street safer for walkers and bicycle riders. In large part due to earlier feedback from the BAC, Kingsley said PBOT analyzed bike lanes but that, in the end, the option, “Just doesn’t rise above the other trade-offs on the street when you consider the whole system.”

As we pointed out yesterday, Kingsley leaned heavily on the fact that Hawthorne is listed in the all-powerful Transportation System Plan as a “Major City Walkway”, “Major Transit Priority” street and “Major Emergency Response Route”. It’s also a “Truck Access Street” and a “Civic Main Street”. All those designations, Kingsley pointed out, were additional hurdles facing bicycle access. (Those classifications also led to PBOT’s decision to use the repaving as an opportunity to increase the width of general lanes from nine feet, to 11-12 feet wide.)

Then it was time for BAC members to respond.

“I have a hard time reconciling how any of this really makes an improvement.”
— Clint Culpepper, BAC member

“I live a block from Hawthorne and this is heartbreaking!”
— Caroline Crisp, BAC member

“I have a hard time reconciling how any of this really makes an improvement,” said BAC member Clint Culpepper. “I know that a nine-foot lane width is difficult for transit; But I don’t understand how increasing that lane width to 12 feet is going to make traffic slow down at all. You have four pedestrian islands through this whole stretch. I think that’s absolutely insufficient.”

Culpepper is worried people will drive faster on the new, wider lanes. Kingsley replied by pointing out that going from four general lanes to three is expected to improve safety; but she didn’t address the width issue, saying she’d ask an engineer and follow-up later.

“I firmly believe that bike lanes would be a benefit to pedestrian safety.”
— Ben Manker, Hawthorne business owner during public comment

BAC member Catie Gould wanted to know results of PBOT’s analysis of a bus/bike/car mixing zone design at Cesar Chavez. That intersection was the sole cause of the estimated 8-16 minute transit delay that led to PBOT’s dismissal of bike lanes after the initial evaluation and many bike advocates pinned their hopes on the mixing zone’s ability to reduce that delay and make bike lanes more feasible. PBOT’s Hull said the mixing zone design reduced that delay, but didn’t eliminate it entirely. She did not share any specific numbers from the analysis and PBOT’s 10-page “final decision” report also does not include that detail.

Iain Mackenzie was frustrated that the BAC was sidelined on the project and echoed remarks made earlier in the meeting by Clint Culpepper who said, “We are oftentimes informed, but we very rarely get to actually play an active role in making improvements.” “I think this whole process has been the object lesson in how not to engage with a modal committee,” Mackenzie said. He used the issue of transit delay as an example: “There’s not a single person on this committee who thinks that creating significant delays to [TriMet] Line 14 is an acceptable trade-off, none of us wants to see that. But what we would have liked is the chance to be able to work out what was causing these impacts and how they can be mitigated… But instead what’s happened is the second time in a row… we have people on staff coming here and telling us what decision has been made, rather than trying to get the advice of an advisory [committee].”

BAC Member Caroline Crisp said, “I live a block from Hawthorne and this is heartbreaking!” She called for more transparency and wanted to know who signed-off on the decision.

“The decision was made, apparently, by [PBOT] Director Warner and Commissioner Hardesty,” replied PBOT’s Hull. “In this context, in this corridor, we think this is the right choice… There were a couple of choices that were relatively close… and in this corridor, this was the right thing to do; but not an easy choice by any stretch of the imagination.”

Hawthorne Pave & Paint project feedback boards filled out by BAC members and the general public during the meeting Tuesday night.

When it was time for public comment, business owner Ben Manker of Focus Group Vintage on SE 34th and Hawthorne spoke up. “One thing that I am a super-proponent for is bike lanes… I firmly believe that bike lanes would be a benefit to pedestrian safety,” he said. “And I do not see a reason why that was swept under the rug.” Manker said he felt many businesses on Hawthorne want bike lanes, but their voices are, “Kind of being, quieted compared to the Hawthorne Business Association (who wrote a letter to PBOT in October opposing the bike lanes).”

The public and BAC members used a new feedback tool at the meeting Tuesday night. Google “Jamboards” that allow participants to create digital sticky notes (shown above). Nearly all the comments spoke to the frustration and disappointment PBOT staff faced throughout the meeting.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
zuckerdog

What does The Street Trust and BikeLoudPDX have to say about this. Have they made any official comments?

eawriste
Guest
eawriste

“The easy option would have been to just let the repaving happen as planned and let it fly under the radar and change nothing.”
— Karla Kingsley, PBOT

No, the easy option was what PBoT decided: to prioritize car capacity and parking over other modes. That is always the easy option because you only alienate safety advocates.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I chuckled at that comment because there is absolutely no way in heck that the community would have allowed a repaving of this section of Hawthorne happen without making a ton of noise. It would have been impossible for PBOT to just “change nothing” here.

Stephan
Guest
Stephan

Did PBOT ever consider widening the sidewalks? As a Major City Walkway, Hawthorne is currently absolutely inadequate. There is simply not enough space for people to walk comfortably on that street. I can see the pros and cons about adding bikelanes, but in general, there is way too much space devoted to cars and way too little space devoted to other modes on that street.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

No they didn’t. Moving the curbs were considered beyond the scope of this – a paving maintenance project. That being said, the sidewalks did figure into the analysis in terms of how the curb zone impacts them. PBOT also said that one of the reasons a curbside bike lane wouldn’t be great is because it would prevent them from “flexible” use of the curb… meaning outdoor dining seats, parklets, and so on. And yes, believe it or not, PBOT policy actually gives some safety benefit to having cars parked at curbs.

Stephan
Guest
Stephan

Thanks, Jonathan. It saddens me to see PBOT bemoaning all these traffic deaths, just to turn around and rebuild the same infrastructure that got us there in the first place.

It feels like being pushed aside to the fringe when walking on the Hawethorne, and certainly you are certainly not welcome to bike on it. This street could be so much more if the city really tried.

SD
Guest
SD

Sometimes it seems like the broad diverse collection of people who bike gives a lot of energy to advocates, orgs and elected officials, but receives very little in return. Especially when those empowered groups put biking in the rearview.
Every elected official, community organizer, panel member, etc. is a “cyclist” until people who bike ask them for something. Then they are happy to scold cyclists for caring about safe bike infrastructure, being too demanding, or not being full time activists or insiders.

eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Kind of makes you wonder if you were a member of the BAC whether it would make sense to simply resign in an act of no confidence? Their efforts and time are indispensable, and the mayor, council and PBoT have made no significant changes in prioritizing safety despite decades of planning and advocacy. Portland has had an unprecedented modal share decline from 8 to 5% and an equally historical record of road deaths at 57 last year.

Fred
Guest
Fred

Sorry, folks, but once again Portlanders have been conned by THE ILLUSION OF INCLUSION©. The supposedly robust public-involvement processes fail again and again, and people feel used. Whoever wrote on the jamboard that the BAC is all about satisfying some superficial requirement for public involvement got it 100% correct.

Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

Literally watched the neighbors on Lincoln dispute the diverter at 50th/Lincoln at an open house. What happened next? The diverter arrived. I later read about the neighbors on Glisan tell PBOT that they didn’t want to lose and driving lanes. The result? Loss of lanes. “Portland, the city that works, for a few.”

Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

As Leonard Cohen sang, ” Everybody knows the dice are loaded, everybody rolls with their fingers crossed, everybody knows the war is over, everybody knows the good guys lost, everybody knows the fight was fixed.

CR
Guest
CR

This is very disappointing. Thank you to the good people who volunteered their precious time to the BAC in behalf of the greater community. I respect PBOT Director Warner and Commissioner Hardesty as leaders and hope they are able to give some mending public words as to why they have chosen this trade-off.

Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

SE Foster from 122-136 paint and pave project last summer didn’t get any public input if it makes anyone feel better. Also the highly celebrated 136th project from Powell to Holgate still looks like a construction site after months of nothing happening. Could it be the this Hawthorne project got more attention because of privilege? Funny and yet sad how this all works. Meanwhile in the outer reaches of town we get blessed by the “alternative walkway” team and I can’s help but laugh at them for thinking that some plastic wands in the street is somehow an upgrade to what we are already doing. I cant help to think about how much money was spent on this privilege ask and corresponding think tank that derived from it because every dime counts in other parts of town.

eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Hey Doug. Possibly. Or it may be that Hawthorne would be an integral part of a network of protected bike lanes that would affect levels of magnitudes more people. I’m from that area you’re talking about, and I appreciate the work on those E Portland streets. We need PBLs on 122nd desperately. But I understand what impact a network of protected bike lanes in the central city would have.

Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

You appreciate not being involved with the Foster Paint and Pave? As for 122nd, it’ll be dieted by a rose lane.

mran1984
Guest
mran1984

Lincoln, already a mess for residents, Main & Salmon are far better routes than Hawthorne. PBOT,THANK YOU! This was once a livable city. Now it’s not in the top fifty, uh. I WOULD RATHER HAVE ALL THE BIKE PATHS THAT ARE COVERED IN GARBAGE AND TARPS RETURNED TO THEIR TAX PAYING USERS THAN THIS WASTE OF TIME AND EFFORT.

Guest
 

(I had commented here but I'm going to move it to its own comment outside of this thread)

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

If the BAC had any teeth or influence PBOT would disband it. Governmental advisory committees exist just to pretend you’ve done outreach.

If you didn’t buy your seat on an AC like the freight industry does, I promise you that your voice doesn’t mean anything.

eawriste
Guest
eawriste

The BAC should have the power to sign off on any street project. I can’t imagine how members feel right now.

Guest
 

Despite all the hullaballoo on this blog, I think that this Hawthorne project should be an extremely low priority for the bicycling community in Portland, and frankly think that the amount of coverage it’s been getting here is ridiculous. Just off the top of my head I can think of at least like 20 projects that should be higher priority for us than Hawthorne (e.g. path along 26 from the zoo to downtown, outer Stark bike lane, outer Division bike lane, Red Electric Trail, 136th Avenue as someone else here mentioned, Naito south of downtown). It really is shortsighted and not a good look to be focusing so much energy on Hawthorne when it’s already in an area that’s extremely well-served in terms of bike infrastructure for Portland standards while there’s so many areas that lack any semblance of bike infrastructure whatsoever.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I hear you. But this only came up because of the major opportunity posed by the paving project.

Opus the Poet
Guest
Opus the Poet

Why even have a BAC if decisions are made without even allowing them time to meet and formulate input on the issue? Talk about a waste of money!

Keith
Guest
Keith

This is just the latest example of PBOT staff deciding on a course and setting priorities without being bothered by community suggestions and preferences. Certainly public process can get messy, but this example of shutting out the public and advisory committees will prove to be significantly messier in the long run by yielding greater distrust and skepticism. We need to be working together – not being adversarial and doing end runs. We have enough of that nonsense going on in Salem and DC. Finally, this method of “involving” a key city advisory committee is disrespectful to the members who are dedicating their time to improve their city.

