Support BikePortland

Portland commissioner cites ‘vehicular violence’ in response to spate of crashes

Posted by on February 9th, 2021 at 4:39 pm

(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Portland’s commissioner-in-charge of transportation has responded strongly to a spate of crashes and fatalities on the streets she oversees.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty published a statement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that comes in direct response to the past week of violent carnage in our streets.

Here’s the statement:

Advertisement

Three days. Four deaths. All from vehicular violence. I can assure you that myself and @PBOTinfo are digging deep into both immediate and long-term solutions to keep all Portlanders safe as they move around our city.

We have a lot of work ahead to realize our Vision Zero goals, but I am committed to that work.

We can mitigate danger on our roads by improving street design and developing infrastructure that protects people from the potential damage cars are capable of inflicting.

While we double down on that work, I ask all that drive to acknowledge the outsized potential cars have to inflict violence on our streets. I say this as someone who didn’t always see it this way. Please drive slowly & carefully. No matter the circumstances, lives are at stake.

It’s highly notable that a city commissioner in Portland has used the term “vehicular violence”. To my knowledge it’s the first time the term has used by a Portland city official.

Advertisement

BikePortland has supported this community since 2005. Please support us in return.

We first used the term here on BikePortland in November 2017 following an intentional vehicular assault in Lower Manhattan. In the past year, the phrase took on new urgency and relevance in light of people driving through protestors over the summer, or more recently when a man intentionally rammed his car into several people and killed one of them in southeast Portland.

If we want to stem this dangerous tide of death and destruction on our streets, we must acknowledge that the mere act of driving has immense potential for violence (defined as, “intense, turbulent, or furious and often destructive action or force”). Whether intentional or not, when we decide to drive a multi-ton steel vehicle through spaces where vulnerable bodies exist, we create the possibility of a violent outcome. Resistance to that word or framing is partly responsible for the widespread desensitization and normalization of traffic deaths and injuries in America.

It is a good sign that Commissioner Hardesty has not only come around to this understanding and necessity of this term and the, “outsized potential cars have to inflict violence on our streets;” but that she has chosen to state it publicly.

Now comes the difficult task of matching actions to words.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
, , ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

23
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
18 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
11 Comment authors
Middle of the Road GuyKwJonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)The DudeNadia Maxim Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Jon
Guest
Jon

Notice she does not mention enforcement at all. She is opposed to any (even traffic cameras) enforcement. Until all the roads are somehow transformed to make sure nobody can speed or drive drunk we need to enforce the laws and enforce them now. Traffic cameras can be color blind as long as they are placed in all neighborhoods.

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi Jon,

You are incorrect about Commissioner Hardesty’s views on enforcement.

Here’s something she told me in July 2019:

“For me, it’s not that I am opposed to enforcement, I just want to make sure that we’re using tools in a way that are building community and are not having devastating impacts on low-income communities and communities of color.”

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Nadia Maxim
Guest
Nadia Maxim

That is a very halfhearted endorsement of enforcement. And she has publicly stated her opposition to using cameras for enforcement

https://bikeportland.org/2019/06/21/pbot-gets-council-support-for-vision-zero-except-from-commissioner-hardesty-301539

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
pruss2ny
Guest
pruss2ny

in theory it matters when leadership frames a conversation, but i don’t think anyone seriously considers portland to have leadership. her verbiage here i’d wager is more of a nod to friendly BP/Maus relationship than anything else.

Frankly i enjoy the discourse among the people in this board…bringing in wheeler/city commissioners as though they hold some sway just reminds me what a sad city pdx has become.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

I remember hoping Wheeler would be a safety advocate when Hales was Mayor. Now I remember hoping Hardesty was a safety advocate. If she wanted to make an impression on people who advocate for safe streets, I think she made a pretty clear one in her decision to prioritize parking over PBLs.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

No one was offering PBLs on Hawthorne; the best you could get was BBLs with a resurfacing project. I agree the parking decision by PBOT staff was not smart, but I don’t think she could have modified that decision one way or the other – it was beyond her control.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

The commissioner in charge of PBoT couldn’t change a decision made by PBoT? Huh?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

That has in fact been my experience with PBOT decisions. The commissioner is “in charge” in name only. Sam Adams was able to change decisions, but only when he was mayor, not as a regular city councilor in charge of PBOT. Hales & Novick were continuously frustrated by the bureaucratic inertia, I dare say Eudaly was too. Even the PBOT director’s powers are pretty limited. It’s the department heads and senior engineers who have the real power at PBOT – they hold the money and they know how to say yes or no and make it stick.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

If Hardesty walked into the department head’s office and said, “I want the street to be designed with the safety of pedestrians and people on bikes as priority,” could department heads refuse?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The department head would likely reply positively that they design all streets for the safety of all users, blah blah blah. And then they will go ahead and have their staff design the street the way they will, which is usually driver-friendly. The department head doesn’t want to upset Hardesty, but they simply are not worried she will be able to fire him or her – it’s far beyond her and the mayor’s powers to do so, and everyone is aware of that, including Hardesty.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Would you recommend legislation, such as in the case of Cambridge where PBLs are mandated during any redesign? How can we change this?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Develop a relationship with the City civil design engineers, invite them to meetings with advocates. The other strategy I do is I go to a public open house, corner an engineer, and talk about a project that is a concern for me and other advocates, but usually unrelated to the open house project. If they can’t solve it, they will pass it on to the engineer who can or is in charge of it. Remember that engineers are “soft” people, very sensitive, always mean well, and are usually incapable of actually lying, so play nice with them.

Most mid-level engineers have absolutely no notion of the power they wield, and the less they know of their powers, the better off we all are. It’s part of the bureaucratic structure of engineering bureaus like transportation, water, and sewers – the engineers hold the power and money, but select others direct that power. Your job is to find these people.

It’s not transparent nor democratic, but it is a lot like life, isn’t it?

A legislative change I saw in British Columbia was a requirement that the local bike advisory committee had to sign off on any highway or transportation project of any sort, about 25 years ago. The immediate result was a proliferation of local and rural bike committees with rubber stamp members, but gradually there was a real shift to actual users, and now there’s bike projects all over the province. It takes time.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

It sounds as if Portland would be a lot better off if there were a mass firing of engineers at PBoT. Regardless of whether they mean well, they are designing streets that are inherently unsafe, remain at odds with a lot of research on street design, and have killed a lot of people. Who can hire/fire them?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Effectively no one can fire public engineers, a bit like the police in that respect – they are generally seen as an essential set of employees in all public governments, people paid a lot of money to be anal. Public employees everywhere are protected by civil service laws, except for major crimes that a proven in a court of law. As with the police, effectively the only way to get rid of engineers is to cut off all their funding, which historically only happens when a government goes bankrupt or through a revolution, neither of which are particularly likely in Portland.

I will say however that the younger the engineer, the more likely they will be current in best practices for pedestrian safety, so what a lot of governments do to cull the heard a bit is to offer generous early retirement for the old farts, and pass the costs off to the nearly-bankrupt state pension system rather than the local jurisdiction.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Well, they have a Public Employees Union that might not take kindly to that.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes ago
Phil M
Guest
Phil M

All talk.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Phil,

I agree… But sometimes the “talk” is actually pretty important. This is one of those times.

The words used by leaders are very crucial to bending culture in a better direction. I think that applies in this case. Just by saying this, it shifts how she/her staff/PBOT/media/Portlanders feel about the issue.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Nadia Maxim
Guest
Nadia Maxim

It’s hard for me to believe any words from Hardesty who makes stuff up to pander to her base. This is just more pablum for the masses.

https://katu.com/news/local/commissioner-jo-ann-hardesty-claims-officers-starting-fires-police-chief-chuck-lovell-union-president-daryl-turner-want-evidence

https://www.foxnews.com/us/portland-commissioner-police-saboteurs-provocateurs-fires

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

Jonathan, Do you really think meaningful change is going to come from PBOT, Hardesty, or anyone in local government? I can’t see any rational basis for such a belief.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan, Do you really think meaningful change is going to come from PBOT, Hardesty, or anyone in local government? I can’t see any rational basis for such a belief.

Heck yes I do! I pretty much have to keep hope alive. Or I might as well walk away from this site. I’ve dedicated my working life to moving these issues forward. If I didn’t believe change was possible and if I lost all hope in our leaders, I couldn’t keep doing this.

Am I very skeptical of leadership and increasingly cynical? Hell yes I am. But I never give up 100%.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

I’ll judge Hardesty by the results she gets.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Nadia Maxim
Guest
Nadia Maxim

I’m not holding my breath.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Kw
Guest
Kw

Traffic law enforcement is the issue here. Ive lived all across the country and this is, by far, the worst group of drivers Ive ever encountered.

Everyone acts like there are no rules, because those rules aren’t being enforced. I used to drive like an idiot when I was younger. But I did it in a state that enforces their traffic laws. So I had to drive normal unless I wanted a ticket. If I drove like an idiot, I knew full well I could lose my license. The penalty wasn’t worth the reward.

If people actually got ticketed for running red lights or not waiting for pedestrians, we wouldn’t have so much chaos on Portland roads. But because the mentality here seems to be ” screw your neighbor” while simultaneously FEIGNING inclusion and progressiveness, its a free for all out there.

Until everyone realizes they have a responsibility to their fellow road goers (bicycles and peds included) nothing will change.

Boundaries without consequences are suggestions…Portland needs to grow up when it comes to driving, you all act like trash fires on the road.

USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS AND BLINKERS!

DONT TRY TO BEAT YELLOW LIGHTS!

LOOK ON THE SIDES OF THE ROAD FOR PEOPLE!

We wont let an 18yo buy a firearm to defend themselves but we’ll give a 16yo a 7000lb semi automatic V8 SUV on the assumption their parents taught them how to drive properly….

Driving is a privilege, not a right.

Rant over,
Kdizzle

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests