Four people dead in 3 days as Portland car violence continues

Posted by on February 8th, 2021 at 1:19 pm

New victims, old causes.
(Photos: PPB, Google Maps)

Joshua Stanley. Karen McClure. Douglas Rosling II.

All three died using Portland roads over the weekend.

Since Jean Gerich was hit and killed in an intentional act of car violence on January 25th, four people have died in what has already been a terrible year for road safety. So far in 2021 our Fatality Tracker shows 11 deaths, that’s nearly twice as many as this time last year and three times the amount in 2019.

Just after midnight on Saturday, Portland Police say 34-year-old Joshua Stanley attempted to cross SE McLoughlin Blvd (Hwy 99E) from west to east near Franklin St just south of the Ross Island Bridge. A person driving a car on McLoughlin hit and killed Stanley. PPB says, “The location was not a crosswalk and not well lit. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing.”

Later Saturday evening, 60-year-old Karen McClure was walking near SE Stark and 136th when she was hit and killed by someone driving a car. The driver didn’t stop and is still on the loose. (If you have details get in touch with Officer Garrett Dow at garrett.dow@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-5070.) Outer Stark is a failed street. It kills, injures and scares so many people that in 2018 activists demanded immediate action and called on PBOT to declare an emergency.

Then Sunday morning around 7:00 am 40-year-old Douglas Rosling II was unable to control his SUV while driving on NW Yeon and died after crashing into a building just north of Nicolai. It’s unclear what caused the crash and it doesn’t appear anyone else was involved.

On January 24th, one day before Jean Gerich was killed in the Buckman neighborhood, 48-year-old Eddie Larson was driving on NE Marine Drive when he lost control of his car and died when after it crashed into the Columbia River. Larson is just the latest in a long list of people who’ve suffered a similar fate on Marine Drive – one of Portland’s deadliest roads.

On January 28th, the PPB arrested a drunk driver who caused a crash on I-5 at Broadway. It was the same man they arrested two days earlier for driving drunk and causing a separate crash in north Portland.

Also on January 28th there was a hit-and-run near North Columbia and Vancouver that left 43-year-old Charles Patton with serious injuries. The person who caused the wreck fled, but not before shooting his gun at a bystander. Patton died from his injuries two days later.

These are just a sampling of the violence and destruction caused by car users in Portland. There are many other crashes, collisions and injuries that don’t get announced by the PPB.

The victims are new, but the circumstances are achingly familiar. Unfortunately it feels like Portland continues to lack the urgency and leadership to transform our approach to traffic safety and street management in a way that rises to the crisis in front of us.

I just feel so deflated and frustrated. I’ve written so many op-eds and have heard so many promises about safe streets for so many years. Yet here we are.

To all my friends at City Hall and the Portland Bureau of Transportation who are annoyed with my “bias and negativity” (the exact words used by former PBOT Commissioner Chloe Eudaly who revealed her opinion of my work at the end of her tenure back in December): Where is the positive news here?

You can dismiss me and continue to act like everything you read here are just rantings from a biased blogger. But you cannot ignore the tragic truths our streets continue to tell day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year.

UPDATE, 1:45pm: PPB has just reported another fatal crash. Appears to be only one driver involved and it took place on N Columbia Blvd between Fiske and Portsmouth.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

Jeff
Guest
Jeff

“These are just a sampling of the violence and destruction caused by car users in Portland. ”

This is clearly not a description of what happened on SE McLaughlin – that was caused by someone crossing a highway on foot, at night. No need to sensationalize things to fit a narrative. We’ve all seen campers that frequent that area try and cross the highway there instead of walking down to Holgate or the overpass.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

that was caused by someone crossing a highway on foot, at night

No, that was caused a by a motorist failing to see a pedestrian and stop their vehicle before hitting them with their car.

Motorist need to be prepared to come to a stop at all times. It doesn’t matter what is in the road. It could be a person, it could be an animal, or it could be debris that fell out of someone else’s vehicle.

Additionally, this section of road is a crossing-desert which is another factor in why the pedestrian was crossing outside of a crosswalk.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jeff
Guest
Jeff

That’s an insane standard – similar to arguing that if when you are riding downhill at speed, and someone jumps out in front of you and you hit them, you’re at fault because you weren’t able to stop immediately. Some common sense is needed here.

That section of road is a road crossing desert BECAUSE THERE IS NO NEED TO ACCESS THE AREA! They are illegally camping there (and anyone who has seen the hillside from the springwater trail below can see how they’ve left that off limits area.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

similar to arguing that if when you are riding downhill at speed, and someone jumps out in front of you and you hit them, you’re at fault because you weren’t able to stop immediately.

You must have read something I didn’t. I didn’t see any mention of Mr. Stanley jumping out of any where. Could you tell me where you got that information? I read that he was crossing the road. That stretch has long, clear sightlines. The motorist should have seen him in front of him.

That section of road is a road crossing desert BECAUSE THERE IS NO NEED TO ACCESS THE AREA!

Huh? You have SE Portland neighborhoods on one side and a hugely trafficked MUP on the other. I can see a lot of reasons to want to cross there.

They are illegally camping there

AFAIK Mr. Stanley’s housing situation has zero to do with the situation outside of it being the most likely driver behind how you feel about his death. Is Mr. Stanley even homeless?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I disagree.

The person who hit that man on McLoughlin made a choice. They chose to operate a vehicle capable of killing another person at any speed.

The road it happened on was built as a highway for the expressed purpose of facilitating dangerous, high-speed use of this inherently dangerous type of personal vehicle.

If the transportation agency did not make that choice and if that person in the car did not make theirs, the man would still be alive.

I believe the use of cars and the system that enables them is inherently violent and destructive.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
D'Andre Muhammed
Guest
D'Andre Muhammed

But you own a motor vehicle right?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yes. I sure do. My family owns three cars actually. My 18 year old daughter just got one and we have a mini-van and a tiny econo car.

I drive with the clear understanding and expectation that I could kill someone at any time. It’s a messed up system! Like many things we take part in in our modern lives, we don’t have a lot of choice and we all must do as much as possible to mitigate risks for ourselves and others.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jeff
Guest
Jeff

Well if someone jumps out on a highway at night in front of your daughter who is driving at legal speeds, I hope you make sure to tell her that she caused that violence and destruction.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Alex
Guest
Alex

Still trying to find evidence of this person jumping out in front of the car. I am sure OP will deliver.

Here’s a quote I found earlier in the thread that might be useful: “No need to sensationalize things to fit a narrative.”

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks so much for the parenting advice!

You’ll be happy to know that I’ve already made that clear to everyone in my family and I’m very unpopular for it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

So what if he does? That doesn’t invalidate what he’s saying.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
15 minutes ago
Ricky
Guest
Ricky

We are clearly no where close to achieving zero traffic deaths any time soon, let alone by 2025. More people have died last year and this one from motor vehicle-related/traffic deaths than from any of the protests combined. If Wheeler can declare a state of emergency and implement curfews after the protests started back in May, surely city leadership can take stronger measures to help rise to the urgency of this ongoing crisis that has claimed far more lives.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I’ve never seen those comments from Chloe. Hilarious. JM actually carries a lot of water for PBOT, especially under Chloe where something like 43 miles of bad bike infrastructure is considered “kicking ass”

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
 
Guest
 

I’m not the biggest fan of Hardesty, but she’s certainly better than Eudaly (then again, my cat would have done a better job at responding to and listening to the community than Eudaly did). Hopefully Hardesty proves to be amenable to the constructive criticism that Jonathan and others provide, and based on her statements so far I’m at least somewhat encouraged. While I don’t agree with everything Jonathan has to say, I certainly think he and BikePortland does a valuable service to the community and PBOT would be wise to think carefully about his opinions.

And as this year so far demonstrates, roads like Stark, Division, and Yeon should be the #1 priority to address. Bring them to adequate conditions ASAP and use all possible funding to transform them; everything else can wait.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
John D.
Guest
John D.

To add to the road violence, PPB also rammed a car that they mistook as someone involved in a hit and run. This thankfully didn’t lead to injuries, but it certainly shook the driver and their family, who were also in the car. This all happened, by the way, after this driver had stopped to give aid to the victim of the hit and run.

https://www.koin.com/local/multnomah-county/doordash-driver-mistaken-for-portland-hit-run-suspect/

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Ed
Guest
Ed

Just crazy and sad times all the way around. You would think that with less overall driving that you would see a reduction in crashes and fatalities. But that doesn’t account for the reality that less traffic leads to higher speeds. Roadway design has always been a factor but seems to be exacerbated by more opportunities to speed these days. There is also probably a pandemic factor where people are exhausted and don’t make good decisions.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Time to update your post JM, someone died on N Columbia this afternoon.
https://www.koin.com/news/ppb-at-least-one-injured-in-crash-near-north-portland/

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

I think we are approaching the end of the American Empire. But instead of collapsing due to the corruption and infighting of elites allowing barbarian armies to overrun Rome. We appear to be collapsing due to the corruption and infighting of elites allowing barbarians in automobiles to hollow out society with growing, depressing amounts of vehicular violence. The trends highlighted here are a reflection of more than just bad transportation choices. Something else is really going wrong.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
31 minutes ago
Don Courtney
Guest
Don Courtney

Amen, keep fighting the good fight. All those roads mentioned are failed roads, there shouldn’t be people driving 55 in this city anywhere off of a freeway, for starters. Also they always say “the person didn’t cross at a crosswalk”. How many times was there not a crosswalk anywhere nearby, in a dense city it’s not acceptable to have to walk 1/4 mile to a crosswalk as happened in a case of mine. That whole area of McLoughlin/Powell or Marine Drive—it’s so hard to navigate as a pedestrian—there’s nowhere to cross! Busy roads block big river fronts, natural attractions for pedestrians—they’re death traps! And only people on this blog see that! It’s disheartening.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 minutes ago
