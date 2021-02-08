Support BikePortland

The Monday Roundup: Money for e-bikes, Black urbanists you should know, secure bike routes, and more

Posted by on February 8th, 2021 at 10:19 am

From the seat of a bicycle: “There is something about watching the world go by, while getting a workout, that does something to your endorphins,” said photographer Geoffrey Hiller to the BBC after putting 5,000 miles on his e-bike while documenting a tumultuous year in Portland.

More projects, less process: D.C. is moving forward with legislation that would mandate protected bike lanes. Portland should take note.

Black urbanists: Put down Jane Jacobs and pick up these “11 Black urbanists every planner should know”: W. E. B. DuBois; Horace Cayton, Jr.; St. Clair Drake; Gordon Parks; John Hope Franklin; Samuel J. Cullers; Dorothy Richardson; Reverend Doctor Calvin Butts, III; William Wilson; Geoffrey Canada; Mary Pattillo.

Serious e-bike incentives: A bill in the California legislature would create a $10 million Electric Bicycle Rebate Pilot Project. Oregon should take note.

E-bike tax credit: A California Congressman wants to amend IRS law to include an electric bike tax credit equal to 30% of the cost of qualifying bicycles.

New space, new riders: 6 in 10 users of new “pop-up” bike lanes in Paris are new riders — the same group Portland has been trying to attract for many years to no avail.

Cash infusion: The meteoric rise of Rad Power Bikes continues with a massive $150 million investment that will push the company even further into the hearts and minds of bike-curious Americans.

Police reform in NYC: A major move on policing reform in New York City would see a shift in crash investigation duties from the NYPD to the transportation department.

Re-thinking a freeway expansion: The Minnesota DOT and advocates are debating how — or if — to expand a central freeway in light of the climate change crisis of the present and the destruction of Black neighborhoods in the past. Sounds familiar.

Security of bike routes: I’ve spent some time on Capitol Hill in D.C. and was always enthralled to see how many bike riders used the hallowed paths, sidewalks and plazas next to the Capitol building to get around. It’s too bad new security fencing might close some of those routes.

Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Anyone here have a long-term owner review of Rad Power Bikes? The price points are attractive, but the lack of standard parts gives me pause. 22×3″ tires? What?

https://www.radpowerbikes.com/collections/electric-bikes/products/radwagon-electric-cargo-bike

5 hours ago
Phil
Guest
Phil

I’ve got 3,000+ miles on my RadCity. Unlike some of the other models, it has standard 26 inch tires. I haven’t had any issues yet.

4 hours ago
Lock Hughes
Guest
Lock Hughes

Anything here perhaps… https://www.facebook.com/groups/321889295290210/permalink/350509602428179

4 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

I think they’re pretty well-regarded, and usually a lot of value for the money, even if I don’t quite see one that meets my needs. (I’m starting to shop for one this year, and I find the RadCity overpowered, but the RadMission likely to be problematic on hills – even here in MN – with its single-speed pedal drivetrain). But again, even if they don’t quite offer the right bike for me, most of their rigs do seem to be great value proposition.

I really don’t like what they did with the new RadWagon, though, going to 22″ tires. That’s crazy. What they should have done is gone with 24″ (507mm). That’s IMO the sweet spot for shrinking the wheels for cargo but hanging on to roll-over ability.

1 hour ago
Colton
Guest
Colton

I would think it would make sense to have incentives for regular bikes that exceeds incentive for e-bicycles. Virtually any argument that can be made for e-bikes is at least as strong for regular bikes.

4 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Yes, for that reason I’d rather see incentives for driving removed rather than adding them for e-bikes.

Your idea can be expanded…if e-bikes get incentives (and they should since electric cars did) then certainly bikes should. If bikes get them, maybe so should transit passes. But then so should walking to work. But then so should avoiding commuting entirely…it never ends. And what about the person who ditches their bike to ride their incentivized e-bike? Or ditches the e-bike for an even-more-incentivized electric car? Or uses their e-bike for pleasure only, creating more electrical demand with nothing offset? Better to start with ending driving incentives. I realize that won’t be happening any time soon, though.

3 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Philosophically, I totally agree, but in practice we probably need the incentives for a while longer. It is important that we transition the automotive fleet from gas to electric, and quickly, and that still requires a push.

You could view that as an incentive to drive, or, alternatively, an incentive to modernize a vehicle that is going to be used anyway.

3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

You’re probably right. Tesla would be losing money every quarter if it weren’t for carbon credits. The economics just aren’t quite there yet.

3 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

As it is today the state of Oregon is actually incentivizing driving gas guzzling vehicles. If you are registering an electric car in Oregon you will pay $187. If you are registering a giant truck it will only cost you $98. This is a small attempt increase taxes because efficient vehicles don’t pay as much gas taxes. Of course I do pay taxes for electricity for my car but that does replace gas taxes.
The registration fee schedule is:
Vehicle year is 1999 or older ​$98
​Vehicle year 2000 or newer, has 0-19 Combined MPG ​$98
​Vehicle year 2000 or newer, has 20-39 Combined MPG $103
​Vehicle year 2000 or newer, has 40+ Combined MPG $113
​Electric Vehicle ​$187

2 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

Eye opening, thanks!

1 hour ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

My view is that transitioning to electric vehicles would be happening more quickly if incentives that make gas artificially cheap were removed.

I also think many environment-related incentives have a main impact of making people feeling good about consuming vs. conserving. So a wealthier person gets a tax credit for buying a new e-bike for weekend riding, or a “green” hot tub, or building a well-insulated vacation house, while a less wealthy person goes without those.

But since the world is imperfect, I’m OK with the incentives overall.

2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I don’t know how you structure an incentive program so everyone, including the destitute, can equally take advantage of a rebate on a Tesla. Would raising the price of gas be any less “unfair”?

On balance I’d rather people’s vacation houses be well insulated than have everything less efficient in the name of some misguided sense of fairness.

1 hour ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

I don’t think slippery-slope if-this-then-that arguments are a good reason not to do this, though I do agree we need to get rid of the outright incentives we still have for driving.

56 minutes ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

Reading about attempts to expand I94 through St. Paul gets me wondering why we expect different social justice results from departments of transportation than the police. Is it really something you can weave into any fabric or are we going about this the wrong way?

4 hours ago
Cyclekrieg
Subscriber
Cyclekrieg

Well, honestly, its not social justice that would prevent much expansion between Minneapolis & St. Paul. Its the lack of right-of-way. Its very tight through there. Both cities don’t want the freeway to expand and the cost of right-of-way purchase costs would be astronomical. MNDOT would have to fight with 2 cities and who lot of well-monied or big advocacy groups. Not saying they wouldn’t try, MNDOT is half-in-half-out on making better streets/roads right now.

1 hour ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Good question Champs, but in this case I think both cities will block MNDOT’s (and Minnesota’s) usual inclination to crush everything under the wheels of the almighty automobile, simply because they went too far 60 years ago, and unlike the usual MN perspective people actually remember it and recognize the mistake.

I think there is NO WAY St. Paulites would allow a major I-94 expansion through the former Rondo area, because people still widely remember Rondo an example of transpo-socio-racial injustice. And although the corridor is not actually that narrow there – there are frontage roads tight up against the freeway on both sides that could theoretically be removed or rerouted, doing so would still bring charges of doubling down the Rondo debacle. And it’s already 10 lanes wide most of the way and not severely congested, so even the pro-car case for expansion is weak.

In Minneapolis, too, I think there’s finally growing awareness of what a travesty I-35W (which runs with I-94 in a shared “commons” stretch past downtown) was, causing the removal of more than 10% of all the city’s housing stock and wiping out major chunks of neighborhoods. Also an area where expansion would be of questionable benefit: unlike St. Paul it IS severely congested, but the 35W/94 commons is already 13 lanes wide. It would take a huge amount of additional real estate to untangle the mess … and there’s enough density in the Elliott Park, Stevens and Phillips neighborhoods (some of the poorest and densest in the city), and enough justice awareness these days that a serious “reimagining” to expand this stretch would never happen.

Naturally, my perspective on “reimagining” is that we need to focus more on alternatives to cars, like converting lanes to HOV (we don’t have many of those here, though we do have quite a few HOV onramps) and improving connections and crossings of the freeways. On that point, the Rondo stretch of I-94 is better than many bad-freeway projects, with dedicated bike/pedestrian bridges every half-mile or so – and with the freeway below grade, they don’t have stairs or in most cases significant grades to navigate. Some have recently been redone and widened, though some are still terrible. It’s actually one of the best freeway stretches I know of in terms of the ability to get safely across it on a bike (or foot) without having to go too far out of your way. That becomes less true as I-94 enters Minneapolis, though, and there we could use better crossings, especially in the Hiawatha/north 35W section.

22 minutes ago
John D.
Guest
John D.

Some interesting bike news from the Cedar Mill area.

Three County Commissioners are pushing for better bike facilities on a project to realign NW Thompson Rd. The staff recommendation was stick to a 5ft bike lane, with a 2ft painted buffer with a 5-6ft sidewalk. County Commissioners Harrington, Fai, and Treece pushed back, and asked staff to look at an alternative that would keep the buffered bike lane in addition to a 10ft multi-use path. They highlighted the desire for safe-route to schools (this project runs through a residential area, right by an elementary school, and through a future park), they also highlighted the differing levels of comfort (for context, the road is being designed for 35mph speed).

https://cedarmillnews.com/article/road-news-february-2021/

Additionally, planning is continuing on the THPR Westside Trail bridge over Hwy 26.

https://cedarmillnews.com/article/park-news-february-2021/

4 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

The elected government in Washington County is much different than it was as little as 3 years ago. The County commission is now dominated by progressives, there are several progressive new mayors and the two most important non-elected leaders within the county and its main agencies are women.

3 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

That is great news. I would love to see a safer Thompson. I often used to ride through that general area on my evening commute, but there are few good routes.

20 minutes ago
Nadia Maxim
Guest
Nadia Maxim

California may have a rebate for e-bikes while Oregon is still adding on an EXTRA tax for any bike purchase over $200. I know the bike tax is supposed to go to bike and pedestrian projects but it feeds the false narrative that cyclists don’t pay “their share” of taxes. How do we get rid of this tax?

https://www.opb.org/news/article/bike-tax-oregon-revenue-projection-2018/

4 hours ago
Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

I couldn’t agree more. This tax is both malicious AND stupid. It goes against the economic logic of The Bicycle Bill which was enacted in Oregon by REPUBLICANS!!! Every discussion of bicycle incentives should have the elimination of the bicycle tax as the very first topic.

3 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I know the bike tax is supposed to go to bike and pedestrian projects but it feeds the false narrative that cyclists don’t pay “their share” of taxes. How do we get rid of this tax?

The tax was pushed by anti-bike conservatives. The whole point was to throw some meat at their anti-environmental base and to punish those godless heathens in Portland.

There was never any intention to have it actually accomplish any major bike projects or improve biking in anyway.

3 hours ago
Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

Very cool photo essay by Geoffrey Hiller. Thank you.

I’m curious about the photography equipment he used. What’s light and handy enough for biking around with and yet provides the capability and flexibility for professional photos? Did he backpack a whole camera set? What equipment do you use, Jonathan? What about other readers who ride & take pictures with more than a cell phone?

Thanks

3 hours ago
LK
Guest
LK

Towards the top of the photo essay it says he just used his phone camera when on bike rides.

1 hour ago
citylover
Guest
citylover

Please add Elijah Anderson (“Streetwise” and “Code of the Street”) to the list of Black urbanists to read – he’s a great writer, and how I learned about code switching and social structure of many black, urban communities. And what about Isabel Wilkerson (“The Warmth of Other Suns”)

https://sociology.yale.edu/people/elijah-anderson

2 hours ago
