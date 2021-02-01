The Monday Roundup: NYC’s triumph, Honsinger’s finale, a promising close-calls map, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable items we (as in, myself and our helpful community of readers!) came across in the past seven days…

Bridges for the People: In a major triumph for NYC bike activists, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to create a protected lane for bicycling on the iconic Brooklyn Bridge. Your move Portland.

Honsinger’s finale: Southern Oregon and Portland resident Clara Honsinger, who rode from Sellwood Cycle Repair last year, capped a brilliant season on the World Cup cyclocross circuit with a strong 4th place finish at the World Championships. Her ascent to the top of American cycling continues with a big feature in the Wall Street Journal.

Parking gets its due: The NY Times highlights NYC’s lack of bike parking with a spotlight on an entrepreneur who has a promising solution.

The truth about Escalades: Latest The War on Cars episode features an automotive journalist who actually dared to tell the truth about a behemoth Cadillac SUV.

More parking, more driving: A “breakthrough” research paper shows a direct correlation between the amount of car parking spaces and the number of people who will buy (and use) a car to fill them. And that’s only one of the important takeaways.

More room to pass: Transportation officials in Spain want to amend existing safe passing laws to require drivers to slow way down when passing bicycle riders.

Buttigieg tracker: If you aren’t paying close attention to US DOT Sec. Pete Buttigieg, you should be. Here’s a great post from T4A that will bring you up to speed.

Cool Site of the Week: BikeMaps.org looks like a very promising tool that allows anyone to share a close-call or collision. Developed in Canada, there are only a few entries from the Portland area. We’ll be keeping an eye on this as it looks to be a solid step up from BikePortland’s now defunct B-SMART map.

