‘Green streets’ and the fight against vehicular violence

Posted by on February 1st, 2021 at 4:09 pm

A green street planter on the 50s Bikeway.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

For Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps, last week’s intentional vehicular violence in southeast Portland hit very close to home.

Commissioner Mapps at a council meeting last week.

“[Jean Gerich] was murdered not a stone’s throw away from where I sit right now,” Mapps shared in remarks during a city council meeting last week as he pointed to a window behind him. “I know people who were injured in this incident and to them I want to say, I am so sorry that happened to you. Please let us know how we can help you heal.”

There are many things we need to do to protect our city from this type of violence. Not knowing exactly what steps to take is not an excuse for doing nothing.

While perusing this week’s city council agenda I saw a ordinance that would authorize construction of the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services (BES) to move forward on their Buckman-Kerns Green Street and Sewer Project, a $24 million investment that will upgrade and install more than four miles of public sewers and build 71 green street planters (a.k.a. bioswales). My jaw hit my desk when I saw the project area map. It covers a near exact footprint of Monday’s crime scene:

BES project map with red marks (by BikePortland) showing where Paul Rivas hit people with his SUV.

And guess which commissioner is in charge of BES? The same one who lives a block away from where Jean Gerich was hit and killed.

I reached out to Commissioner Mapps’ Senior Policy Adviser Matt Glazewski to share my thoughts and make sure their office made the connection.

I was heartened to learn that Glazewski is something of an expert on green streets and stormwater runoff with previous stints at the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Association (NOAA) and Clackamas County Water Environment Services. A year ago he gave a presentation to the Oregon chapter of American Public Works Association titled, Regional Climate Change Effects and Stormwater Facility Resilience.

Glazewski explained how the $24 million Buckman-Kerns green street project will install dozens of curb extensions and will come with new markings and upgraded sidewalks at many locations. “All of that will help with pedestrian visibility,” he said.

With plans already set and construction to begin in a few months, it’s unlikely any changes are possible on this project. But the future might look different.

Let’s rewind a bit.

Some of you might recall when the Bike Plan for 2030 passed in February 2010, it did so without any dedicated funding. That is, until former Mayor Sam Adams stepped up with an idea for collaboration between BES and the Portland Bureau of Transportation that would “kickstart” implementation of the bike plan. Adams wanted to build bike-friendly, traffic-calming elements into green streets that would help manage transportation and stormwater. It became a huge media and political controversy, but council ultimately voted unanimously in support of the idea.

Adams’ office even made a handy video about it (narrated by his transportation policy advisor Catherine Ciarlo who was previously executive director of the Bicycle Transportation Alliance/The Street Trust and is currently manager of the Active Transportation and Safety Division at PBOT):

Portland Green Streets from Sam Adams on Vimeo.

Lest you think this is some Portlandia thing, cities across the globe are using green streets to tame traffic and make streets safer.

“Are there ways we can design things to make it more difficult in the future for these bad things to happen?”
— Matt Glazewski, Mapps’ senior policy adviser

More than a decade later we don’t hear about this PBOT/BES collaboration as much, but maybe it should take on new relevance in light of last week’s carnage. And in light of having a BES commissioner who prefers to walk and bike whenever possible and lives a block from where it happened, now might be a good time to revisit our green street designs.

Glazewski is more than open to that possibility.

“I like to look at these things as opportunities,” he shared on the phone today. “Are there ways we can design things to make it more difficult in the future for these bad things to happen? To enhance the right-of-way to be safer for people using the sidewalks? A way that curbs could be designed that adds any kind of safety for pedestrians? I think that’s something we want to look at for future projects.”

As for the Buckman-Kerns project, Glazewski said the Commissioner’s office wants to install a memorial plaque for Jean Gerich. That would be a nice gesture. Even better would be street designs that offer more protection to against weaponized vehicles.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

What this article doesn’t cover is that Mapps is managing both the sewer (BES) and water bureaus which together account for over half of the overall city budget. The feds are very generous when it comes to both rebuilding Portland’s aged water infrastructure, most of which is over 100 years old and designed to last 80-100 years when it was built; and dealing with sewerage and preventing raw home sewage from getting into streams and aquifers, with pipes that are equally old and decrepit.

BES is PBOT’s single biggest customer, accounting for a quarter to third of PBOT’s annual budget, mostly for sewer and street maintenance but also periodically for small street rebuilds. When the feds are feeling generous, BES and water both get more federal subsidies and projects than PBOT does, and some of those projects yield either new streets or else street rebuilds.

The biggest cost for most protected bike lane projects is “moving the curb”, that is, moving the sewer gutter and grates to be out of the way of bicycle tires, and to provide protected curb intersections that are designed to both allow people to pass through, and to allow water to do the same during storms, but also to reorient underground pipes, conduits, and electrical lines so they can be accessed for repairs and maintenance. If you have planters in the barrier, why not give them space to grow and be irrigated during the dry summer months? So any street that BES and Water plan to rebuild should be a good potential candidate for “true” protected bike lanes.

8 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

exactly! I’m hopeful Mapps makes good on his promise to break down bureau silos and pushes on stuff like this. We all know PBOT needs all the help they can get making streets that protect people from drivers.

8 hours ago
mran1984
Guest
mran1984

I would rather be protected from folks who shoot other people with guns. How many folks have been shot lately? How’s Mike? Twenty-five plus years of riding my bike to work and I am not afraid of cars. People are the problem.

7 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

So this is a really great point David. My biggest worry is that even IF Mapps has the gumption to coordinate with PBoT to start building a network of PBLs, those designs may sometimes end up worse than the baseline. Cully Blvd, for example, makes a great case against involving parks and rec in PBLs due to its abysmally poor design. Protected intersections at high injury commercial intersections should really be the focus in bioswale placement. That’s where the biggest impact will happen.

7 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

Really hoping that Mapps and the other commissioners really lead the way on creating safe and beautiful streets. There would be nothing better than a post-covid infrastructure that is inviting to gathering with friends, families and neighbors.

9 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Among the numerous projects built as part of that initial green street program under Adams were the bioswales along Glisan from 128th to 148th, in which city police cars were subsequently hitting at 90 mph with flashing lights off late at night. Apparently they were used to Glisan being an expressway.

8 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

How about a Belmont/Stark couplet with protected bike lanes/intersections? A handful of bioswales might be nice, but redesigning entire streets for slow, predictable traffic separated by people on bikes would be transformational. Often a few bioswales and bulbouts are used as a barrier for redesigning entire streets for safety.

8 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

What will the bioswales on SE 20th do to a useful but already dicey N-S bike corridor?

7 hours ago
citylover
Guest
citylover

Looking at the map, it seems like the only thing on 20th are some curb extension planters adjacent to Col Summers park across from intersecting streets, presumably to make crossing on foot safer (shortening the crossing distance) and providing some traffic calming after cars zoom down the hill from Morrison. Maybe those will go in existing parking spaces? There’s also a really nice parallel neighborhood greenway along SE 16th which is what all the neighborhood folks and commuters use to get to Buckman Elementary, etc.

4 hours ago
citylover
Guest
citylover

Also, just to f/u. The location of planters next to Col Summers are likely strategically placed there to help with stormwater. The park is really boggy probably because all the water rushing down to the river. That’s a big reason these improvements are needed in this part of the city. I have streets in my neighborhood (Kerns) that fill up with water that never quite dissipates. We have an incredible tree canopy but becasue it’s a very dense part of the city many people don’t have driveways, and thus on leaf day, cars are left on the street and leaves don’t get cleaned up and perpetually clog the storm drains. City problems!

4 hours ago
mh
Subscriber
mh

Just wait until a neighborhood association is irked at some design that changes the street layout of some neighbors who don’t like change. Remember what Mapps ran on.

4 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

That’s nothing… Wait until the folks here get a look at that design!

2 hours ago
