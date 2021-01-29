Support BikePortland

Video shows another intentional vehicular assault on a bicycle rider

Posted by on January 29th, 2021 at 2:08 pm

Still from security video. Watch it below.

Someone used their pickup truck as a weapon to assault a bike rider in Portland on Friday. The altercation followed an interaction between the two road users and might have been fueled by road rage. It’s still unclear what – if anything – might have provoked the assault.

Footage shared on Reddit less than an hour ago shows the driver of a small red pick-up follow a bike rider into a parking lot at Southeast 3rd and Taylor. The driver then intentionally rams their truck into the man before reversing and driving away. (It’s a felony crime in Oregon to hit someone with your vehicle and not stop to investigate it.)

The video (below) from a nearby business surveillance camera was uploaded to YouTube by a user named Aaron Sturgill who claims to be friends with the victim.

On Reddit, another person who claims to know the victim shared this comment:

“My friend trying to make a living with postmates was almost run over by someone in a red truck. He says the guy blew threw a stop sign and my buddy yelled out “ stop sign” but didn’t flip the bird or cuss and the guy circled around the block came up behind revving his engine so he turned into a parking lot trying not provoke a obviously unhinged person. The dude followed him revved his engine and struck him. He was totally in shock and wasn’t thinking when he chased the guy. After what happened the other day [on SE Stark] he’s pretty shook up.”

That comment is of course in reference to the intentional mass vehicular assault that took place in the Buckman neighborhood on Monday.

With this clear video evidence and a license plate visible in the video, we hope the victim will get some justice and the perpetrator will be caught. We’ll share more details and updates as they come in.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
,

Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Wow! I for sure thought the driver with this vehicle-as-a-weapon tried to strike this vulnerable roadway user a second time. Thank goodness for front license plates [looks like an Oregon vehicle].

And the truck operator has a bicycle in the rear bed of his truck? Odd based on his behaviour to this cyclist. I doubt he / she rides it.

9 hours ago
WestRiver
Subscriber
WestRiver

Looks almost like a ghost bike…

9 hours ago
Hotrodder
Guest
Hotrodder

If the cops are interested at all that’s a Ford Ranger,
Model year is somewhere in 82-92
License plate
Oregon
473 LHV

7 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

That depends? Do they have to do anything? Does the victim live in the West Hills? If you have to answer “yes” to the first question and “no” to the second, PPB isn’t going to do a thing.

7 hours ago
Tom
Guest
Tom

89-92
to be exact. Headlights recessed 88 and before. Ranger totally revamped in 93.

7 hours ago
Eastsider
Guest
Eastsider

This is a 1991 Ford Ranger. VIN #1FTCR10AXMTA49101.

6 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

How did you get that info?

6 hours ago
Eastsider
Guest
Eastsider

Certain websites will give you the make, model, year, and VIN # if you know the license plate.

5 hours ago
Nadia Maxim
Guest
Nadia Maxim

It’s not listed as stolen on the NCIB database so hopefully police can track down the driver and arrest them.

3 hours ago
buildwithjoe
Guest
buildwithjoe

Thank you! How can I direct message you… I was assaulted by someone in a car and I was on bike and I think he worked for the Tualatin police or fire dept. He harassed me online after the event which means he was able to see that I called 911 on him. I have his plates and a lot of info. I’m gonna get him in court one day. He deserves a fair trial. Help me @Eastsider

3 hours ago
SD
Guest
SD

Imagining the PPB statement/ news headline “Cyclist collides with avid cyclist’s vehicle.”
But seriously, this and whenever someone uses their car or truck as a weapon, should be attempted manslaughter.

9 hours ago
Eric H
Guest
Eric H

Came here to say the same thing that the truck driver must be an “avid cyclist” since he has a bike in the bed of the truck. Maybe they were coming back from the I-5 bridge meeting?

8 hours ago
Brian
Guest
Brian

Close. You forgot to mention that the cyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet.

7 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

…and the cyclist was wearing dark colours…

The other ‘wrinkle’ will be that since this incident occurred in a parking lot on private property (outside the public right of way) then traffic safety data will miss it. It will however go to the PPB database as any of the following: assault, assault and battery, or aggravated assault and possibly a hate crime(?), etc.

7 hours ago
X
Guest
X

Maybe, definitely. You forgot the first rule of making it stick: stay on the ground and get transported to hospital (get out of range if necessary and you are able, lay back down).

Of course the thing that puts you in the strongest legal position also results in the biggest medical bill.

PPB: no blood no foul. Did you exchange information? K, our work here is done. Oh, hit and run? Too bad you can’t describe the driver.

3 hours ago
Steve B
Guest
Steve B

Horrifying and unacceptable.

9 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

I called Hardesty’s office. I am asking/demanding a joint press conference with ALL the commissioners and PBOT to straightforwardly and firmly condemn this and ALL traffic violence (intentional or not) and to bring to the table plans to **immediately** work on safety issues for peds, people using mobility devices and people on bikes. If our leaders let another day go by without acting to enforce traffic laws and fixing our infrastructure they will have the blood of (more) Portlanders on their hands.

And, let me pre-empt those who are about to say that the police have been “defunded” so they can’t do their job. This is nonsense. The police have plenty of money to keep their force militarized but not enough to enforce basic traffic laws like stopping at stop signs?

9 hours ago
disappointed in PPB
Guest
disappointed in PPB

I am kind of feeling like the cops are just doing the blue flu thing right now to try and convince us all that they don’t have enough funding. My truck was stolen last weekend and during the 1-2 hours that I didn’t know it was gone the thieves drove it into a farm field and then were trying to recover it. A person living by the field called the police to report a stolen vehicle stuck in the field because the spot is a common drop off point for a major car theft ring. A cop showed up and ran my plate but because I hadn’t noticed it wasn’t in the driveway anymore yet he told the people who called he wouldn’t do anything. I reported it stolen about a half hour later. He didn’t even make contact with the thieves. It was very obvious the truck was stolen if you walked up to it because they punched my ignition, he also might have noticed the crack pipe that they left in the console. The people who called it in also asked him to contact me by looking up my plate, he left them with the impression he would but he didn’t. Luckily the truck was very stuck so they weren’t able to get away with it but I didn’t end up finding it until 5 hours later because he couldn’t be bothered… I sent him an email when the people who had spotted my truck contacted me on monday to let me know that they had tried to help to understand why he didn’t do anything, but have not heard back.

9 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Glad to hear some people still care…and took additional effort to help you get your truck back.

7 hours ago
Nadia Maxim
Guest
Nadia Maxim

Yeah, that sucks. With the amount of taxes we pay in Portland, we should get better service. I guess putting up port a potties for people from far and wide to use is more important than providing adequate public safety response for taxpayers. Of course while not to be condoned I can see why some officers are less than enthusiastic about their jobs given the lack of community and elected official support for their hard work. There is a new Portland non profit called Face to Face PDX that is attempting to improve relationships between the community and the PPB.

http://www.facetofacepdx.com

3 hours ago
buildwithjoe
Guest
buildwithjoe

Exactly. The #BlueFlu copAganda that they have “low staffing”

The truth is we could have a grid of speed cameras and plate readers all over this city funding their own installation cost. The grid would bring us much closer to vision zero but what we have is the fake “alternative” news like WWeek publishing this copagana.

Look how those “reporters” turned a Vision Zero photo essay into a bunch of Cop talking points.

And now, with our staffing level…we only get drunk drivers after they’ve crashed.”

Gaither and his colleague, Officer Neal Glaske, work for the Police Bureau’s major crash team. That means they’re among the first responders to arrive at the scene of a deadly crash. They wait for the medical examiner to look at the body. They wait for the tow truck to drag away what’s left of the car. They call the families of the dead. “Being on the crash team changes us,” Glaske says. ….Glaske and Gaither both think the most effective solution to traffic deaths is more DUII patrols.

https://www.wweek.com/blindsided/

3 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

I also just called and left a message for Commissioner Mapps’ office. I ask anyone who is concerned to do so as well. Thank you!

9 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

Mapps’ office quite responsive and concerned. They were unaware of the incident.

8 hours ago
Chopwatch
Guest
Chopwatch

Hardesty now leads PBOT… but why Mapps? “He is the Commissioner in charge of the Water Bureau, Bureau of Environmental Service and the Bureau of Emergency Communications. He is also the liaison to Travel Portland, the Visitors Development Fund and the Fair and Moral Claims Board.”

7 hours ago
John
Guest
John

Seems like one or more shootings every night nowadays – I think the police are pretty busy 🙁

9 hours ago
buildwithjoe
Guest
buildwithjoe

Hey Hamiramani can I come to that meeting and I have a plate I need to run. I was assaulted by a pickup like this and the cops had the plates and did not cite the driver.

3 hours ago
Nadia Maxim
Guest
Nadia Maxim

Actually they don’t. The violent protests over the summer sucked up an incredible amount of taxpayer dollars earmarked for public safety. But all the leftist antifa members/anarchists don’t care about that. They just go out and vandalize businesses, intimidate elected officials and damage our local economy. Due to the lack of adequate police funding, the department has had to prioritize 911 response and riot control over less imminent threats (traffic enforcement, property crimes, bike theft, etc).

3 hours ago
Chopwatch
Guest
Chopwatch

I noticed the plate # was posted on Reddit. Vehicle theft is out of control and most stolen vehicles are often used in furtherance of crime, which is why they’re treated differently from bike thefts. Older vehicles were much more prone to theft as the ignition isn’t very secure. So, lets not automatically assume it was done by the owner.

8 hours ago
Wake Gregg
Guest
Wake Gregg

If the cyclist was armed, he would have been well within his rights to shoot the truck driver dead… Try ramming a cop car sometime. This demands police follow up.

7 hours ago
Alejandro Sánchez
Guest
Alejandro Sánchez

It is an obvious murder attempt. A pickup weighs 1450 kgs, a bicycle weighs 10 kgs…the driver used the pickup truck as a weapon. Must be prosecuted.

6 hours ago
Eastsider
Guest
Eastsider

The truck should be impounded immediately, driver’s license revoked for life, and the driver needs to face jail time. This type of behavior is all too common, just doesn’t get caught on video most of the time.

6 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Anger and impatience…the two biggest contributors to bad decision making there are.

It’s high time we have traffic enforcement again. Malicious Idiots have become emboldened.

6 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

Rack up another Vison Zero success! No one was killed in this “incident!” /s/
Platinum City! Not!

5 hours ago
buildwithjoe
Guest
buildwithjoe

Everyone needs front and rear cameras. I tested gopro and several. I stuck with the Cycliq sold at the West End Bike shop and many other stores and online. I even wrote code to ease cleaning off the camera without deleting critical files.

I’m guessing the driver has a record, and the police pattern is to not cite drivers..

Portland cops refused to cite this driver. If anyone in the Mayor’s office can get a ticket going that would be great. Or if you are a cop reading this call me. Your staff have my number in your systems.

https://youtu.be/U0g4ECjzmeU

Cycliq handlebar camera front URL above. I was on foot.

3 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

One more reason to stop using the word “accident”.

3 hours ago
Nadia Maxim
Guest
Nadia Maxim

Here is the contact page for Postmates. Reach out to them and ask them to offer a big reward for information resulting in this guy being arrested. If you have a NextDoor account, post it there as well. More eyes looking for this red truck the better.

https://support.postmates.com/buyer/contact-us/help

3 hours ago
