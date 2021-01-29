Video shows another intentional vehicular assault on a bicycle rider

Someone used their pickup truck as a weapon to assault a bike rider in Portland on Friday. The altercation followed an interaction between the two road users and might have been fueled by road rage. It’s still unclear what – if anything – might have provoked the assault.

Footage shared on Reddit less than an hour ago shows the driver of a small red pick-up follow a bike rider into a parking lot at Southeast 3rd and Taylor. The driver then intentionally rams their truck into the man before reversing and driving away. (It’s a felony crime in Oregon to hit someone with your vehicle and not stop to investigate it.)

The video (below) from a nearby business surveillance camera was uploaded to YouTube by a user named Aaron Sturgill who claims to be friends with the victim.

Advertisement

On Reddit, another person who claims to know the victim shared this comment:

“My friend trying to make a living with postmates was almost run over by someone in a red truck. He says the guy blew threw a stop sign and my buddy yelled out “ stop sign” but didn’t flip the bird or cuss and the guy circled around the block came up behind revving his engine so he turned into a parking lot trying not provoke a obviously unhinged person. The dude followed him revved his engine and struck him. He was totally in shock and wasn’t thinking when he chased the guy. After what happened the other day [on SE Stark] he’s pretty shook up.”

That comment is of course in reference to the intentional mass vehicular assault that took place in the Buckman neighborhood on Monday.

With this clear video evidence and a license plate visible in the video, we hope the victim will get some justice and the perpetrator will be caught. We’ll share more details and updates as they come in.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page

assault, traffic violence