It’s official: Mayor Wheeler adds Sam Adams to his team

Posted by on January 28th, 2021 at 4:58 pm

Sam Adams at a Safe Routes to School event in north Portland in 2010.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Former Portland mayor and transportation commissioner Sam Adams is back.

Mayor Ted Wheeler has confirmed a strong hunch we shared earlier this month that Adams would be added to his staff.

In a statement published today, Wheeler said Adams will serve as his director of strategic innovations and, “lead work on key second-term policy priorities.”

“Sam’s knowledge of Portland City Hall and his track record of action and getting things done is much welcomed,” Mayor Wheeler said. “He’s innovative, smart and energetic. He will play an important role in advancing my second term priorities.”

Adams in 2020.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Wheeler added that those priorities include, “Reducing homelessness and the impacts of street camping, cleaning up garbage and graffiti, improving public safety and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recession it has caused.”

Adams ran for a city commissioner spot in 2020 and finished third behind Chloe Eudaly and eventual winner Mingus Mapps. After spending nearly two decades at City Hall — first as a staffer and then as commissioner and mayor — Adams was director of the City Club of Portland and the World Resources Institute, a climate action think tank based in Washington DC.

During his time as commissioner and mayor, Adams was a major champion of bicycling and transportation issues. His mayoral tenure was marred by scandal in January 2009 when he admitted to lying about a relationship with Beau Breedlove, a young legislative intern who Adams had worked with.

Adams will start his new job on Monday, February 1st.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
,

Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Good move.

5 hours ago
rainbike
Guest
rainbike

A flailing Wheeler mayorship brings in a failed and disgraced fixer? No thanks.

2 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

How about taking something from De Blasio’s recent playbook and promote a network of separated bike lanes on and connected to the St John’s Bridge?

5 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Talk about a tough gig…looks like Ted gave Sam ALL the high need hot topics (Reducing homelessness and the impacts of street camping, cleaning up garbage and graffiti, improving public safety and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recession it has caused)…making Portland into Bike Town in the 2000s will likely be easier…

4 hours ago
Nadia Maxim
Guest
Nadia Maxim

Great News! I’m looking forward to what Sam can bring to the table. I like that he’s a unifier, unlike some of the divisive politicos we have/had in Portland (Eudaly, Hardesty and Iannarone).

3 hours ago
