Support BikePortland

Delivery rider shares harrowing account of assault on SE 18th Avenue

Posted by on January 28th, 2021 at 4:31 pm

Scot Hinson says his bike took most of the impact and likely saved his life.
(Photo: Donald Hinson)

“He accelerated towards me… I had nowhere to go.”
— Scot Hinson

If you live in southeast Portland and order food online via Uber Eats or other apps, it might have been delivered by Scot Hinson.

Hinson was in the middle of a delivery, riding northbound on Southeast 18th between Stark and Washington on Monday, when he became one of the victims of Paul Rivas’ intentional vehicular rampage.

Here’s what happened to Hinson, in his own words (edited for clarity and brevity):

Advertisement

BikePortland has supported this community since 2005. Please support us in return.

“I had just come from Pad Thai Kitchen with two orders, soups, ice teas and like ten pounds of food on my back in one of the big square boxes. I was headed north on 18th between Washington and Stark when this [Honda] Element came around the corner going really fast.

He drifted in my lane, so I tried hugging the parked car on my right. But then he accelerated and turned even more towards me. I had nowhere to go, but was sure he would correct himself somehow.

Instead he hit me head-on, lifting me and my bike (my feet were in pedal-straps) up onto his hood as he accelerated more. My bike dropped off the side after about 5 yards or so, but I was still on the hood with the box of food on my back for another 20 yards. He then seemed to swerve to the other side, dropping me onto the street.

Somehow I landed on my knees and elbows and face on the asphalt. Luckily the visor on my helmet hit the ground before my face. It snapped off but my helmet did alright. I’ve used this old horse-riding helmet that I found in a free box for years. It has saved me a couple times already.

I lay still for a minute partially under a parked car trying to figure out if I could move and what might be wrong. I un-wedged myself from under the car, stood up and walked towards my bike a few yards back. It was mangled with the forks pressed up against the frame, handlebars bent towards the center on one side, and the rear wheel at the end of the block. By the time I sat down on the curb next to the bike, people from the houses and apartments were coming to see how I was.

Not much longer after that I started hearing sirens and heard the revving engine of the Honda speeding down Stark and slamming into something. I couldn’t see what it was, but quite a few officers showed up on the scene and I just sat for a while longer.

I remember thinking I will just sit, catch my breath, and put my bike back together so I could go home. I didn’t realize how jacked-up my bike was.

I called Uber and told them what happened and waited to talk to the police and get checked out by the EMT. They recommended I go the hospital so my wife came and got me. I actually fed my kids some of the food I was about to deliver. The soup and everything did surprisingly well.

I went to the ER and they stitched up my knees and told me I had a small fracture in my tibia. I’m hoping I don’t have much of a cast because just two days sitting in a chair is about to kill me.

All-in-all, in hindsight I realized my bicycle saved me from much worse injury as it took most of the impact.

I am lucky compared to some others involved.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Chris IeawristeMiddle of the Road Guy Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Glad you are not doing worse, Mr. Hinson.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

This is why any time I see someone speeding or moving their vehicle dangerously, I move to the curb. So glad Scot’s seems to have recoverable injuries. I wish we could request delivery by bicycle.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Many of the streets in east Portland are so tight with parked cars that it can be next to impossible to get over to the curb, even if you realize that you need to and have time to react.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests