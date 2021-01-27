Portland traffic violence victims turn to crowdfunding for help

Two current GoFundMe campaigns organized by Portlanders seek donations to help victims and their families navigate the emotional, physical and financial consequences caused by automobile drivers.

The first is related to the vehicular assault on Monday that left one person dead and nine others injured. Among them were (at least) two men who were riding bicycles. According to a GoFundMe organized by Phoenix Campbell Paintin, Ray Chihak and Nicholas Strickler were both hit by Paul Rivas, the man who now stands charged with murder for using his car as a weapon.

“Ray was taken to the hospital and sustained injuries due to the incident. Both their bicycles were completely mangled and are beyond repair. We are raising funds to help replace their modes of transportation and any medical costs incurred,” reads the campaign description. You can donate here.

The other fundraising campaign is for Jaccob Riscajche, a three-year-old boy who died on Saturday (1/23), over four months after he was struck by a driver on North Fessenden near McCoy Park in north Portland back in September. According to a Portland Police Bureau statement, Jaccob and a friend were, “playing nearby when they ran in between two parked vehicles and into traffic.”

“Jaccob was very loving and energetic. Always with a smile on his face. He was loved by everyone around him,” states his GoFundMe page. Organizers hope to raise $10,000 to pay for funeral-related expenses. You can donate here.

