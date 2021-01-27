Support BikePortland

Portland traffic violence victims turn to crowdfunding for help

Posted by on January 27th, 2021 at 4:03 pm

Ray Chihak, Nicholas Strickler and Jaccob Riscajche.
(Photos via GoFundMe.com)

Two current GoFundMe campaigns organized by Portlanders seek donations to help victims and their families navigate the emotional, physical and financial consequences caused by automobile drivers.

The first is related to the vehicular assault on Monday that left one person dead and nine others injured. Among them were (at least) two men who were riding bicycles. According to a GoFundMe organized by Phoenix Campbell Paintin, Ray Chihak and Nicholas Strickler were both hit by Paul Rivas, the man who now stands charged with murder for using his car as a weapon.

“Ray was taken to the hospital and sustained injuries due to the incident. Both their bicycles were completely mangled and are beyond repair. We are raising funds to help replace their modes of transportation and any medical costs incurred,” reads the campaign description. You can donate here.

The other fundraising campaign is for Jaccob Riscajche, a three-year-old boy who died on Saturday (1/23), over four months after he was struck by a driver on North Fessenden near McCoy Park in north Portland back in September. According to a Portland Police Bureau statement, Jaccob and a friend were, “playing nearby when they ran in between two parked vehicles and into traffic.”

“Jaccob was very loving and energetic. Always with a smile on his face. He was loved by everyone around him,” states his GoFundMe page. Organizers hope to raise $10,000 to pay for funeral-related expenses. You can donate here.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Man, what’s wrong with us that people have to do this? This place (Portland. Oregon. USA. Earth) get lousier and lousier all the time.

Guest
 

Reagan’s economic policies not being undone after his disastrous tenure in the White House is what’s wrong with us.

Mike Quigley
America’s downfall actually began with Vietnam. Reagan simply kicked into high gear.

With all due respect, USA has been a flaming s&!th0le since slave owners, trading houses, and other landed gentry started a bloody genocidal war in order to tear up treaties with native peoples, steal their land, and avoid paying taxes on their ill-begotten exports/gains.

Start war, kill populations, enslave people, take land, profit from it. That’s been done by civilizations in all parts of the planet and throughout history. Heck, even indigenous people’s on the North American continent have done it against each other as well.
Don’t get me wrong, US has a lot to answer for, but we shouldn’t forget we aren’t alone in this behavior.

I mean, I agree about his policies, but his tenure was followed by Bush 1 so how would that work?

Back to Reagan again? And 16 years of Clinton and Obama administrations did exactly what for us?

