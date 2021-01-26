Support BikePortland

Bike Gallery owner sells all six Portland stores to Trek Bicycle Corp

Posted by on January 26th, 2021 at 10:23 am

The owner of six Bike Gallery retail store locations in the Portland region has decided to sell the business to Trek Bicycle Corp.

Mike Olson bought the Bike Gallery chain from founder and owner Jay Graves in 2012. Olson announced the news in an email to employees Monday. A source shared the email with BikePortland. Below is an excerpt:

“I was not looking to sell the stores, I believe it’s the best time ever to be in the bike business… I am excited to see what Trek can do with the company we built over the last 18 years. Although I know this is the right decision. It is made with mixed emotions… I know that this team, combined with tricks forward thinking plan and vast resources will be even better able to accomplish our mission of making people’s lives better with bikes… Let the new adventures begin.”

According to Olson all current Bike Gallery employees will be offered a job in the newly-branded stores.

In addition to the six Bike Gallery stores, Olson also owns a chain of six stores (five in San Diego, one in New Mexico) under the Trek Bicycle Superstore banner and Nytro, a triathlon-specific store in San Diego. All of them will be sold to Trek as part of this deal. Olson purchased the Trek stores in 2003 and has become the top Trek bicycle dealer in the country.

This move comes at a time of upheaval in the bike retail business. A major bike boom from the Covid-19 pandemic and federal stimulus grants have given independent bike dealers the ability to pay off debts and re-assess their business plans. Bike Gallery received $714,738 from the Paycheck Protection Program.

The bike boom has also infused the larger players with heaps of cash from sales and investors. Trek is the biggest player in the retail market and is on a bit of spending spree of late. In December Trek made headlines for buying another major independently-owned, multi-store chain in Texas.

It remains to be seen what these changes will mean for Bike Gallery customers. Bike Gallery has always been a major Trek dealer, so expect even more bikes and products from Trek and Trek-owned brands like Electra and Bontrager.

In the announcement to employees yesterday, Olson said, “Times change and we need to change with them. I believe Trek has a great model to adapt to our changing times. They have a plan to get more people on bikes, create a great place for people to work and to make the world a better place.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Kittens
Subscriber
Kittens

That’s too bad but probably not the end of the world. Bought my bike here many years ago and still my first call when service is in order. I can’t believe how much consolidation there has been in the bike market. I am surprised some giant venture capital backed startup hasn’t entered the direct-to-consumer model with no physical stores. I’d guess that’s coming.

Ben G
Guest
Ben G

A direct to consumer brand with no retail like… Canyon?

Alex
Guest
Alex

There are so many direct-to-consumer brands out there now. Where to even start…

Tad
Guest
Tad

The last time I was in there for service, I was asking about when I should consider my next purchase given the state of bicycle inventory in the world. They said that the 6 Bike Gallery stores were back-ordered to Trek by 10,000 bikes. And it was an even 10,000 because the real number was upwards of 12,000+ but Trek put a limit at 10,000 bikes.

So, I wonder if they just decided they’d simplify their supply chain & inventory issues.

Justin
Guest
Justin

I’m glad there’s a typo that called Trek “tricks” in the email.

Alain L.
Guest
Alain L.

I’ve not purchased a bike (or much else) from a BG store since the 90s, when Bridgestone was kicking around the US and BG was the local retailer. Maybe more recently I bought something from BG online, but there seems plenty of other options, locally and nationally. Obviously, BG caters to a particular market, just not one I have much contact with anymore. A number of people in town spent time working there. I know Mike Sylvester used to work there. And my old mechanic did as well. Curious what this means for the BG employees, other than some/all being ‘kept on’?

joan
Subscriber
joan

This is particularly disappointing given Trek’s program to supply police departments with bicycles, which cops have used in brutal ways against protesters. I won’t be shopping at Bike Gallery anymore. At least one other manufacturer, Fuji, cancelled their contracts with police departments last summer. Trek has not. There’s some suggestion they’ve retaliated against their unpaid women advocates who raised concerns.

I don’t want Trek owning stores in our town, and I certainly won’t be shopping at Bike Gallery anymore. Trek has blood on their hands.

SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Cancel culture at it’s finest.
Too bad I didn’t need a new bike as I’d likely go buy a Trek right now.

Alex
Guest
Alex

So are you saying you agree with Kaepernick’s right to take a knee or are you with the right-wing people cancelling him?

Phil M
Guest
Phil M

I’m going to burn my old Trek carbon frame in protest. It’s snowing a little after all.

Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

They probably use Microsoft products and/or Intel chips. Giving up computers, too?

a
Guest
a

***Comment deleted because it served no purpose other than to be mean to someone – JM***

Christian Samuel
Guest
Christian Samuel

Jonathan,
Aren’t you going to redact a’s comment? Seems mean. 🙂

Alex
Guest
Alex

It’s funny because Intel and MS have fallen off. They wouldn’t be near my first choice for computing these days. In fact, Apple (maybe you have heard of them), are going to start using their own chips and have given up on Intel.

Would love to see cops go the way of MS and Intel – present, but more of a choice to go with other options and less artificially influential in the market.

Phil M
Guest
Phil M

The M1 powered Macs are proving to be pretty good performers too.

Christian Samuel
Guest
Christian Samuel

***Portion of comment deleted by moderator because it was mean and a direct insult. — JM**. I probably won’t be going to BG either because I like smaller operations but to say they have “blood on their hands” is silliness.

Police are unfortunately needed as we live in a world of imperfect people. You might want to check the new Portland nonprofit
https://www.facetofacepdx.org/
which is attempting to foster improved relationships between the police and community members.

squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I’d rather more cops be outfitted with Trek bicycles than whatever SUV behemoths they drive around these days.

mran1984
Guest
mran1984

Good luck in the future. There is no safe space and nobody will protect you from other humans. Those social workers better start adding skills. Blood? Insane! Trek will not miss your business at all.

CDaniel
Guest
CDaniel

Bummer to hear because I like variety. Bought a high end Orbea from them over 10yrs ago and found out they dropped the brand several years later. In my recent visits I’ve noticed more and more Trek and Trek-branded gear. When talking to the staff they basically said Trek was what kept them afloat.

setha
Subscriber
setha

My thoughts too. But in my case it was a CoMotion Americano. I guess I’ll have to see what happens and whether they’ll still sell or service non-Trek bikes.

Matthew in PDX
Guest
Matthew in PDX

Meh. I bought my Trek bike from them five years ago and have had most of the servicing done there as well – there is a store near my work so it’s convenient to get the servicing done there. I guess it’s now a branded dealership, like a Mazda, Ford, Toyota dealership. I suspect we’ll see Giant, Cannondale and Specialized dealerships soon – they’re all built in Taiwan, possibly at the same factory (at least according to one former BG employee I spoke to).

Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I use the Hollywood store because I can walk there. It always felt like it was owned by Trek anyway. I don’t see much changing here.

GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

More like a Tesla dealership. Auto dealers are generally not corporate owned, under federal law intended to prevent vertical monopolies.

RICHARD M
Guest
RICHARD M

Was Kelly Aicher still a part owner of the Bike Gallery? If so, where does he wind up with this sale?

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Nope. Pretty sure Aicher stepped away recently.

Kelly Aicher
Guest
Kelly Aicher

Hello Richard, I sold my stake in the business recently, so I was not involved in this transaction.
-Kelly

GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Too bad, but I agree probably not a big deal. I have loyalty to BG, as they did lots of work for me before I learned to do things myself. And when I built my first bike on my own (a Surly) I bought it through BG.

