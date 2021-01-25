Support BikePortland

The Monday Roundup: ‘Doughnut city’, unhinged cops, B2V, and more

Posted by on January 25th, 2021 at 10:54 am

Welcome to the week. Before we get to work, let’s make sure we are informed of the most notable news from the past seven days.

Here’s what you need to know today…

Traffic enforcement reform now!: A new investigation from NPR found that over 25% of fatal police shootings of unarmed Black people occurred during traffic stops.

Bike touring in the time of Covid: The BBC covered a UK man’s attempt at a global bike tour during a global pandemic.

CW: Police officer runs over people: A horrible scene unfolded in Tacoma (WA) Saturday night as a police officer in an SUV intentionally ran over a large group of people who had stopped traffic in an intersection to do burnouts and hang out.

Bikability metric: We love how this story about planning for bicycling around transit stations in Seattle includes a “Level of traffic stress” metric.

“Doughnut city”: Forget the “15-minute neighborhood” or “20-minute city”, Amsterdam is doing something much more bold that transcends bicycling and urban planning and gets to the heart of economic justice by questioning capitalism.

SUVs ruin everything: The welcome reduction in emissions from car users due to the pandemic was completely wiped out because of increased sales of big, gas-guzzling, emissions-spewing, people-killing, community-destroying SUVs.

Latest from Paris: Seems like each week we have amazing news to share from Paris. The latest? more active transportation representation at the US DOT.

Federal bearings: Curious about the potential and inner-workings of the US DOT now that we have the most promising Transportation Secretary in a generation and a Democrat in the White House? Check this podcast featuring the wonderful Beth Osborne from Transportation for America.

Money money money: Advocates in Washington are eager to push for a $26 billion statewide transportation funding package introduced by Democrats that would invest “over $80 million for every 2-year state budget in active transportation grants alone.”

B2V: In a bid to make roads safer for cycling, industry bigwigs Trek, Specialized, Shimano and SRAM are part of a partnership (that includes Ford) to create a new “Bicycle to Vehicle” (B2V) communication technology standard.

E-bike exemption: A bill in the Washington legislature proposed by a Democrat from Bellingham would exempt electric bikes and up to $200 in bike accessories from the state sales tax.

Got bikes? A coalition of bike companies in the UK have joined together to form a “marketing board” (similar to the “Got milk?” campaign) that will focus on catchy campaigns to boost bicycling awareness and ridership.

Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

To put that 25% number into context, it would be helpful to know what proportion of police contacts with unarmed black people are traffic stops. Are traffic stops disproportionately deadly compared to other interactions? If so, why? What can we do to make those contacts safer?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
damiene
Subscriber
damiene

From the doughnut city article (which I thought was Basingstoke, UK, on account of all the damned roundabouts):

In the U.S., Portland, Ore., is preparing to roll out its own version of the doughnut, and Austin may be close behind.

What? We are? Where/how/etc?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yeah I think the writer got that mixed up. There was a quote from a Portlander (former City Hall staffer who now works for a climate policy group), but I haven’t heard anything like this being seriously considered by planning or economic folks around here.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Two words for you: Voo Doo.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
RudiV
Guest
RudiV

Regarding B2V. Great, not getting run over by a “smart” car is now YOUR responsibility. You thought helmet scolds were annoying? Wait til this comes online.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Ha. I wrote my much wordier comment before seeing yours. You said the same in fewer words. Cheers.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Couldn’t the technology be used in reverse to cause great harm too? For example, Jack T. Ripper gets into his Escalade and wants to maim as many redheads as possible, so he uses the handy BV2 app in his truck and selects victims based on the computer database. The system then tells him the best route based on either shortest distance or shortest time, with optimal efficiencies on hits.

BV2 calculating…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

If you want cycling to get more safe it is going to take a lot of small steps just like this. The reason that commercial air travel is so safe now is that they made many small changes based on accident data. One system that aircraft now use is much like this B2V. It is call TCAS https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Traffic_collision_avoidance_system This system was a response to aircraft flying into each other.
The government has and should require changes to vehicles and users of the road to make things safer because individuals are not good judges of risk and are irresponsible. We would not need speed limits or red light cameras if we could count on individuals to make good decisions regarding the safety of all road users. Helmets, B2V, Forward collision warning systems, backup cameras, air bags, seat belts, brake lights, etc. are all improvements that improve the safety of drivers and riders.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

So all pedestrians would have to have some sort of device on them at all times? What about children? Maybe we can just microchip babies at birth?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Because, like other kooky ideas like bike lights, this solution might not apply to 100% of cases, it’s really not worth investigating further. I will note, however, that we’ve found a way to entice children to light themselves up with those LED sneakers, so maybe that particular use case has a less drastic solution that what you proposed.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Appeal_to_ridicule

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

I mean, if you can make fun of an idea, maybe, possibly, it could be because it’s dumb. The application of technology (in this case proximity devices) without thinking about all the unintended and onerous consequences is a hallmark of our industrial and technological age. To suggest that we reorganize movement in public in such a way that all human locations are machine registered does result in some absurd and ridiculous scenarios.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

To suggest that we reorganize movement in public in such a way that all human locations are machine registered does result in some absurd and ridiculous scenarios.

Agreed. Is anyone suggesting we do that?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

There is no need for the government to implant us with chips because we already have given Google, Apple, Amazon and others more information than any implanted chip could ever do with a smartphone, purchase history and internet search history. We can use the technology to help make people safer or not but big data already knows more about us than any government agency.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

The problem is exactly that though. So every pedestrian with a smartphone is now “safe”, but children, or people who can’t afford, or choose not to be tracked by big tech are not. They will get blamed in the police reports for “not traveling with the NTSB Safety Chip technology”. This is exactly what we see with helmets today, and those aren’t even legally mandated in most states.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

I think the concern is that the technology, in it’s real world implementation, and frankly advertising to consumers, will reduce attention given to the avoidance of collisions. You can already see this in car commercials showing inattentive and poor driving habits but in a conciliatory or knowing acknowledgement of their social acceptability.

To keep with the aviation safety theme. This is much more like MCAS. In a quest for operational efficiencies (fewer training hours and investment in crews’ safety system knowledge) a software solution was implemented to patch a training and ultimately an aeronautical design problem. This produced a technological system that removed the skilled operator’s agency/responsibility from the actual control of the plane. And that was disastrous. The aviation safety industry is having a bit of a reckoning right now, so maybe not the best sector to turn to for safety software solutions.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

The last fatal commercial airline fatality in the US was in 2009. In the last 10 years it has literally been infinitely safer than any other type of transport when it comes to deaths per mile or deaths per hour. https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/13/colgan-air-crash-10-years-ago-reshaped-us-aviation-safety.html
I don’t see many skilled operators driving cars these days. I see a bunch of people talking on cell phones, eating food, playing with the radio, speeding, and running stop lights and signs. The sooner we take the control of automobiles away from drivers the safer we will be.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

Ah, ok. So I think that’s where we differ. I haven’t given up on holding drivers responsible for their actions. You correctly identified the key difference between the aviation industry’s safety culture and American auto culture. One is full of professionals that hold themselves to a high standard and the other is given a pass at every possible point. In fact pilots are rightly angry that Boeing felt they could implement a software that overrode and contradicted their judgment and training.

We need drivers to be more skilled and responsible. And they should pay in both time and money for the privilege to train to use an undeniably dangerous form of transportation in a safe manner. I don’t want to walk or ride around with a phone transmitting my proximity to every car for fear that the unskilled and inattentive driver will run me down. I realize phones and their tracking capabilities are ubiquitous, my concern isn’t a data privacy one. More one of proportionality and of victim blaming. It perpetuates the largely untrue assertion that bike and pedestrian collisions are effectively unavoidable for drivers. “They came out of nowhere”, if only they were responsible and had their phone app turned on. Drivers need to wake up and shoulder some responsibility.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

The two fatal 737-Max crashes didn’t take place in the US, but they easily could have… And Boeing, who created those death-planes (need I remind you?) is based in Washington.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Christian Samuel
Guest
Christian Samuel

Actually they are headquartered in Chicago. Since 2001

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Peter W
Guest
Peter W

> So all pedestrians would have to have some sort of device on them at all times?

Chris, you thought it was crazy, but that’s actually what the auto industry seems to be hoping for. The B2V development paper refers to a “PSM” (personal safety message”) from “VRUs” (vulnerable users like pedestrians and road workers).

The concept is not new either. This is from 2017:

> This document provides recommendations of safety message minimum performance requirements between a Vulnerable Road User (VRU) and a vehicle. It addresses the transmission of Personal Safety Messages (PSM) from road user devices carried by pedestrians, bicycle riders and public safety personnel, to provide driver and vehicle system awareness and potentially offer safety alerts to VRUs. https://www.sae.org/standards/content/j2945/9_201703/

The “some sort of device” these folks figure all pedestrians have is a smartphone.

The problems I see are: 1) smartphone battery life (vs lots of GPS/sensor/wireless usage required for this scheme), 2) the assumption that what pedestrians really need are warnings in their pocket about a 2-ton vehicle whizzing at them, and 3) the notion that the best way to improve pedestrian safety is to design for a best case scenario where drivers and pedestrians (or cyclists) all have powered & functioning electronic devices speaking the same language; in reality we know not all pedestrians will – especially the most vulnerable like very young, old, or economically disadvantaged or just any human who forgets their pocket spyfone or would rather not carry one for whatever reason that day.

I think Specialized, Trek, et al should keep working on this, but I hope they’re also lobbying for automotive safety standards like Europe has[1], which requires vehicle design that protects pedestrians when crashes do happen. B2V and “VRU messages from smartphones” might help a lot five years from now, but over five years *ago* European car companies were already building safer cars, like those with external airbags made for pedestrians[2,3].

1: https://usa.streetsblog.org/2017/12/07/while-other-countries-mandate-safer-car-designs-for-pedestrians-america-does-nothing/
2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiiBlirAG8w
3: https://www.popsci.com/cars/article/2013-02/volvos-new-airbags-protect-pedestrians-too/

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I am so very weary of the push for B2V technology. It’s just a huge potential to pass the blame from drivers onto everyone else using the roadway. We already hear in the vast majority of police reports, even when the driver is at fault, that a pedestrian or bicycle rider was not wearing bright clothing, or was not carrying a light, etc. Now, carheads will have another scapegoat excuse for their driving habits to push blame onto anyone but them.

That said, it would be nice to have additional safety measures. Still, I’d hate for all old bicycles to suddenly become street-illegal because of “missing safety equipment” in the form of electronics that will only drive up the price of bikes for everyone.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Kcommentee
Guest
Kcommentee

I agree that I would hate for it to be another reason to shift blame. As for the technology, I would hope it would be something more like an app you could download on a phone that would use bluetooth, ANT etc to communicate with cars, rather than something that needs to be installed on bikes. The advantage also being that any other ped, scooter, person could use the same low-cost technology.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Peter W
Guest
Peter W

> I would hope it would be something more like an app you could download on a phone that would use bluetooth, ANT etc to communicate with cars

It is using Bluetooth:

From the paper:

“The transmission path is​ o​ne-way from the VRU [vulnerable road user] to the vehicle. This scheme has the benefit of using simpler, lower-cost hardware for the VRU. Another advantage is longer battery life for the VRU-mounted device, which can be mounted in a helmet, on a smartphone, or within a bike headlight.”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Latest from Paris: Page Not Found. Broken link?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Anne
Guest
Anne

I think JM mixed 2 links together. He could really use an intern. Here is the story: https://www.cyclingweekly.com/news/racing/tour-de-france/champs-elysees-to-be-turned-into-extraordinary-garden-in-e200m-makeover-488164

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Thanks for trying, but nothing in that article about US DOT personnel…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

It is darkly comical that the ‘merkin media piece failed to mention that the entire impetus for the “doughnut model” was the observation that ~60% of Amsterdam’s emissions come from consumption of things produced elsewhere*. Portland’s C40 analyses also found that the bulk of Portland’s emissions come from imported consumption (~70%) and that these emissions complete obliterate small decreases in production-based emissions. (Ironically, the C40 consumption metric was greenwashed out of PDX’s most recent report.)

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/08/amsterdam-doughnut-model-mend-post-coronavirus-economy

The consensus climate science view is that Portland, and other cities like it, are primarily consumers of CO2e pollution. Therefore,

the claim that Portland has cut its emissions since 1990 is a lie

(that enables affluent people to continue to consume with abandon). Likewise, the claim that transportation makes up 40% of Portland’s emissions is also a distortion.

Portland’s government (and many activists”) are guilty of what Greta Thunberg calls “creative accounting”:

“Since 1990 the UK has achieved a 37% reduction of its territorial CO2 emissions…But these numbers do not include emissions from aviation, shipping and those associated with imports and exports. If these numbers are included the reduction is around 10% since 1990 – or an an average of 0.4% a year, according to Tyndall Manchester.”

–Thunberg to MPs 2019

“…politicians are making it look like real action is happening, when in fact almost nothing is being done, apart from clever accounting and creative PR.”

–Thunberg at COP25

*and replaced it with some vague incomprehensible clickbait

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

You are essentially posing the question about who is responsible for pollution if I buy a product from you that you pollute to make. The answer is not obvious.

Luckily, we don’t need to sort out the philosophical question to find a practical solution. Worry less about blame, and instead factor in a price for that pollution that can be passed from producer to consumer.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Peter W
Guest
Peter W

The B2V thing is interesting, but it broadcasts your GPS and velocity (so you can be plotted on an in-car nav system).

Potential downside: cops will know exactly how fast you were riding down that hill, because you just broadcast it to them.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Christian Samuel
Guest
Christian Samuel

Jonathan,
Cop in Tacoma was not “unhinged” as mentioned in your tabloid worthy headline. He was acting in self defense, protecting himself from a threatening mob.

https://mynorthwest.com/2499586/rantz-mob-surrounded-threatened-safety-of-tacoma-cop-who-drove-out-of-crowd/

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

It is so depressing and inconceivable that someone could watch a video of a any person directing their vehicle toward and through other people, regardless of whether they are a police officer or not, and come to the conclusion that they were acting in self defense. An NYPD officer behaved in almost the exact same manner. Instead of stopping and directing their vehicle in reverse away from other humans, he also decided to injure or kill. Anyone who purposely harms another person with a vehicle should be immediately apprehended and charged.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Nice source: “conservative talk radio”. Their words not mine. I saw the video. People were banging on his hood. Nobody was trying to break windows. Also, the cop backed up first so he could get some momentum before ramming the crowd.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
