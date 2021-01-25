Support BikePortland

Intentional vehicular violence in southeast Portland leaves one dead, several injured

Posted by on January 25th, 2021 at 2:10 pm

(Photos from the scene by Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

“It was chaos.”
— Rich Chatman, Portland Fire Bureau

A quiet Monday afternoon in southeast Portland was shattered when a driver rampaged through the streets in what appears to be an intentional act of vehicular violence. The Portland Police Bureau says one person who was struck by the driver near SE 19th and Stark has died from their injuries and five others were seriously injured.

Many details remain unclear but at least one of the victims was on a bicycle (see photo at right). The PPB refer to the deceased person as “one of the pedestrians” so we assume they were on foot. The Oregonian reports the victim as a 70-year old woman.

Someone who lives near SE 19th and Washington shared this photo of bicycles damaged by the suspect driver.

According to a PPB spokesperson who addressed media at the corner of SE 18th and Stark around 3:30 pm, the first 911 calls of a hit-and-run came in around 1:00 pm near Laurelhurst Park — 1.5 miles away from where the nightmare finally ended. In several locations the suspect appeared to drive up onto the sidewalk.

It all ended just on the other side of the fence from Buckman Elementary School where a smashed-up, grey Honda Element came to rest with its bumper lying on the sidewalk. The crime scene includes a wide swath of the Laurelhurst and Buckman neighborhoods in an area bordered by SE 18th to 37th and Stark to Belmont.

Rich Chatman with the Portland Fire Bureau said “It was chaos” as the incident unfolded.

The suspect fled the scene but was surrounded by onlookers and held until police arrived to arrest them. The standoff and arrest was caught on video.

Posts from people who claimed to have seen the incident quickly showed up on Twitter. Sarah Mirk, who lives near SE 19th and Washington, shared these thoughts with BikePortland:

Tire marks and car parts mark where the driver went onto the sidewalk on the northeast corner of SE 19th and Washington.
(Photo: Sarah Mirk)

“At about 1:10pm, I heard someone screaming and crying outside, so I ran downstairs. My neighbor was on the front porch, really upset. The first thing I noticed was that there was a pair of headphones laying on the sidewalk on the corner. The grass along SE 19th was torn up with tire marks, it looked like a car had swerved all along the block. On the corner of 19th and Stark were two bikes, lying on the sidewalk, one missing a seat and one with a bent wheel. Next to the bikes was a fender of a car. A person was lying in the road, not moving. It was a terrifying scene. Several neighbors were already around the person in the road, calling an ambulance and offering aid. The police and paramedics arrived moments later and transported the person laying in the street. The situation is a nightmare.”

A commenter below shared that they were almost hit at SE 26th and Stark:

“This vehicle swerved to hit me on SE 26th at SE Stark. Thankfully, I was too far onto the south side of SE 26th to make a target. I was on my bike crossing SE Stark southbound and heard the accelerator as he passed stopped cars westbound Stark at the light at SE 28th. Driver continued westbound down the eastbound lane where I was (as I was crossing Stark). I had to pedal faster to avoid him. I’m glad I never ride with headphones or I may not have heard the accelerator and I’d be injured now or worse.”

We hope the best for everyone impacted by this horrific incident.

This is a developing story and we’ll share updates as more information comes in.

Check more coverage from The Oregonian.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Fred
Guest
Fred

Cars are the new guns, unfortunately.

12 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

And yet, somehow, the auto industry is pushing for standards of responsibility for safety onto the potential victims, much like the gun industry does. https://road.cc/content/news/critical-milestone-bike-vehicle-safety-standard-280147

9 hours ago
Vincent Colavin
Guest
Vincent Colavin

This is just awful. I live right there; I was running through Laurelhurst just a couple hours ago.

Our transportation infrastructure is inherently violent. I want to feel safe walking and biking in Portland, but I don’t. And this is one of the better US cities for it.

Wonder if city leadership if will use this as an excuse to increase police funding.

12 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Even if the city could somehow find more money for the Police, how is any city no matter how well policed able to prevent maniacs from engaging in such mayhem?

9 hours ago
Curt
Guest
Curt

Sounds like this rampage may have started or ended in Laurelhurst Park… I saw police had closed streets at the west end of the park at 33rd Ave around 1:30pm. See tweets linked to: https://twitter.com/pdxalerts/status/1353818336006553600?s=20

12 hours ago
citylover
Guest
citylover

My youngest just finished 5th at Buckman last year, and I live around the corner. They walk to school regularly now to meet up with friends outdoors during Covid. Every time I tell myself, they are fine, they are safe, what are the odds…? It is so tragic that this happened. I hope whoever is responsible is prosecuted. On design: SE Stark has speed bumps and a 20 MPH limit and is a school zone. I know many here think traffic cameras can solve our speeding/enforcement woes, but I hesitate to see how they would make a difference here. Oh, I hear the chopper overhead now.

12 hours ago
mran1984
Guest
mran1984

So, do you want a cop or a social worker to respond to this? It’s gets worse everyday. It’s not the car, it’s the human.

12 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Both.

12 hours ago
MTW
Guest
MTW

Who responds is sort of irrelevant. The damage is done. And I think I get what you mean by, “it’s not the car, it’s the human” but it would be really hard for a human to cause this much damage without a force multiplier (a car or a gun.)

I don’t know what to say, this story is just so awful.

12 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I can easily imagine how much worse it could have been if it was a Sunday with more people outside, especially kids, dog walkers and strollers. In many ways the street design along Stark and the side streets really helped make it harder for the driver to do more damage – the frequent trees, the speed humps, the narrow street width, all the parked cars – they all slowed down the driver and made it more likely the driver would eventually crash, plus in gave victims more opportunities to dodge the driver. I know all too many cities that have much wider residential streets, far fewer trees lining the road, no traffic calming whatsoever, and widely-spaced parked cars – that this doesn’t happen more often kind of amazes me.

8 hours ago
SilkySlim
Guest
SilkySlim

Can I go with cop to RESPOND to it and social worker to PREVENT it in first place?

I know, making massive leaps and assumptions here as to the situation. But, as Jonathan said, we need both sets of expertise available, deployed at the right time!

12 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

I bet the person that was driving the car will be released on their own recognizance after they are charged by the police (assuming that reports are correct and they were actually detained by bystanders). Maybe they’ll show up for their trial, maybe they’ll go on the lamb for a couple years while they rack up additional traffic offenses.

12 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

This is going to be a murder charge now, so I doubt they will be released.

9 hours ago
buildwithjoe
Guest
buildwithjoe

Hey Nameless “mran1984” If you ask a question expect real answers. My answer is is that a social worker could show up and follow this person and detain them as much as a cop. No gun needed. Just an issue of martial arts and non escalation. A social worker can be trained to write a citation that brings people into court. The cops refuse to cite people in my neighborhood who run red lights by 6 seconds. In this video the driver had a red, then there is a 2 second delay, then I got the white walk signal and then 4 seconds later he ran the red.

https://youtu.be/U0g4ECjzmeU

I can promise a social worker would not give me fake excuses like the PDX cops who lie and say they can’t ticket because they were not a witness. Because that is what cops say to me and cyclists.

now here is the opposite when cops help a driver who who had their hood slapped by a lady cyclist in neon clothing. She got hunted down days later by an area cop and dragged into court.

So you nameless mran1984 why do you live your life as an apologist for police when we can replace them and get better results for victims and even a safer space for the source of the dangers.

come on.. tell us your real name. I’m curious.

10 hours ago
Al Spence
Guest
Al Spence

Your videos are listed as private on YouTube so we can’t watch them. Can you change the settings? Thanks.

10 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Saw them just fine.

8 hours ago
Al Spence
Guest
Al Spence

Looks like the setting got changed. I re-checked and was able to watch the videos now.

8 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

So now Social Workers have to know Krav Maga?

10 hours ago
buildwithjoe
Guest
buildwithjoe

Not all heroes need to be ninjas. And not so many people who stop crime need guns.

9 hours ago
citylover
Guest
citylover

A bit harsh given the situation don’t you think? If people know there are no police out patrolling and citing people, they are unlikely to adhere to the rules when it counts. I’m not pro-cop or anything, but I think the threat of LE repercussions helps keep offenders in line wrt driving and other violent crime. I think good design/speed feedback signs can prevent many unintentional crash injuries by slowing folks down through self enforcement but with intentional violence like this, who knows?

9 hours ago
Phil M
Guest
Phil M

Wow man chill out. Do you need to be so aggressive with somebody on a message forum?

9 hours ago
Nyle
Guest
Nyle

You get harassed for not using your name now?

8 hours ago
buildwithjoe
Guest
buildwithjoe

I mean if you are going to be an apologist for police and police inaction at least use your real name. People make choices. It’s obvious they would never have the courage to make such un supportive comments in a forum for bike support.

7 hours ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Covid isolation is causing a major leap in mental illness. Suicide and murder are way, way up. Solution? Open up everything. Make masks and distancing optional. Let Natural Selection deal with the result. There will be a die off, but there’s one on the way anyway, especially with climate change coming on strong. Humans have overpopulated the planet, trashed its life support systems, and exhausted its resources.

12 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I might be missing your point here, but if you are trying to suggest the deliberate act of the driver in this case was a result of COVID isolation, you’re doing a lousy job.

11 hours ago
Fred
Guest
Fred

Mike, your post reminds me of the classic bumper sticker:

“Save the Earth. Kill Yourself.”

It’s funny but, in a different way, not funny. I agree with Middle Guy that you’re not making a strong case to eliminate mask-wearing. Just b/c some crazy person does something, we don’t abandon our standards.

11 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

You know what else is a major leap? Your assumption that mental illness is the cause of this incident. You may want to pause for an infinite amount of minutes before you stigmatize those suffering from mental health conditions to make a spurious point regarding an incident where we know nothing about the perpetrator’s motivations, because that information is not even publicly available yet.

Also, who do you think will die in a potential die off? Or is a die off ok just because it’ll be those other people out there who will die? With climate change and pandemics, the people who will die in disproportionate numbers will be those who don’t have the means to escape the effects. Are you seriously advocating for social Darwinism here?

10 hours ago
Bambibones
Guest
Bambibones

If you watch the “corral and arrest video,” you’ll see that the suspect is acting pretty crazy. He crosses himself, then touches his mouth, and shortly thereafter, kneels.

6 hours ago
Brian
Guest
Brian

Can you share a link to the article where you learned that suicide is way up here?

9 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

NPR on OPB ran a story today that teen suicide and general mental health problems are way up because of social isolation. https://www.npr.org/2021/01/25/960465861/experts-express-concerns-over-mental-health-of-some-kids-in-the-pandemic

8 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

You really are the crazy uncle on the internet and should stop advocating nonsense that kills people.

9 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I’m really glad you aren’t in a position of power in our society.

9 hours ago
Kasandra Griffin
Guest
Kasandra Griffin

OMG WTF is wrong with people!? Care and condolences to everyone affected, including the witnesses and traumatized neighbors!

11 hours ago
buildwithjoe
Guest
buildwithjoe

If you know any victims get them a lawyer asap. I suggest Bob or Mark or Ray

Bob is
https://www.bikelaw.com/state/oregon-bicycle-accident-lawyers/

Mark is:
https://www.berkshireginsberglaw.com/about-us/mark-j-ginsberg/

Ray is:
https://www.tcnf.legal/attorney/raythomas/

All three have done pro bono work helping me, and they both ride bikes and help people without a concern for their own income. They hold workshops and Mark volunteers for the ACLU on civil rights and BLM suits.

My guess is this deadly driver had been reported previously to 911 or non emergency and the cops issued no citation. That’s my experience. I have handlebar cameras that have captured so much driver harassment of me and others. I do not share those publicly for fear the drivers will harass me further.

And buy a handlebar camera. I’m thinking of getting one for a headband while I go on long walks. Here is one video that tells a thousand words: I was on foot.

https://youtu.be/U0g4ECjzmeU

see video above.

11 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

Looks like your video is private.

10 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

It’s unlisted. I think you have to be logged into YouTube to see it.

8 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

From what I can see from this incident and the general driving behavior around town these days about 50% of drivers need to have their licenses revoked. We are reaching some type of peak insanity in the asylum of happy motoring. The original Mad Max movie took place in the year future year 2021. I am sad that it turned out too be so accurate.

11 hours ago
Mr. M
Guest
Mr. M

This vehicle swerved to hit me on SE 26th at SE Stark. Thankfully, I was too far onto the south side of SE 26th to make a target. I was on my bike crossing SE Stark southbound and heard the accelerator as he passed stopped cars westbound Stark at the light at SE 28th. Driver continued westbound down the eastbound lane where I was (as I was crossing Stark). I had to pedal faster to avoid him. I’m glad I never ride with headphones or I may not have heard the accelerator and I’d be injured now or worse.

I hope for a speedy recovery for all the victims.

10 hours ago
citylover
Guest
citylover

I’m so sorry this happened to you. How terrifying.

9 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

Wow, I’m glad you’re physically ok. I’m sorry this happened to you.

9 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I’ve been tempted to start riding with headphones (to listen to podcasts), so thank you for your comment. It’s really important to have all of our senses when riding.

9 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

Wow, this is horrible. And he was just driving a “small” Honda Element. The current flood of monster pickups and SUVs is going to raise the damage on things like this. Time for some reform on licensing and vehicle size.

10 hours ago
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

Unfortunately unless the driver is rich all these folks are probably screwed financially. Oregon’s tiny insurance requirements are often too low for a collision that hurts one person, seems very unlikely that this person will have enough assets/insurance to make the victims whole again. The minimum insurance requirements for drivers need to be raised significantly.

9 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

The driver is probably not rich, and probably not insured. Hopefully all of the victims have health insurance.

9 hours ago
bjorn
Guest
bjorn

As someone who has lifelong health consequences due to being hit by a driver I can assure you that no one’s health insurance will come close to making them whole from serious injuries.

3 hours ago
donel a courtney
Guest
donel a courtney

If the city/county caught and released the guy, then the case might get interesting. Just because the good people of Portland vote to implement lenient traffic enforcement doesn’t mean a jury will similarly let the authorities off if it gets to the jury with a confident lawyer telling them the story.

I mean honestly now you can drive around with no license plate at all, theres almost no police presence. One can install all the red light cameras one wants but that doesn’t affect what people don’t stop for on purpose away from the cameras.

It’s always appeared to me as an inherent contradiction to call every intersection a crosswalk requiring cars to yield when there is zero enforcement of it. How confusing. Every crossing isn’t a crosswalk, its a life threatening negotiation!

8 hours ago
JR
Guest
JR

I’m disappointed to see comments about this travesty being a lesson in one sense or another. Holding the police accountable doesn’t mean guys like this aren’t arrested and laws aren’t enforced. I don’t think any form of traffic slowing would’ve helped here. This was intentional murder. This was a psychopath who decided he wanted to kill people. It doesn’t matter if it’s with a gun or a car, this guy is a murderer and will face his day in court. It saddens me that someone lost their life due to this psychopath. I hope those injured heal fully and soon.

6 hours ago
donel a courtney
Guest
donel a courtney

What exactly is it we are holding police accountable for in Portland specifically? I mean before this year. And specifically–what is it bad they did to you personally or someone you know well? In my experience they used to apprehend me when I was driving unsafely. Perhaps that phrase “holding police accountable” has been repeated so many times I just tune it out–anyway I could use a refresher on it at least.

Personally I liked it back when they patrolled my neighborhood for aggressive driving. Expressing your outrage at this particular person’s behavior doesn’t move the needle on the behavior that we are trying to work out on this comment board–which is to say, why is there so much aggressive driving right now and what can be done about it?

6 hours ago
