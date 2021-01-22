Support BikePortland

Carfree streets, EVs for all, smarter funding: Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty shares her ‘smart transit’ vision

Posted by on January 22nd, 2021 at 10:46 am

Hardesty envisions more scenes like this downtown, where people have more space on the streets.

“I believe life will be radically different post-Covid and our planning should reflect our new reality.”
— Jo Ann Hardesty, city commissioner

At a city council work session Thursday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and the four other commissioners had an informal and wide-ranging discussion about how to respond to the multiple crises facing our city. During the meeting, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty described how she wants to use her leadership of the transportation bureau to kickstart the local economy and face the climate crisis. Hardesty called it a vision for “smart transit”.

The work session was led by Dr. Markisha Smith from the Portland Office of Equity and Human Rights. Each commissioner was asked to share their opinion about the most urgent issues council should focus on in the next 12-18 months.

The first thing Hardesty mentioned was her vision for more carfree streets we reported on earlier this month. Hardesty elaborated on that idea (first shared her policy director Derek Bradley at a Bicycle Advisory Committee January 12th), but she didn’t stop there.

About one hour and 15 minutes into the two-hour session (you can watch it here), Hardesty laid out four transportation-related goals.

Advertisement

She tied a vision for carfree streets downtown to the climate crisis, economic rebirth and changing behaviors related to the Covid pandemic:

Jo Ann Hardesty
(Photo: J. Maus/BikePortland)

“When I think about smart transit I think about, as we are attempting to reach our climate goals, are there opportunities to support small restaurants across the city by closing off some streets to auto traffic? Is it possible when we are in rebuild mode coming out of Covid, to really think about what would a carfree downtown look like? I say this because I think that there is this misperception that one day we’re going to go back to business as usual and that Covid will be behind us, and we’re going to flip the switch and life will be as it was prior to Covid. I think that there’s a lot of people that believe that and I am not one of them. I believe life will be radically different post-Covid, and our planning should reflect our new reality… Is there an opportunity to create international districts in different parts of the city that people can access for food and goods and services that are not tied to people getting into automobiles?”

Hardesty then mentioned her desire to boost electric vehicle access:

“I also want to think about how we create opportunities for electric vehicle infrastructure in different parts of the city so that we can ensure that BIPOC community members have access to both building it and actually being able to take advantage of using it.”

Her next two goals were related to funding. The first was about federal funds:

“I want to make sure we are identifying federal resources that traditionally have been all about freeway expansions. I’m looking for federal resources to support a climate resilient transportation department that is really focused on green issues as compared to freeway expansions like we’re so accustomed to.”

The second was the concern that PBOT’s budget is closely tied to driving and there’s still no substitute to gas taxes and parking-related revenues — both of which were trending down before the pandemic hit:

“[I am interested in] trying to identify new funding opportunities to create a smart transit system for PBOT that is not dependent on people driving automobiles, and not dependent on people parking at parking garages [PBOT owns and operates several of them downtown]. We are facing a $40 million budget deficit because normal funding mechanisms have been impacted by A) Covid and B) should be impacted by our climate justice and resiliency goals.”

The facilitator then asked other commissioners to respond.

Advertisement

Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Commissioner Mingus Mapps said, “I generally support this vision. I think it’s innovative and I’m happy to work with a lot of these things.”

Commissioner Carmen Rubio said, “I also support it. It’s in line with a lot of our goals, particularly around equity.”

Commissioner Dan Ryan was much less enthusiastic: “It felt very connected to the climate crisis, even though it was stated as transportation. But that’s what I kept hearing. It’s not in my top three or four, but I respect what I just heard.”

Mayor Wheeler responded with, “I appreciated it. It sounded more like the answer to a broader question. It sounded tactical. I think it is in alignment with our stated goals around climate action and transportation equity. But I would see that as one of multiple strategies that are fulfilling the larger objective.” Then he added, “I want to say this: I actually love innovative and visionary thinking and I appreciate that. It’s a good vision.”

With new leadership in City Hall and multiple crises facing Portland, now is a great time for a new transportation vision and more urgency on the topic in general — something Portland hasn’t for years. Hardesty seems to understand the opportunity and appears to be unafraid to try and meet it. As she laid out her idea to use streets as gathering places in a way that would help our economy rebound in a Covid-safe way, Hardesty said, “That’s one of the exciting things about having transportation at this moment.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Politics
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

23
Leave a Reply

avatar
9 Comment threads
14 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
16 Comment authors
Hello, Kittysorendwkcmh89David Hampsten Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
CaptainKarma
Guest
CaptainKarma

Not sure I understand what Ted said.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
One
Guest
One

Neither does he. He’s just mad that JoAnn pulled her support for his reelection campaign after he demonstrated backstabbing/ being two faced. He’s being petty.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Nora L
Guest
Nora L

Someone should educate Dan Ryan that talking about climate change and transportation together is critically important because transportation accounts for 40% (and rising!) of Oregon’s GHG emissions. You literally cannot talk about them separately.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
nate
Guest
nate

I’m not sure if he genuinely doesn’t grasp the connection between transportation and climate change (which, as you state, is massive and unavoidably obvious) or if he’s just playing incredibly dumb. Either is appalling.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

If by EV infrastructure Comm. Hardesty means access to privately-owned chargers, then this is not equitable access at all. Currently, on a MPGe basis it costs significantly more to charge an inexpensive EV at publicly-available chargers than it does to fill up the gas tank of a cheaper car/hybrid. And when one assesses the time involved in charging, it is even more expensive for lower-income folk from a quality of life perspective. Therefore, EVs only make sense for renters and lower-income people if chargers are heavily-subsidized (e.g. fees are close to the current residential costs of electricity) and chargers are located nearby their homes. Without some sort of mandate that requires landlords to build new chargers (or update wiring systems so that jury-rigged L1 chargers can be used overnight), there is an intractable systemic barrier for most lower-income people.

I have become convinced that EVs are the most likely path to decarbonization of transportation but that this achingly slow transition will only worsen transportation equity. I wish I did not believe this, for many reasons.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

It will be even more marked with newer apartments built without onsite parking, making it impossible for renters to charge their own vehicles at their residences, even if we compel landlords to provide charging infrastructure.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

Counterpoint: There are plenty homeowner-claimed parking spaces in neighboring RIP exclusionary zones that could be permanently allocated to renter EV charging.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Sure… if we lined the streets with sort of public charging stations that you were complaining about, and people were willing to travel to those neighborhoods to charge their cars, a burden you were also complaining about. (I believe you called these problems “an intractable systemic barrier for most lower-income people.”)

All this is assuming, of course, that local residents didn’t use them for charging their own vehicles.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

only a Portland landlord could read “permanently allocated to renter EV charging” and erase renters.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Why couldn’t “local residents” be renters? My neighborhood is 50% renters, who you apparently just “erased”.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Many new developments will include some on-site parking with chargers, because some tenants will want the option.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

This is fantastic! It is refreshing for someone to have clear short term goals rooted in a big vision.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
One
Guest
One

Again. Joann Hardesty demonstrating Leadership and Vision. Big thanks to Mingus and to Carmen for jumping right in with great support. Dan Ryan continues to let me down. And Ted is a sad failure.

I believe in you Joanne.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
JR
Guest
JR

I tend to agree. Joann seems to be the only one with vision right now, although it’s probably too early to judge Mingus and Carmen yet. I think Dan really has to step up to the plate a bit more. I also recognize that his home has been targeted repeatedly by vandals which is an awful introduction to his role on the council regardless of his policy positions.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

It’s exciting to see the discussion about car-free streets.

Ironically and coincidentally, while the photo shows SW Harvey Milk, converting car space to dining space, etc. it aims directly at a restaurant in the background associated with the judge who infamously ruled that bike lanes disappear in every intersection, meaning right hooks are the bike rider’s fault.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Ummm. Leadership from Hardesty(or Wheeler of any of them)??, this city looks like a garbage dump, boarded up windows everywhere because someone breaks them if they are not….shootings becoming a daily event. Traffic deaths at all time levels.
She is a Fail in everyway

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

You should leave your house more often dwk. That is not my impression of Portland in this moment at all. Yes there are some things that bum me out about our city right now, but it’s still beautiful and people are good and there is a lot of cool stuff around!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

I bike 20 miles a day around town. Past probably 2000 homeless people? My neighborhood (Hollywood) is boarded up because vandals broke all the windows (not one person charged in that event). The city needs entirely new leadership.
Ever take a bike ride down 33rd to Marine drive? That is allowed in the US?
The city is looking like a third world country.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

I think you’re both right. Still plenty of good people and cool stuff (that we can’t readily visit right now), but also a huge amount of destruction, lawlessness, and civic retreat. The city is by far in the worst shape I’ve ever seen. By far.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

The only people who think this city is fine right now are very privileged….the rest of us are just tired.. tired of garbage, tired of 100 people creating national news every day because local officials will not stop them destroying local businesses for no reason.
Elected people like Hardesty say and do nothing.
BP is lucky it does not have a store front.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
jimmywoo
Guest
jimmywoo

Turn the screws on the old guard: First Principles

1. The only priority, pretty much anywhere on Earth, is to reduce emissions by >50% by 2030. True for Oregon. True for PDX Metro. True for PBOT.

Ask council members for their plans. Watch them squirm. Fire them.

Hardesty has hers.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Not in NC nor in much of the rest of the USA. Our community is just a year away from completing a full beltway that took $1 Billion and 20 years to build, something that is not only unsustainable but totally unaffordable too for this small city, partly using sales taxes on food. And of course our “liberal” and nearly all-female city council wants to build more highways for purposes of economic development, reduce crime, vision zero, etc etc etc. They are utterly clueless, but that’s OK, they are all Democrats…

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I love that Hardesty is taking an immediate interest in PBOT. No surprise Dan Ryan pew pewed her answer, I’ve never regretted voting for someone quicker than I regretted voting for Dan.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests