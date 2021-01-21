Support BikePortland

Lengthy closures of Eastbank Esplanade for Burnside Bridge construction raise concerns

Posted by on January 21st, 2021 at 9:47 am

Cycling advocates raised major concerns about construction detours and closures that will be required for the Burnside Bridge replacement project.

“That’s not just a nice bit of recreational area. For many people, it’s their main route through the city.”
— Iain Mackenzie, Bicycle Advisory Committee member

Multnomah County planners and staff shared a presentation about the project at a joint meeting of the Portland Bureau of Transportation pedestrian and bicycle advisory committees Tuesday night. The county is nearing completion of their federally-mandated Draft Environmental Impact Statement. As part of that work they have to assess community impacts related to construction.

“We know that the eastbank Esplanade is going to be affected in a big way,” said Mike Pullen with the Multnomah County communications office. “We don’t know for how long yet, but kind of the minimum is about a year-and-a-half, and the maximum would be the full length [four-and-a-half years] and I don’t think any of us want to see that happen so we’ll be looking to reduce that closure as much as we can.”

Advertisement

On the east side, the county has mapped out a detour (at right) that would route Esplanade users onto SE Water Avenue near the Morrison Bridge on the south end, then onto 3rd and over to 7th where riders would take the new Blumenauer Bridge onto Lloyd Avenue then back west to the Steel Bridge. County estimates say the detour would add a five to 12 minute delay for bicycle riders. Estimated delay for auto users is two to four minutes, people on foot would have a 10-18 minute delay, and the detour would delay bus riders by about five minutes.

Closure of the Esplanade would place users on this section of SE Water Ave.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Bicycle Advisory Committee (BAC) Chair David Stein spoke up in the meeting about the need for auto traffic diversion and upgrades to those surface streets to maintain rider safety. “We’re taking away very low-stress routes in the form of Waterfront Park and the Eastbank Esplanade and replacing them with something that at best is going to be, medium, and in some cases, high-stress [like the unprotected bike lanes on Water Avenue].”

BAC member Iain Mackenzie said he feels the planned closures of the Esplanade are “completely unacceptable.” “That’s not just a nice bit of recreational area. For many people, it’s their main route through the city.” In addition to fast-tracking already-planned protected bike lanes on SE Water Avenue (which were adopted with a “6-10 year” construction priority in the 2018 Central City in Motion plan), Mackenzie suggested that the county consider opening up an Oregon Department of Transportation maintenance access road between I-5 and the Willamette River to get people around the construction zone.

Advertisement

County Project Manager Steve Drahota was appreciative of the feedback and clarified that the 18 month closure estimate would not be continuous. The closures would be “intermittent” and “six months here, six months there.”

“We know we will need to push hard to limit how long it is closed and look for ways to safely keep it open when possible.”
— Mike Pullen, Multnomah County

Reached after the meeting, Pullen said, “It’s clear that the proposed closure of the Esplanade is going to be a very big concern… We know we will need to push hard to limit how long it is closed and look for ways to safely keep it open when possible during construction of the bridge overhead.”

There’s still time to figure out this problem. The county plans to hire a contractor to build the bridge at the end of this year and construction isn’t going to start until 2024. Pullen said traffic planning and detour details will be finalized during the design phase of the project which will start early next year.

The Draft EIS will be published later this month and then a 45-day public comment period and online open house will begin. That’s the best place for more folks to share their concerns and ideas about this issue.

(Note: We’re also tracking a key decision about access from the new bridge to Naito Parkway and the Esplanade. As we reported back in October, the county is considering many options and those discussions are ongoing. The county did not share an update about it the meeting Tuesday.)

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

18
Leave a Reply

avatar
10 Comment threads
8 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
14 Comment authors
Chris IFDUPmaccoinnichivaneddie Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Carter
Guest
Carter

Oh, well as long as the closures are only “six months here, six months there” it’s like nothing is happening at all! /s

Steve Drahota is using the word “intermittent” pretty generously.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Excellent reason for an interim study on PBLs for Water Ave and MLK/Grand.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
casual observer
Guest
casual observer

I might be missing something, but if you were traveling north along the esplanade, couldn’t you cross the Hawthorne, ride Naito, then cross the Steel and meet back up with the path? Seems easier and safer than the detour proposed. Again, I might be missing something, but it seems like no matter what way you were traveling, going across the Hawthorne and Steel and riding on the westside seems easiest.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jonathan K
Guest
Jonathan K

That should be the compromise. Phase construction such that either the Esplanade or Naito are open at any given time. I don’t think that’s an unreasonable request…

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Brian
Guest
Brian

How much time do you think that would add to the commute?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
casual observer
Guest
casual observer

My non tested estimate is an average of 4-6 min added time on a bike and 10-12 min added time walking. Other non-motorized modes of travel would fall somewhere in those ranges. Its not ideal, but also not the end of the world if the westside route is open. Its safe and easy to navigate IMO.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
eddie
Guest
eddie

I do that all the time except I usually take the path along the water since I don’t like Naito. Honestly I don’t like the east side, since you have to go over those bumps on the floating bridge part. Hitting those things at high speed can knock off panniers, water bottles, etc.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

Quick googling indicates the project budget is around $800 million, and there’s not enough to build a floating path to detour around the construction? Could be a permanent addition to the Esplanade.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

If they cared about pedestrian/cyclist access during construction, they would at least attempt to contact Union Pacific about a temporary easement along the mainline between Stark and the Esplanade just north of the floating portion. There is sufficient ROW for an 8ft path, and a temporary fence could be installed to separate the trail from the tracks.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

This.

I ride the section of SE 3rd in the detour almost every day because of where my work is located (near the east Burnside bridgehead). Unless they are going to kick out a bunch of freight occupants and significantly upgrade the road, there is absolutely no way that is going to support any kind of regular bike traffic.

As it stands now a line of Sheridan freight trucks permanently blocks one lane of traffic on SE 3rd between Stark and Oak — you can see it here in Google Street View: https://goo.gl/maps/FtEUQKmiuz4rdPA87 — meaning bicyclists get to negotiate with oncoming cars using these streets as cut-throughs.

There are no sidewalks along much of this stretch, meaning people are parking and walking in the street pretty often (there are a few small shops, architecture firms etc. along here). There are stop signs on 3rd at Ash and Ankeny, and the large warehouses built out to the curb block sight-lines, meaning the only safe thing to do is come to a complete stop and then inch forward.

Between Ash and Ankeny there is old belt-line rail embedded in the street, and all along this stretch the street is gouged out by decades of industrial use.

It’s a terrible part of the ride and I only do it because I’m young and stupid and impatient. It should not be any kind of official bike route, temporary or not.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

My understanding is that that ROW is owned by ODOT, not UPRR. I asked about this at the BAC and the project team seemed open to considering it as an option, but did say they were also looking at using that as a route for construction vehicles.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I guess that would be an issue. If the path needs to be wider to accommodate vehicles, they may need some space from UP. Railroad ROW is generally 50ft, so there should be some room on this double-tracked section.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

This highlights the institutional disconnect in how many (if not most) US departments/ bureaus of transportation view dedicated bicycle and pedestrian facilities…as a “supplemental” or “recreational” facility and not the regional “bike/ pedestrian highway” that it functions as (and the agency PR highlights it as). This is sadly also reflected in how departments classify such on their arterial hierarchy maps that influence TIP, maintenance and work zone planning too.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

PS. This situation sadly reminds me of conversations I had with ODoT staff back during the long term Interstate Bridge closures for maintenance back in the 2000s…I asked them why they did not have one side opened and clear for bike and pedestrian traffic and they said that the alternative route was I-205 (40 mile loop)!

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

I think Iain’s recommendation to fast-track the CCIM build-out is on point. Since bridge construction will not begin until 2024 the appropriate government institutions will have plenty of time to quickly (but thoroughly) build the infrastructure laid out in the CCIM plan. And now that the Biden administration is in place with Mayor Pete in charge of transportation, it is time for PBOT and ODOT to work on securing the necessary funding.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
bbcc
Guest
bbcc

I would be fine with this if they paired it with solid (permanent) improvements to the detour route, including all of 7th. I would rather have protected connections within the Inner Eastside than an interim route along the water, if that’s the choice. I hope shutting down the Esplanade will force PBOT & Metro to prioritize those improvements.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

There are quicker ways to get to the Steel Bridge without detouring all the way east to 7th, for example, crossing the Banfield and the RR tracks on the MLK sidewalk.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

That doesn’t really work as a detour for thousands of daily cyclists. I would expect some pedestrians to use the MLK viaduct, but it’s going to fill up and be difficult for cycling.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests