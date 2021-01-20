Support BikePortland

Was it worth it? Metro seeks feedback on active transportation projects

Posted by on January 20th, 2021 at 12:14 pm

Active Transportation Return on Investment map.

Metro, our regional elected government, has hired a team of researchers from Portland State University to better understand how people feel about key active transportation projects they’ve invested in. Typically this work would be done in person by flagging down path and bikeway users, but the pandemic has forced a different approach.

The researchers have put together an interactive Google Map (above) with 25 different projects. Clicking on a project brings up a short survey with detailed questions about your experiences on the route/facility. The goal is to garner a deeper understanding of the return on investment on these projects — so suffice it to say the data will play a big role in future advocacy efforts.

Whether you walk, use a wheelchair, push a skateboard, bike, run, or whatever — Metro needs to hear from you.

One of the researchers says, “We are especially in need of comments about the 20s bikeway, 50s bikeway, and the Cully Cycle track in addition to Division and Burnside improvements.”

Learn more and find the map link here.

For more information, contact Marisa Zapata (mazapata@pdx.edu), Lacey Friedly (rlacey@pdx.edu), or Jennifer Dill (jdill@pdx.edu).

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
ivan
Guest
ivan

The link leads to a Google Doc that requires permission to access. Is that intentional?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Ugh. Sorry. No. I’ll find the right link and update ASAP.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
