Support BikePortland

What would happen if we shut down I-405? We’re about to find out

Posted by on January 19th, 2021 at 1:44 pm

Imagine what we could do with this space besides just driving: More homes, shops, and parks. This photo shows Bridge Pedal riders on I-405 in 2010.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Bridge footings in place.
(Photo: PBOT)

Something magical will finally happen this weekend: The Portland Bureau of Transportation will install the Flanders Crossing Bridge over I-405.

It’s a day we’ve dreamt about for 15 years, ever since former PBOT Commissioner (then Mayor) Sam Adams hatched the wild idea to recycle the old Sauvie Island Bridge span at the same location. We’ve written at length about why this $9.5 million bridge will be so important for bicycling in northwest Portland — both figuratively and literally.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020 / BikePortland has supported this community for 15 years. Please support us in return.

Detour route. If it works for the weekend, why not just keep it closed?

A major milestone in the construction of this bridge isn’t the only magical thing that will take place this weekend. ODOT also plans to do a full closure of I-405 between Highway 26 and the Fremont Bridge to facilitate the work crews. The closure will last from Friday night (10:00 pm) to Monday morning (5:00 am). If you want to watch the historic action — cranes on each side of the freeway will move the 355,000 bridge into place — PBOT says the work will begin around 9:30 am on Saturday (1/23) and will last about eight hours.

The closure will also give us a chance to feel what it’s like to remove a a freeway that goes through the heart of our city. Every year momentum builds for urban highway removals and there’s even a $10 billion bill floating around the U.S. Senate for that expressed purpose. Portland should be in that conversation. Both I-5 and I-405 are perfect candidates for removal and redevelopment. The amount of space and life our city would receive in exchange would be truly transformational on many levels.

For now we’ll focus on the new bridge, but let’s not forget that we won’t transform mobility in Portland simply by adding more bicycling and walking spaces: We must also drastically reduce driving space.

Fingers crossed that this installation goes forward. PBOT says windy weather could postpone it. If all goes according to plan we’ll be using the new bridge by spring 2021. Check the project website for full details.

Oh, and where should we meet up for the viewing party on Saturday? I hope to see some of you out there!

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Infrastructure

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

19
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
11 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
14 Comment authors
Jim LabbesquaremanMomoEastsiderpruss2ny Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

Great opportunity to bike to the PSU farmers market, support local famers/vendors and then go to the new bridge. Meet at market ~10:30 am, ride to the new bridge at noon. Sound okay?

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Hi PSU TREC data researchers…this closure would be another great chance to collect multi day baseline data as to the noise and air pollution impact of I-405 traffic.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
pruss2ny
Guest
pruss2ny

we’ve had reams of data to collect in this regards locally and globally from pandemic shutdowns….and it’s not really that impressive…what more are we looking for?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
I'll pass you
Guest
I'll pass you

Wait…You guys say we should close collectors and arterials to cars to force them onto the freeway…but you also want to close the freeways? What about all the people that need to drive? (most don’t have the LUXURY of not driving) Just screw them?

Also, how fast until it’s covered in tents and tarps and nobody wants to use it anyway? Lol

You guys are an interesting bunch…

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Often when congestion pricing starts in a city, rush hour disappears. The reason for this is that many people who make trips during this time do not actually “need to drive.” It’s simply the fastest and cheapeast manner of transportation because in the US we make it essentially free. If we removed sidewalks, almost no one would walk. That is the analog of what has happened here. We have made all other forms of transportation essentially worthless or unsafe.

If we removed freeways, as many other cities have done, people would likely choose to live in a much different manner. If we built a network of safe trails and protected bike lanes, the majority of people would choose to walk and bike (it’s so much more fun than sitting in traffic). We have built 100 years of roads designed for cars almost exclusively, ignored the 40k+ people killed on roads in the US annually, and trained ourselves that that is the best, ahem ONLY, way to travel. In less than 50 years, as evidenced by BP and the EIA we will essentially have no oil. Many cities in the world have made significant gains in allowing people to choose different means of transport by making safe infrastructure. That is why people want to remove freeways in the city center and build protected bike lanes on arterials.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

I’ve seen plenty of people walking along SE Powell without sidewalks. Removing urban highways won’t transform Portland (though it might improve adjacent neighborhoods and make surface congestion worse everywhere). Removing suburban highways and moving everyone into the urban core would be far too expensive to ever consider (imagine having to reconstruct our cities while we’re living in them!)

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Having witnessed first the closure and then the removal of the Embarcaderro Freeway in San Francisco after the Loma-Prieta Earthquake in 1989 first hand, the proverbial sky never fell. It was a visual blight of a freeway and cutoff citizens and tourists from fully enjoying prime waterfront property not entirely unlike I-5 through Portland. The crush of gridlock simply didn’t happen. Instead what happened was that vehicles coming from the East Bay got onto surface streets sooner and spread out faster, dispersing the traffic rather than concentrating it at rush hour. I don’t know or recall how it affected transit rates on BART or AC Transit Express busses, but I imagine it helped get some people on the commuter kick. Parking in San Francisco was a premium and it was definitely cheaper to use transit or carpools if you could (we don’t have that analog in Portland with all its free and next-to-free parking). Also, a good chunk of Portland’s traffic is just passing through, rather than coming to the city center as a destination which is where I-5 and The Embarcaderro Freeway differ significantly.

https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2015/06/05/san-franciscos-waterfront-freeway-was-removed-25-years-ago-no-one-misses-it.html?rf

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

PS to Jonathan: I-5 through Portland is on that $10B project website with its own page: https://www.cnu.org/highways-boulevards/campaign-cities/portland

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

I think you have it backwards. The way the tight oil business is collapsing, Oil depletion is moving forward rapidly even during the pandemic and cars are skyrocketing in price or not being produced because of a shortage of computer chips ,(Driving will soon be the LUXURY) that most of us can’t afford.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
pruss2ny
Guest
pruss2ny

“oil depletion is moving forward rapidly…”

huh? can u expand…i typically think u are bringing more than “peak oil” arguments to the table so i’m wondering what i’m missing….thx

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

Close 405 and I5 becomes even more miserable. Let’s cap it instead. Remember, it’s only for the weekend. Not really representative of its usage.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Zach Reyes
Subscriber
Zach Reyes

If we were to close either I-5 or I-405, this is the exact reasoning I would use to say keep the I-405. The I-405 is already below grade, fits mostly within one city block, and should 100% be capped through as much of its length as is feasible. Capping even just the 5 blocks between SW Taylor and W Burnside would be transformative for downtown; healing the tear between the financial downtown core and the housing in Goose Hollow. Has the city or ODOT ever seriously estimated what it would cost to cap I-405? Seems like a great project to redirect the I-5 expansion money to.

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
mran1984
Guest
mran1984

Good luck getting commerce to all of these “shops”. Delusional and pretty messed up too. You really want more people? People are the problem and the number one cause of climate change. How does Amazon deliver all that crap you folks click a button to receive. Sure appreciate freeways when I escape the garbage, tarps and the endless sea of people who have no plan for the remainder of their lives.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Eastsider
Guest
Eastsider

Closing I-405 permanently is an interesting idea but I worry it would just send even more car traffic onto downtown surface streets which would make cycling even worse. Because I-405 is already mostly below grade, I don’t think it has as much of a detrimental effect on the city as I-5 does. I’d rather consider taking down I-5 and rerouting it on I-405.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Eastsider
Guest
Eastsider

But the new Flanders bridge is very exciting! I thought the day would never come.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

Just like how induced demand means if you add capacity more traffic will fill it up, the experience of cities that have removed freeways is usually a dramatic reduction in traffic. Most of the peak trips just disappear, replaced by other modes, more spreading throughout the day instead of during the peak, and people changing their habits. Over time, people change location of work or home so they don’t have to drive so far or at all.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I’d much rather see i-5 close down and 405 become the new 5. That raised concrete monstrosity on the east side is loud, disgusting, and hinders livability for everyone that has to be around it. Like you said, at least 405 is sunken. What would it take to cap much of its length between 26 and Glisan?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

Assuming for the sake of argument that we want to remove these urban freeways from the downtown core but there isn’t political support for removing them entirely…how about a single tunnel replacing both I-5 and I-405, with one tunnel entrance just north of Rose Quarter (so we can truly implement the Albina Vision concept of reconnecting the grid) and the other south of the South Waterfront area? Similar to the one in Seattle, no entrances or exits, it’s purely for freight and other long-distance travel. People who want to go downtown use surface streets and boulevards.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jim Labbe
Subscriber
Jim Labbe

Let’s shut down I-5 next and reconnect the Central Eastside to the Willamette River.

https://www.cnu.org/highways-boulevards/freeways-without-futures/2019#5

comment image

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests