Construction begins on project that will add buffered bike lanes to North Lombard

Posted by on January 15th, 2021 at 10:43 am

By summer 2022 this will be the new look of Lombard through Kenton and Arbor Lodge.
(Graphic: ODOT)

The Oregon Department of Transportation has begun construction on a project that will significantly redesign a 1.2-mile stretch of North Lombard. The $16.5 million Lombard Multimodal Safety Project will re-stripe traffic lanes, repave the badly deteriorated street, upgrade signals, add more robust crossings, and stripe unprotected buffered bike lanes between N Huron and N Boston. The project will include new median islands and flashing beacons at N Emerald and Delaware.

Shared lane design between Greeley and Villard (Green Zebra market).

New cross-section. Lanes were widened for freight truck drivers.

The changes are a result of ODOT wanting to improve safety and freight movement reliability. According to state data, Lombard is the 11th highest crash corridor in the city of Portland with a crash occurring every 9 days on average. The existing cross-section has five lanes; two general travel lanes in each direction and one auto parking lane. The new configuration will add two dedicated bike lanes and a center turn lane. The two general travel lanes will be widened from 10.5 to 12 feet in order to facilitate large trucks (Lombard is US30 Bypass and a major ODOT freight route).

ODOT opened an online open house and comment opportunity today that will be available through January 31st.

While work has begun on the project, the repaving and re-striping won’t begin until spring of next year. ODOT says the new buffered bike lanes should be finished by summer 2022.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Overall this is certainly better than the status quo, and with the restricted street width available I can live with what is presented.

However, I wish that ODOT and PBOT would work together to try to divert all freight traffic to the parallel Columbia Blvd and Marine Drive instead of Lombard; they’re much better-suited for freight and don’t run right through the middle of neighborhoods. I can’t imagine that either of those roads would become over-capacity as a result. That would allow for the narrowing of the lanes to 10-ft widths and hence the possibility of adding actual protection for the bike lanes, not just a single-foot buffer.

13 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

In what world does a semi truck need 12′? Semis are, at the very widest, 8.5-9′. That’s 36′ of car space for 27 feet of truck max. Let’s not assume ODOT has any interest in the people living in neighborhood. The purpose of the design is to maintain speed, not to provide safe infrastructure.

10 hours ago
 
Guest
 

I can’t claim to know much about that topic so take everything I say in this comment with a grain of salt, but I’d certainly hope that there’d be at least one foot of space on each side of the widest semis. Otherwise I’d assume ODOT would open up themselves to the inevitable negligent design lawsuit when a semi driver slightly out of position in their lane crashes into someone in the center turn lane. So that means that at least 11 feet would probably be necessary. But I do agree that the center turn lane should be narrowed to 10 feet at the very least, giving an additional foot of space for the buffer.

And I try not to assume motive without evidence, and I see no evidence either way regarding ODOT’s motive here beyond their desire for safety they include in their document.

9 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Cyclists are only 2′ wide…why do they need 6′ lanes?

7 hours ago
Matthew in PDX
Guest
Matthew in PDX

I think this is much needed, however, I would prefer that the state legislature take a long, hard look at freight traffic in N Portland and find a way to move as much of it as possible away from residential streets, prioritizing moving freight along N Marine Drive to the greatest extent possible. The legislature should also consider a new Willamette River crossing so that freight traffic is not using St Johns Bridge, unless they are delivering to St Johns neighborhood businesses.

13 hours ago
Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

I’m glad for these transportation improvements for Arbor Lodge, Kenton, and surrounding North Portland neighborhoods. If you are, too, please respond to the survey on the project page, to ensure that the cars-only crowd don’t manage to yank back some of the improvements at the last second, like they did to the bike lane on N. Denver into Kenton.

Jonathan, it’s a shame that this upgrade stops one block short of the bike lane on N. Denver. Do you have any ideas for how we might be able to get ODOT to complete the link (from Boston to Denver) as part of this project?

12 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yes that is a shame Mark. Looks like it’s more like 3 blocks and I suspect this has something to do with budget. I’ll see what I can find out.

11 hours ago
Starbreaker
Guest
Starbreaker

I like the idea median islands on Lombard but I do not see why it needs to have bike lanes. There are plenty of side streets that parallel Lombard we bikers can use. Even with the road enhancements, Lombard will still be a sketch to ride on.

11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Bike lanes like these are not really designed for bikes, but rather to keep cars and trucks on the strongest center part of the roadway bed and away from its weakest but most expensive parts, the curb and gutter.

11 hours ago
one
Guest
one

I don’t know why we have to make Lombard easy for trucks to use. Columbia parallels it just a few blocks to the north… or trucks could bypass the area entirely by taking Hwy 30 to I-84 and avoid Lombard completely.

7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yeah this is an issue all parties are aware of. Problem afaik is Columbia has some overpasses that can’t handle large trucks/loads. Once those are fixed, we can push for switch.

6 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

Lets be honest about who they’re catering to… “The two general travel lanes will be widened from 10.5 to 12 feet in order to facilitate large trucks.” This is clearly for the next generation of huge pickup truck commuter vehicles that will be semi truck sized. Plus you need that buffer for swerving down the road as you stare at your infotainment system.

8 hours ago
mh
Subscriber
mh

1″ marked with paint counts as “buffered”? We need to change the official definitions of misused words.

4 hours ago
