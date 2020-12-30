Splendid Cycles Big Sale

2020: The Year in Pictures

Posted by on December 30th, 2020 at 12:36 pm

Streets are where all the action happened in 2020 — and people on bikes were often part of it.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

I know many of you would like to forget 2020 ever happened. But I’m of the persuasion that we’re always better in the future if we understand the past.

Yesterday on Twitter I shared what I felt were the most important BikePortland stories of 2020. I still might write a year-in-review post here on the Front Page because I think there’s a lot to be said about what happened in the past 360-or so days. Today however, I want to share some of the memorable images that help tell the story.

Advertisement

Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Pre-ride crowd inside Golden Pliers Bike Shop at the OMTM/Unpaved Winter Social on January 12th.

This image is almost hard to look at given our new aversion to close contact and germs. It was from a different time when Portlanders would build community through big group bike rides where the sole purpose was to socialize and meet new people.

Before the pandemic and protests gripped Portland, 2020 was poised to be the year bicycling finally came out of the shadows to take its rightful place atop the city’s transportation hierarchy. Scrappy, all-volunteer advocacy group Bike Loud PDX hosted a rally and 10th birthday party for the 2030 Bike Plan at City Hall on February 11th. Here’s to hoping we have more rallies in 2021.

Gladiators competing for glory at Mini Bike Winter on February 15th.

Zoobomb’s Mini Bike Winter Chariot Wars showed that the creative and “free bike fun” vibes that defined Portland’s bike scene for the decade between 2005 and 2015 are still alive and kicking.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020 / BikePortland has supported this community for 15 years. Please support us in return.

March 21st at Rocky Point Trails.

2020 was a banner year for local nonprofit Northwest Trail Alliance. The trail stewardship group opened the Rocky Point Recreation Area which is a trove of fun singletrack just south of Scappoose open only to NWTA members.

SE Hawthorne and 37th on April 2nd.

When the virus first hit, folks were scared and many just stayed home. It was surreal how empty the streets were — even on a Friday afternoon at this usually bustling section of Hawthorne Boulevard.

Unsanctioned signage on Going St installed by a resident before PBOT’s Slow Streets program started.

North Going Street on May 24th.

By late May, warm weather enticed Portlanders onto the streets on bikes and on foot in record numbers. I love the image because it shows the crowds on one of our best neighborhood greenways (N Going) and it shows how safe streets can be when people in cars are vastly outnumbered by people on bikes — especially tiny ones wearing flowery dresses.

NE Sacramento Street on May 26th.

The thing I’ll remember most about the local cycling boom is how many young children took to the streets. Aided by the City’s “Slow Streets” signs and barricades (thanks PBOT!), a few of those sunny days felt like spontaneous Sunday Parkways. It was wonderful.

The E-Bike Store on North Rosa Parks Way, May 30th.

2020 was a scary and thrilling roller-coaster ride for local bike shops. Employees and owners went from shock to out-of-stock, all while having to implement radical changes to keep people healthy. For e-bike sellers like this one, the boom was even more extreme as electric bikes sales skyrocketed.

West Burnside on May 30th.

Six days after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, I woke up to find our city covered in graffiti. It was the start of what would be several months of daily protests against racism and police brutality.

At every march and protest and rally I attended bikes and their people were everywhere. The ability of a bicycle to easily move through streets and large groups of people is part of what makes Portland such a protest-friendly city.

A woman protects protesters by blocking a driver near the Federal Courthouse on July 19th.

Bikes were also an essential part of crowd control. Volunteer groups came together to help move protests through the city and protect participants from other road users.

Advertisement

Bikes amidst the chaos of a protest at the Federal Courthouse on July 18th.

The massive “Pedal for Justice” ride on June 8th.

Portlanders of all types came together for the Black Girls Do Bike ride on June 10th.


By late June, PBOT’s Healthy Business program was in full swing and carfree plazas full of folks eating outside bloomed throughout the city.

Advertisement

Wildfire smoke choked the city in early September, making it nearly impossible to ride at all.

North Williams Avenue on October 27th.

Thankfully the smoke cleared and we were treated to beautiful fall colors.

View of downtown from Gideon Overcrossing on November 10th.

The new Gideon Overcrossing just south of the SE 12th/Clinton MAX Station provides a great shortcut when trains block the street — and this stunning new view of the city we call home.

__

Here’s to more great views in 2021! Thanks for reading and commenting and supporting BikePortland in 2020. If you’ve appreciated our work (689 Front Page stories!), please consider leaving a tip or becoming a subscriber. We are 100% independent, have zero grants or big foundations behind us, and the majority of our revenue comes from readers just like you.

Happy New Year everyone!

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)hamiramaniPhil MStephen KellerDead Salmon Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

It would be interesting to see a photo montage and map of all the places where pedestrians and bicyclists have died in 2020 in Portland, as a follow up.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

That’s a good idea David. I definitely plan to do stuff like that soon. I’m just very conflicted about ending the year (however symbolic that is) on such a sad and tragic note.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
mran1984
Guest
mran1984

Missing pictures of all the garbage. City of Garbage!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Phil M
Guest
Phil M

Wheeler’s fancy new trash cans have little effect. And they were probably very expensive.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Dead Salmon
Guest
Dead Salmon

I liked the pic “West Burnside on May 30th” best.

These pics are historic. Also, ***Portion of comment deleted by moderator – Please don’t insult anyone. Thanks – Jonathan***.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Stephen Keller
Guest
Stephen Keller

Hi Jonathan, Thank you for putting together this photo-essay. Stph

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

Cheers, Jonathan! Thank you for your hard work in reporting on and advocating for bicycling in PDX.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks for being a subscriber Hami! I really appreciate your support.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests