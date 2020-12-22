Splendid Cycles Big Sale

Honsinger impresses with 2nd place European World Cup finish

Posted by on December 22nd, 2020 at 1:59 pm

Clara Honsinger (left) and the stars and stripes on the podium.
(Image via Flobikes.com video)

Riding past the World Champ like it’s no big deal.

Portland local Clara Honsinger continued her ascension into the top ranks of cyclocross with a second place finish at the UCI World Cup in Namur, Belgium on Sunday.

Honsinger (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.com) stormed through the field and set her sights on a podium finish about half-way through the grueling, one-hour race. On the third lap, Honsinger pedaled past current World Champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) for third place. “It’s wonderful to see from the American,” said race commentator Anthony McCrossan, who was clearly impressed with the 24-year-old rising star. Not satisfied with a podium position, Honsinger rode the difficult Namur course with enough skill and speed to catch and pass Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) for a comfortable second place finish.

It’s a massive accomplishment for Honsinger to not only get her first European World Cup podium, but to do it at Namur which is considered by most people to be the toughest course on the circuit.

Honsinger won the U.S. Under-23 National Championship in 2018, then followed it up by winning the Elite National Championship last year. Honsinger raced for Portland-based Sellwood Cycle Repair – Team S&M the past two years and signed a pro contract with the Cannondale – Cyclocrossworld.com team back in August.

Sunday’s performance sets Honsinger up well for the Covid-shortened World Cup scheduled. She’ll have three more races before the UCI World Championships on January 30th.

Keep up with Clara and support her season by following her on Instagram.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Jeff
Jeff

Highlights! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xRgiz8TKGo

7 hours ago
Ryan
Ryan

Was disappointed that this was one of the few major CX races not available on the GCN app in the U.S. Apparently, Betsema was getting a little aggressive with Clara while she was overtaking Betsema for 2nd place, glad Clara dropped her anyway 🙂

6 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yeah I saw Betsema grab Clara’s wheel on one of the run-ups. I was surprised the commentator didn’t mention it.

3 hours ago
Brian
Brian

Thanks for posting this. If anyone finds the full race anywhere online, let us know. Are there American Men doing ok this year so far? I need to start paying attention.

6 hours ago
David Hampsten
David Hampsten

I’ve been to Namur, but not the race course. A very beautiful hilly city with a gigantic citadel, site of many major battles. Capital of Wallonia, the French-speaking state of Belgium. There’s a good hotel next to the train station.

4 hours ago
Rebecca
Rebecca

The first-place finisher pulled ahead early so for the last three laps the cameras were all on Honsinger and Betsema. Clara fought for it so hard! The two of them had been right on each other’s wheels but she pulled ahead in the last lap and took her lead to the finish line. Betsema congratulated her after the race & Clara looked right at home on the podium. Great to see it.

2 hours ago
