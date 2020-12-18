Jobs of the Week: Rad Power Bikes, Ruckus, Outdoor Experience, Cynergy E-Bikes

It’s a good time to be an e-bike tech. We’ve got three jobs in the battery-assist world up for grabs in our listings this week. Speaking of tech, you won’t find a more techy-fun place to work than Ruckus Composites in beautiful southeast Portland.

Learn more about each new job listing via the links below…

– Mobile Service Coordinator, Part-Time – Portland – Rad Power Bikes

– Bike Department Manager & Mechanic, Sandpoint ID – Outdoor Experience

– Customer Repair Strategist – Ruckus Composites

– Bike Mechanic – Cynergy E-Bikes

– Administrative Assistant – Cynergy E-Bikes

– Sales and Retail Coordinator – Bike Works Seattle

