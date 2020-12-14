The Monday Roundup: Vegas tragedy, unhealthy free parking, no love for sharrows, and more

Welcome to Monday. Here are the most noteworthy items we’ve come across in the past seven days…

Hooper turned bike advocate: Former NBA star, commentator and bike-loving Instagrammer Reggie Miller has been named to the USA Cycling Board of Directors.

Injustice and Fallon Smart: The case of Abdulrahman Noorah, the man who killed teenager Fallon Smart as she walked across Hawthorne Blvd and then was freed from U.S. custody by the Saudi government, remains in the spotlight as 60 Minutes made it the lead of a recent episode.

Clean transportation: Former Portland City Commissioner Steve Novick co-wrote an editorial in The Oregonian calling for the PDX Clean Energy Fund to be used on green transportation like bikeways and EV subsidies.

Free parking at the hospital: An opinion article in the BMJ, a vaunted medical journal, argues that free car parking for hospital staff is an unhealthy and misguided policy because it hurts people who don’t own cars.

No love for sharrows: I have a feeling that this comprehensive and epic takedown of sharrows will be linked to for many years.

Climate and health: In a new report on Climate Change, leaders of the Oregon Health Authority say increasing transportation options that reduce greenhouse gas emissions is a crucial step toward improving the lives of Oregonians most at risk of wildfires and other environmental disasters.

The anger is real: Venerable, Portland-based transit consultant Jarrett Walker wants you to know he’s “furious” at how Congress is crippling big-city transit agencies and that it’s OK for you to feel this way too (even if you can’t say it publicly).

Listen to NACTO: An association of city transportation officials said immediate aid to city transit agencies and a fundamental update of America’s transportation vision should be among the top priorities of the Biden-Harris administration.

Paris inspiration: Latest episode of the War on Cars podcast interviews a top transportation policymaker from Paris on how that city has moved the needle for cycling at such blinding speed.

Horror in Vegas: A vigil was held over the weekend for five people killed while bicycling on a rural highway in Las Vegas. They were struck by the errant driver of a box truck who first ran into the riders’ follow-car.

Video of the Week: CNBC went in-depth on what the bike boom means for urban transportation in this surprisingly detailed video for a mainstream outlet (and it also features PSU researcher Jennifer Dill):



