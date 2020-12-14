Splendid Cycles Big Sale

It’s unanimous: Oregon land use board says no to car parking minimums

Posted by on December 14th, 2020 at 1:41 pm

In many Oregon cities, this is how a fourplex would be legally required to look—1.5 off-street parking spaces per home—without the new state rules. (Notice that these driveways eliminated four or five curbside parking spaces.) Photo: Mark McClure, used with permission.

It’s arguably the biggest state-level parking reform law in US history.

Crossposted from Sightline Institute. Senior researcher Michael Andersen is a former news editor at BikePortland.

The movement to prioritize housing for people over storage for cars has reached a new high point in the Pacific Northwest.

In the first action of this kind by any US state, Oregon’s state land use board voted unanimously last week to sharply downsize dozens of local parking mandates on duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, townhomes, and cottages.

Many cities have reduced or eliminated parking mandates in recent years, including Oregon’s largest city, Portland. (As a result, this new rule won’t directly affect Portland — just its suburbs.)

But Oregon’s rule, which stems from its landmark 2019 legalization of so-called “middle housing” options statewide, is a much more unusual state-level action, affecting 58 jurisdictions simultaneously. And because middle housing will soon be legal throughout those 58 jurisdictions — the vast majority of the state’s urban lots — it’s arguably the biggest state-level parking reform law in US history.

Oregon’s new rules hold mandatory parking ratios at or below one parking space per home

A fourplex with two off-street parking spaces (on the left). Photo: Kol Peterson, used with permission.

In all cases, property owners will have the option to include as many off-street parking spaces as they feel the project needs. Their projects simply can’t be required to have more than one space per home, even on the largest urban lots.

This new standard applies to areas that are home to 2.5 million Oregonians, or 60 percent of the state’s population.

[Related: How car parking makes housing much more expensive.]

Last week’s vote by the governor-appointed Land Conservation and Development Commission will strike down the current parking mandates in Salem (1.5 per home), Eugene (1 per home), Gresham (2 per home), Hillsboro (1 per home), Beaverton (as many as 1.75 per home), Bend (as many as 2 per home), Medford (1.5 per home), Springfield (as many as 2 per home), and many other cities.

In 22 smaller Oregon cities, those between 10,000 and 25,000 population, duplexes will be legalized on all lots. As part of that, duplexes in those cities will no longer be required to have more than one space per home. Another eight percent of Oregonians live in those cities.

“I think it’s great for Oregonians,” said Sara Wright, transportation program director for the Oregon Environmental Council. “We have limited public and private space; we have increasing population. It’s great to give us more flexibility in the way we build our communities.”

“We can now use that space for more housing, more space for others,” said Timothy Morris of the Springfield Eugene Tenant Association, who sat on a state advisory committee that helped vet the rules. “We can even add entire units of housing where parking spaces would have been.”

Wright and Scott were among a coalition of environmental and housing advocates and professionals from around the state, organized by Sightline, who had urged the state commission to pass such a policy.

Mary Kyle McCurdy, deputy director of the anti-sprawl group 1000 Friends of Oregon and one of the architects of Oregon’s middle housing legislation, sat on both advisory committees and watchdogged the commission process over the last year. She credited various factors, including direct input from middle-housing developers and good research by state staff, for building consensus around the change.

“I think it disproved the notion that some of these parking changes were coming from a Portland perspective,” McCurdy said. “That was not at all the case.”

People should not be required to pay for parking spaces they don’t need

The new rule was approved as part of the Oregon Land Conservation and Development Commission’s deliberation on how to interpret a crucial two-word phrase in the state’s landmark 2019 law that legalized middle housing statewide.

The phrase: “Unreasonable costs.” Under the law, cities are not allowed to subject middle housing to unreasonable cost.

That phrase in the law required the state to define, alongside a “middle housing model code” that cities now have the option of adopting, a “minimum compliance standard” with which all cities will be required to comply or be declared “unreasonable.”

(Among the many other pro-housing aspects of the minimum compliance standard that’ll be applied to larger cities and the Portland metro area: For townhouse projects, a minimum average lot size of no more than 1,500 square feet. Writing in CityLab in July, Emily Hamilton of Mercatus Center persuasively identified two crucial ingredients of effective middle-housing legalization: low parking requirements and small minimum lot sizes.)

To arrive at the new parking standard, state staffers commissioned a study to examine possible costs and lot layouts for new duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes. It concluded that for such structures “on small lots, even requiring more than one parking space per development creates feasibility issues.”

Separately, drawing on prior research by Sightline, state staffers looked at car ownership rates around Oregon. They found that in every affected city, at least 40 percent of tenant households own one or zero cars.

Even in smaller cities and rural areas of the United States, living without a car isn’t all that unusual. It’s simply concentrated among poorer people:

In other words, building lots of off-street parking adds costs that can block projects. And many Oregon households, even in fairly small and rural cities, have little use for it.

Therefore, the staff concluded, it’s unreasonable for a city to require parking spaces whether or not a home’s resident is likely to want them. The reasonable approach is to make it a site-specific decision by the landowner.

The state commission agreed.

A lesson for advocates: Reform parking within the context of things people want, like housing

A historic fourplex in Southeast Portland. Photo: Sightline.

Fifteen years after Sightline was among the first outlets to call attention to an odd new book by UCLA Professor Donald Shoup, The High Cost of Free Parking, there is now widespread belief among both housing advocates and environmentalists that citywide parking mandates are a bad idea.

If you want to mandate off-street parking, Jordan said, “you’re going to have to cut down trees and you’re going to have to pave more surfaces.”

“One-size-fits-all rules—they don’t take into account a lot of context,” said Tony Jordan, the Portland-based founder of the Parking Reform Network, a national advocacy coalition launched last year that has Shoup, among others, on its advisory board. “They don’t take into account the fact that there are a lot of households that don’t have cars. They don’t take into account that there’s a lot of existing supply [of parking space] on the streets.”

If you want to mandate off-street parking, Jordan said, “you’re going to have to cut down trees and you’re going to have to pave more surfaces.”

It’s much better, Jordan and others are arguing, to let property owners make site-specific decisions about their parking needs.

But parking reformers face a political challenge. How to eliminate parking mandates without triggering a “war on cars” freakout?

Oregon’s latest win, along with recent reforms in Washington, California, Minneapolis, and Portland, offer one possible answer: Embed the parking reform inside other reforms.

By embedding their parking reforms in efforts to create more and cheaper homes, these states and cities focused attention not on what their residents stand to lose (abundant parking space) but instead on what residents stand to gain (abundant and cheaper homes).

Morris, the Eugene-Springfield tenant advocate, said that’s the way he thinks about the issue.

“Our health, our planet, our future—the benefits are really grand and the negatives are slightly less parking,” he said. “So I’ll take the pros with the con any day.”

— Michael Andersen, Sightline senior researcher, writes about housing and transportation: (503) 333-7824, @andersem on Twitter.
J_R
Guest
J_R

A little correction: It’s the Land Conservation and Development Commission.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

Yep, the LCDC, not to be confused of course with the DLCD, the Department of Land Conservation and Development. Love all those acronyms!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Michael Andersen
Guest
Michael Andersen

Drat, thanks.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

I’m just glad that I will never ever have to hear “housing free market” types drone on about a reform that is largely irrelevant to Portland’s low-income housing crisis.

(Note: there is absolutely no shortage of housing for rich people can buy a bungalow, luxury duplex, or even $600K Orange Splott LLC “small home”.)

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

Just because you don’t care about having an adequate supply of middle-income housing, that doesn’t mean other people don’t care about it or think it’s an important issue alongside the low-income affordability issue. I happen to think both are important and have completely different solutions. These “middle housing” reforms will help deal with the artificial scarcity of housing for middle-income households by tweaking the regulations that make market-rate housing more expensive than it needs to be. To deal with low-income housing shortages, we need direct subsidies to correct for a failure of the market to provide that product in any real sense.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

I believe that converting low end rental housing into upper end owned housing is an inequitable transfer of housing opportunity from those who desperately need it to those who have more options.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Agreed. Which is why it’s really important that we have new construction, to fill the demand for upper-end housing units.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

What does all that new upper-end construction replace? In my neighborhood, it is the small houses and less expensive rental properties.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Yawn.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Michael Andersen
Guest
Michael Andersen

Dream on, Soren! Still gotta prevent excessive parking mandates from driving up the prices of apartment buildings in the burbs. 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

This is a little off topic, but over here in Bend, parking requirements for new businesses have been dramatically reduced. The result is that bike lanes have become the go-to parking for these new businesses. A lot of these businesses are being built near the city core, and parking is already tight. Now, it is beyond tight and drivers just use bikes lanes. I don’t see how it will be any different for housing developments in the future. and, with Portland basically throwing in the towel on traffic enforcement (sending those teams to precinct work), you can anticipate having lots of cars in bike lanes, and nobody at the city answering the phone, when you call to complain.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Steve, have you brought your concerns to the Parking Dept or City Council? (Another route may be the City’s Risk Manager/ Legal if the City has traffic safety / parking enforcement code that it is not enforcing then they might want to be aware of the liability if a cyclist were to get injured by a blocked bike lane, etc. )

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

Wouldn’t enforcement hurt poor people or minorities? Can’t do that.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

My theory is that a lack of parking minimums somehow generates more assholes. It sounds like Bend is full of them.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
mark smith
Guest
mark smith

Perhaps giving the person parked a 5 minute warning then torching their car is appropiate.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
bendite
Guest
bendite

What streets/areas are people using bike lanes for parking? I only see it very occasionally.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

So does this shift include any Parking Maximums? Or were the minimums just removed?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Michael Andersen
Guest
Michael Andersen

No maximums were created.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Is that top photo, with all the garages, in Sullivan’s Gulch? Would Portland code even allow for such a structure these days?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Michael Andersen
Guest
Michael Andersen

I believe this wide of a curb cut would be illegal. Not sure though.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Without looking things up, I think Michael is right that the curb cut is too wide to be approved, plus the parking between the front lot line and the building would be illegal, as would the high percentage of paving, and the percentage of front facade devoted to garage walls.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

The caption’s “In many Oregon cities, this is how a fourplex would be legally required to look” isn’t quite true. In NE Portland’s Eliot neighborhood, there are several four-plexes on 50′ wide lots with a single standard garage door, leading to at least 6 spaces (1.5 per unit) inside the building, 1/2 level below grade so the garage door isn’t prominent. Some had a few additional spaces in the back yard behind the building.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Keith
Guest
Keith

While I totally support reducing or eliminating parking requirements, I think a one-size-fits-all approach has its downside. Reaching the multi-modal utopia will take time, and some areas will take longer than others. I believe a more nuanced and pragmatic approach to parking would yield better results in the long run. Off the top of my head – a few considerations:
– A big factor related to on-site parking cost is whether the jurisdiction requires a structure (garage/carport) or simply a spot to park on the property. Prohibiting requirements for garages/carports is a great start.
– If parking isn’t provided on-site, cars won’t disappear, they’ll show up on the street. How may times have we had bike lane projects that became extremely difficult or impossible because of on-street parking demand and related political opposition? Instead of parking cost being bourn by the car owner, it’s publicly subsidized as on-street parking.
– More attention should be paid to minimum parking requirements for destinations like employment and commercial uses. One reason Americans drive is because it’s been made relatively cheap and very convenient. Other than the Central City, parking is free and (overly) plentiful just about anywhere.
– Availability of travel options (walkable neighborhoods, bike infrastructure, transit) need to be available for households to realistically rely on fewer/no cars. The availability of these options varies widely across Portland metro and the state. What makes perfect sense near SE Division may be very different in Tigard or Gresham.

Like many issues, there’s no silver bullet.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
Scott Kocher
Guest
Scott Kocher

Awesome! There are a surprising number of those garage-front multi-plexes around Portland. Most can fit one street tree between every third garage door, if large tree wells are added in the curb zone (which is currently wasted asphalt). Here’s one in NW that shows the amount of space in the right-of-way that is available for trees or other placemaking: https://goo.gl/maps/8nquTs2abdwCdXQf6

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
21 minutes ago
