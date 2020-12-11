Splendid Cycles Big Sale

Amid opposition and delays, Yamhelas Westsider Trail planning effort chugs along

Posted by on December 11th, 2020 at 11:22 am

The project would be built on an abandoned railroad line along Highway 47.

Imagine a connection between this path, the Salmonberry (to the coast) and the Crown Z (to the Columbia River).

A rail-trail project in Yamhill County is moving forward with a planning process despite years of delays and disagreements about its impacts. The Yamhelas Westsider Trail — named after the Yamhelas tribe of the Kalapuya people who originally inhabited the land just west of the Coast Range and south of Forest Grove — is a 13-mile transportation corridor that will connect McMinnville to Gaston.

Thursday night an open house was held for the Yamhelas Westsider Trail Master Plan. That work, being led by Alta Planning and Design, will include a new project website, a robust public outreach process, and the creation of a project advisory committee.

The future path would be built on a 92-acre parcel of railroad right-of-way was abandoned in the 1980s after a century of use by Union Pacific. Yamhill County has recognized the corridor in its Comprehensive Plan since 2012 and purchased the land (with federal and state dollars) in 2016. In the past four years momentum for the project has gained steam as backers have won key state grants and the endorsement of Metro. But the project has also been met with severe opposition from landowners and farmers who live along the proposed route.

People against the path say it will harm farming practices, lead to humans and dogs trespassing on sensitive crops, result in lawsuits and protests about the use of pesticides, encourage illegal camping, and so on. In June 2020, the Capital Press, a news outlet that focuses on agricultural issues, said the County should cancel the project.

Yamhill County Commissioner Casey Kulla.

Recent progress is also under threat due to a new anti-project majority on the Yamhill County Commission. The project’s biggest backer, Commissioner Casey Kulla, used to enjoy a 2-1 voting block of support. But with Commissioner Rick Olson leaving the commission next month, Kulla will now be in the minority.

According to the Yamhill County News-Register, “Commissioner Mary Starrett has opposed the trail, as has incoming Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer, who made her opposition a plank in her election campaign and received funding from trail opponents. The two, with a new majority, could scuttle the trail’s development.”

For now the project is still very much alive, but legal challenges and a pending decision from the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals has led to delays.

“Folks out here have a hard time finding spaces open to them that are safe,”
— Casey Kulla, commissioner

Project supporters hope compromises are possible (even a different alignment isn’t off the table) and say none of the concerns raised by landowners are insurmountable. They also say the benefits of a safe transportation corridor that will help keep people off of dangerous Highway 47, provide options to driving, and help stimulate the local economy, far outweigh any risks.

Wayne Wiebke, president of the nonprofit Friends of the Yamhelas Westsider Trail, wrote to ODOT’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee last month urging them to help keep the project moving forward. “Currently there is no safe north-south route for pedestrians and bicycles through Yamhill County,” Wiebke wrote. “This puts our students in the Yamhill Carlton School District at risk, as children go to elementary school in Carlton and middle and high school in Yamhill, with no safe route between the cities.”

The Friends added in a email to BikePortland today that they were “humbled” by the dozens of supporters who attended last night’s open house. But there joy was tempered by the reality that, “progress may be stymied in the near future” due to the political shift on the Commission. “To keep momentum and hope alive for this project, it will be critical for supporters of the trail to speak up and show how much the majority of the community wants this project for the safety and health of our families and communities.”

Commissioner Casey Kulla will need this support. He told me in an interview yesterday that a carfree path is vital for his constituents. The idea of having lots of room to move around safely in rural areas is a “myth”. “Folks out here have a hard time finding spaces open to them that are safe,” Kulla said, standing in a field on his family’s vegetable farm. “Public spaces on rural roads are intended for cars or farm traffic and knowing you are safe from those obstacles is very attractive to many people.”

Kulla is “completely optimistic”. He thinks the project should bring people together and is “saddened” the division around it. If no deal can be struck with those in opposition to the project, Kulla says it could be stalled until new commission elections are held in two years.

Seems like the only sure thing with this project at the moment is the master plan process. If you’d like to learn more and get involved, check out the video below and YWTMasterPlan.com where you’ll find a very good interactive map where you can zoom into specific locations and share comments.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Leave a Reply

Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Man, I hate riding along 47. This would be great!

5 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

This type of project should be the priority of ODOT, not highway expansion.

5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Well to their credit, ODOT has funded a lot of the planning effort thus far. But absolutely they could do more to help… especially since they are responsible for how dangerous Highway 47 is.

4 hours ago
LK
Guest
LK

Widespread local opposition to the rose quarter project hasn’t deterred them in the slightest, so surely local opposition to this modest rail trail won’t stop them either, right?

4 hours ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

A. Few years ago I took a bike tour through Germany. It was a hybrid tour that took trains and trails. Lots of the routes were on paved trails that went through working farms. Tall corn on both sides or in the shade of wood lots. Hardly any arable land was used and farmers accepted the sharing of space as being a societal obligation. Germans are serious capitalists but individuals see themselves as part of the greater society. Wonderful trip through a beautiful country.

5 hours ago
Tim
Guest
Tim

These paths often go right through farmyards, so as an American I wondered when some irate man with a gun was going to run me off, but all I ever got were friendly waves and guten tag. I miss being able to visit a place where people sharing a path are accepted as part of the community.

1 hour ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

Germans follow rules. That helps people get along and tamps down concern about trails projects. Bike touring is popular and bikes on trains is also so common that it is crowded. I. Know the comment on rules is a generalization. At 3 in the morning after Octoberfesting in Munich, my son waited with others for the walk signal on a deserted intersection. They are an orderly society.

1 hour ago
Vincent Dawans
Guest
Vincent Dawans

Yes as an american of European origin, I have adapated with no problem to the urban landscape as well as very much enjoy the high nature found in our millions of acres of national forests and parks; the in-between — the rural area between the city and “high nature” — remains uncomfortable and foreign to me even after 25 years; I do not know how to function in that environment as it feels very restrictive, with most land mass being inaccesible (and a bit threatening).

1 hour ago
Vincent Dawans
Guest
Vincent Dawans

Having lived the first half of my life in Europe and the second half here, I can say that this is probably the one thing I miss the most about Europe. Keep in mind that a lot of the trails are built on right-of-ways that have been there for centuries. During most of human history in Europe, people had to walk to go from A to B, so it is only normal that they created thousands of miles of trails that became right-of-ways. So it is typical to have these right-of-ways accross any large piece of land. Keep in mind that that these large piece of land might be a recent construct anyway — it might be the combination of tens of legal parcels dating back to medieval times where agricultural lots where much smaller then divided between family members. The bottom line is that over time the main right-of-ways became paved road for automobiles of course but since not as many direct routes were needed as when walking, many walking path remain today in there place, some improved (for biking), some not. Biking and walking next to a road with high automobile traffic is not that common and would be actually frawn upon. So Europeans are spoiled in that regard. Even highlights such as the historic columbia river trail can be a bit of a shock to a European visitor because it is so close to the freeway in parts. But the difference is thousands of years of heavy human design vs a few hundred years (not to dismiss trail making by native americans, but I am comparing in terms of population density), so it is unfair to compare of course. At the end, the way I explain it (simplistically with a bit of tongue-in-cheek) to my European family and friends is that in the US you either are next to a road or a parking lot OR your are in complete High Nature/wilderness — by which I mean be prepared and equipped and don’t expect a little village café five miles down the path as you are hiking through the Cascade mountains, as at this point the next human settlement is 150 miles down the path!

1 hour ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

The argument apposed to the trail is brought by the vocal minority. Overall the trail would be a positive influence in the tourism industry for Yamhill County. A few farmers would be inconvenienced by the potential of new restrictions for pesticides. I don’t see that as a compelling platform to defeat the trail project though.

5 hours ago
Lazy Spinner
Guest
Lazy Spinner

The two Yamhill County commissioners should reconsider their shortsighted positions. When combined with the existing Banks-Vernonia Trail, the Crown-Zellerbach, and the upcoming Salmonberry Trail, their county could turn into a major bike tourism hub. I strongly suggest that they make contact with small towns and businesses along the Great Allegheny Passage and C&O Canal trails back east. There is no illegal camping problem, restaurants and inns flourish along the route, and many small town businesses selling food, drinks, tubes, etc. to riders make nice money during the cycling season. I could see many Washington and Yamhill County wineries taking advantages of wine tours by bike and even building lodging as an added income stream. Yamhill, Carlton, Forest Grove, and McMinnville would see economic benefits.

4 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Anyone involved in this please take Lazy’s advice. The GAP/C&O has been transformative for small towns in PA and MD. Here is the benefits for the nearly completed Empire State Trail.

4 hours ago
Pascual Perrin
Guest
Pascual Perrin

Yeah, they don’t need to worry about homeless campers. They all migrate to Portland for the wrap around services and lack of requirements for personal responsibility.

4 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Is there ANY evidence of negative externalities on the Banks-Vernonia trail? Aside from a few trailhead parking lots that fill up, I’ve never seen anything that could even be perceived as a negative when using this trail.

3 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Ah, you’ve never been involved in a rail trail development before. There are a LOT of inevitable, perceived negative elements, and very few that are supported by evidence.

46 minutes ago
Pascual Perrin
Guest
Pascual Perrin

I LOVE riding on rail trails and always try to spend some money at local businesses before and/or after
my rides. I hope this trail gets built. Would be great to check it out.

4 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

looking at the map, I see a dream loop: IF a willemette greenway trail could be completed between the confluence with the Yamhill to Linnton, then Crown Zellerbach to Vernonia, trail to Banks,Yamhelas Westside to Yamhill RIver and the follow the Willamette trail back to Portland. Camp at Stubb Stewart, side trip to Haag lake, overnight in McMinnville, connect to the Salmonberry. I know its a bit pie in the sky, but this such a great, fu nadnexciting project it gets me pumped to plan some rides! I hope they can get those debbie downers on board

4 hours ago
BikeSlobPDX
Subscriber
BikeSlobPDX

If they cancel the project are they planning to repay the state and federal money?

