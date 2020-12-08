Splendid Cycles Big Sale

New Hood River Bridge will have bike lanes, but will they be wide enough?

Posted by on December 8th, 2020 at 4:25 pm

Proposed bike lane on the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge from a presentation given at a Port of Hood River public hearing December 3rd.

The Hood River-White Salmon Bridge is beautiful and connects towns, many destinations, and excellent cycling opportunities. Unfortunately bicycling over it is prohibited which means there’s no way to legally and safely pedal across the Columbia River for 40 miles between Cascade Locks and The Dalles. But a project to replace the bridge is reason for optimism that a bikeway could finally be on the horizon.

Existing conditions.

Even if you flaunted the law and tried to sneak over the bridge today, you might regret it. It’d be harrowing. There’s no pavement, just spiked steel that you can see through to the Columbia River below. And with a roadway deck of just 18 feet 9 inches for two lanes of traffic, bicycle riders would have to to share the space with impatient drivers for a full mile before reaching the other side. A new bridge with bike lanes would be a game-changer.

Currently in the planning stages, the Port of Hood River has just released the Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for public review and comment. This is a federally mandated document that will get the Port one step closer to final environmental review by the end of next year. After that, they’ll be cleared for full engineering, design and construction.

Proposed cross-section would only have 12-foot, shared path on one side of the bridge.

According to retired Portland optometrist and former Chair of the Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Armando “Jerry” Zelada, the plans for the bridge are good news for bicycle riders; but could be better. He points to the EIS which spells out that current plans for the new bridge include, “a wider two-lane facility built to standards including 12-foot lanes plus shoulders. The new bridge will also provide accommodation for pedestrian and bicycle users.”

The Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Replacement Project Final Transportation Technical Report released on November 30th includes more details:

The project roadway would consist of two 12-foot travel lanes, two 8-foot shoulders, and one 12-foot transportation facility for shared use (pedestrian and bicycle) travel on one side. The 12-foot shared use facility would be located on the west side of the bridge, with a physical barrier separating motor vehicle traffic from people walking or riding bikes. The shared use path would provide a transportation facility that connects to existing and planned sidewalks, bike lanes, and trails on either end of the bridge. The posted speed limit on the bridge is expected to be 35 mph.

While having any dedicated space for cycling feels like a big improvement, Zelada, who organized the Gorge Pedal ride last summer, is worried that the proposed bike facilities on the new bridge might not be enough. Zelada says this bridge could see a huge influx of bicycle riders.

The other thing is: The proposed bridge is pretty ugly.

“We need cyclists to voice their support for larger bike lanes and larger pedestrian lanes.”
— Armando Zelada

“When you look at other trails like the Historic Columbia River Highway Trail and the carfree Hatfield Trail (east of Hood River), one sees the limits of width conflicting with the increased popularity,” Zelada shared with us in an email. “We need cyclists to voice their support for larger bike lanes and larger pedestrian lanes… I might even suggest lanes on each side of the bridge!” he added.

The Oregon Department of Transportation plans to finish work on the Mitchell Point tunnel segment of the Historic Columbia River Highway by 2023, leaving a scant 1.6 miles left to fulfill the vision of a safe I-84 alternative for cycling between Troutdale and The Dalles. This will increase cycling in the Gorge even more, putting pressure on other bikeways in the area.

If you’d like to voice support for cycling space on this new bridge, you can leave a comment via the online survey through January 4th.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Kimberlee
Subscriber
Kimberlee

Stoked to catch the 4:45pm train to Bingen and ride across just in time for dinner at Pfriem!

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Does the Empire Builder allow roll-on bikes in the baggage car?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Ean
Guest
Ean

Can bikes not use the 8 foot shoulders? I mean you could haul a manufactured dwelling over that bridge and have room to pass a cyclist in the shoulder. Short of that 12 foot seems adequate for the amount of pedestrian and bike traffic that the bridge would likely see. Seems like a good balance to minimize the carbon footprint some.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

AFAIK bike riders would be allowed in the shoulders… Unless someone tried to say that Oregon’s mandatory sidepath law (which says if a bike path is present you must use it) would prohibit it and mandate that folks use the path… But that law is so rarely enforced that it is hardly relevant.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
David LaPorte
Subscriber
David LaPorte

12-foot lanes and 8-foot shoulders with a 35-mph speed limit? US highway design never ceases to amaze me. Why not design the roadway so 35 mph will feel like a comfortable driving speed?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

This bridge sees a lot of truck traffic, so I think 12-foot lanes are justified. Other traffic-calming features like chicanes or speeds bumps would be impractical and expensive. The reality is that people will likely go more like 50mph on the bridge, but with a 12ft protected MUP, that shouldn’t be an issue.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Ben G
Guest
Ben G

I am quite happy with a one side bike/pedestrian solution.

Two small paths like St. Johns Bridge is awful. A center solution like 205 is even more awful. While sure a 16′ wide would be even better, unless there is an Oregon City style elevator hidden in the works I don’t think this bridge will see commuter-level use as there is quite a steep bluff to White Salmon**. So I’m quite happy to take a 12 footer to the bank and give a kudos to the engineers for proposing a useful solution.

Am I getting something wrong? This seems like an appropriate solution to the very inappropriate current lack of facilities?

** Just for fun I looked at RWGPS from the bridge to Everybody’s Brewing. If you take the main route (141) is 506′ with a max grade of 11.3%. Just for context the OC elevator goes up ~100′. Tabor from 60th to the top is ~300′.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Considering the sidewalks on the SJB are probably less than 5 feet combined, 12 feet is going to feel like luxury

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
32 minutes ago
Laura
Guest
Laura

It does seem like they could stripe it similar to Sellwood Bridge…the shoulders get marked as bike lanes for the “stronger, confident” cyclist, and the 12’shared use path is for walkers, runners, and less confident people on bikes.

As an aside, it seems that people on foot forget that the Sellwood Bridge “sidewalk” is a shared use path (why the pavement is scored two different ways…). Several recent crossings on foot and bike, I’ve witnessed walkers cussing at families on bikes riding on the “sidewalk” and one walker tried to push a guy on an electric wheel board off the path and onto the bike lane.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Dave
Guest
Dave

I’ve witnessed this same behavior – some guy yelled at my wife who had our toddler along in the bike seat as we pedaled at a leisurely pace across the bridge. Sheesh. Maybe time to apply some of those thermoplastic bike/ped stencils?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

In 1995 I crossed the Lions Gate Bridge into Vancouver BC on a narrow sidewalk made up of spiked steel – very high, very scary, never again.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mark
Guest
Mark

I disagree that it’s ugly. Simple, sleek, flat. Doesn’t detract from the surroundings; which are now half urban anyway. Looks like a good future bridge

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

One thing I hope to experience on the new Cuomo bridge is the sound barrier plexiglass. A physical barrier is necessary, but a sound barrier is something that makes a bridge, so I’ve heard, actually pleasant despite the raucous metal beasts a mere few feet away.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes ago
