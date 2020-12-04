Splendid Cycles Big Sale

A look back at the transportation legacy of Commissioner Chloe Eudaly

Posted by on December 4th, 2020 at 11:42 am

Eudaly at the launch of Adaptive Biketown event in 2017.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly is on the agenda of the Portland Bicycle Advisory Committee (BAC) Tuesday night. It will be the final time the BAC hears from the commissioner-in-charge of the transportation bureau and an opportunity for her to cement a legacy. When it comes to cycling, many of us will likely recall a tenure that delivered a lot of promise and solid progress on key issues, but missed out on cycling-specific opportunities.

Here’s a look back at Eudaly’s time as transportation commissioner.

Despite being seated as commissioner in January 2017, Eudaly wasn’t given the Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) portfolio by Mayor Ted Wheeler until August 2018. That gave a political newcomer just over two years to steer the PBOT ship, a rather large vessel with over 1,000 employees and an annual budget of $570 million. PBOT is one of the most difficult agencies to oversee not just because of its size, but because how we get around intersects with so many other controversial and emotionally fraught issues such as racism, policing, income/geographic equity, and an entrenched resistance to change the driving-centric status quo. Eudaly also took the helm of PBOT at a time when the transportation issue carried much less political heft than in past eras.

Given this context, Eudaly handled the assignment well. She (and her Chief of Staff Marshall Runkel policy director Jamey Duhamel) plunged into the topic head-first by participating in the widely-respected Portland Traffic and Transportation class at Portland State University. Eudaly also proved early on that just because she didn’t have a deep transportation policy background, she would not be afraid to go up against those who did.

When challenged by a BikePortland reader about her commitment to the issue, she came right into our comments section to defend herself. And months before her runoff election with former U.S. Senate candidate and commissioner Steve Novick, Eudaly successfully pressured him on the issue of making adaptive bikes available as part of Portland’s Biketown bike share system.

Eudaly on SE 122nd Avenue at her first press conference as PBOT commissioner in September 2018.

Once armed with the confidence and knowledge about how transportation works, Eudaly spoke clearly to Portlanders about the harmful impacts single-occupancy vehicle abuse has on our system and the urgent need to reduce it. In contrast to a transportation agency too often saddled by fear of hurting drivers’ feelings, Eudaly’s candor was important and refreshing. In a May 2019 I shared, “If PBOT is ever going to start riding faster, they need someone like Commissioner Eudaly out front to provide a draft.”

Eudaly was unafraid to oppose the I-5 Rose Quarter project, even though PBOT had spent years cozying up to the Oregon Department of Transportation as a close partner. Eudaly’s concerns about the project grew over time and ultimately led her to take the historic, unprecedented step of withdrawing PBOT’s federal partnership back in October.

That opposition to the Rose Quarter project will outlive Eudaly’s tenure at City Hall. So too will her work on the Rose Lane Project, an effort launched last year to speed up buses with dedicated lanes and other methods.

Eudaly’s bus policies were centered on lowering greenhouse gas emissions and raising the quality of transit service for Black, indigenous, and people of color. Climate change was an obvious way to frame transit upgrades; but Eudaly and her team (led by Policy Director Jamey Duhamel) gave race-specific outcomes a surprisingly powerful role in shaping the policy. That move, based on a burgeoning mobility/transportation justice movement, would prove prescient and appropriate as it came months before local protests erupted after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

From PBOT’s 2019-2022 Strategic Plan.

Climate change and racial equity are pillars of the Rose Lane Project, and they’ve now become enshrined as official PBOT policy more broadly. The agency’s 2019-2022 Strategic Plan includes two questions PBOT is “always asking”: “Will it advance equity and address structural racism?” and “Will it reduce carbon emissions?”. Those questions became more than empty rhetoric when staff used them to decide against bike lanes on Hawthorne Blvd in a preliminary analysis released in September 2020.

With racial equity and climate change now ahead of Vision Zero as PBOT’s top priority, the Rose Lane Project off-and-running, and buoyed by a rally for the 2030 Bike Plan, Eudaly’s office was ready to focus on cycling in early February this year. The plan was to have a “Council Bike Moment” this past spring at City Hall with Eudaly and her policy staff arm-in-arm with PBOT’s top brass. The agenda included the release of three documents that could help spur the cycling renaissance Portland so desperately needs: a report on the Bicycle Plan for 2030, a report on Portland’s neighborhood greenway network (released last month), and the release of a protected bikeway design guide (which was released in draft form in 2018 but has since vanished).

Then the pandemic hit.

Biking’s big day at City Hall was called off and rescheduled for late October.

As the new Council Bike Moment date approached, Duhamel told the PBOT Bike Advisory Committee it wasn’t ready and needed to be delayed again until spring 2021. Eudaly’s office and PBOT staff wanted the presentation at council to demonstrate work they’d done on racial equity and cycling; but they felt not enough progress had been made. “We made the decision to take the time that is needed, rather than invite BIPOC cyclists to a preset table and risk tokenizing their participation, something that feels more like a show,” Duhamel explained. (I’ll share more on this in a separate post.)

Race has played a huge role in Eudaly’s short political life — especially as it relates to transportation: She faced the complexities and opportunities of race in the Council Bike Moment example above; she oversaw PBOT as it embarked on being an antiracist organization; she made race a central pillar of the Rose Lane Project; racial equity concerns loomed over her delayed decision to create “open streets” when the pandemic hit; it influenced plans for a “Black Lives Matter” street mural; and her striking evolution on the role of police officers in traffic enforcement has everything to do with her own racial reckoning.

Eudaly’s candid, courageous, clear, and policy-driven style through these daunting last two years earned her considerable support in local transportation and cycling advocacy spheres. In the end however, she didn’t do enough to win re-election.

Much like the era Eudaly governed through was complicated, so too remains her legacy. The decision to visit the bike committee Tuesday night shows Eudaly is proud of it. She should be, even though the people around the table never got the big moment they hoped for.

You can attend Tuesday night’s BAC meeting via Zoom. It starts at 6:00. Details here.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Politics

Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Member
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

Thank you for the article, Jonathan.

Eudaly had some strengths that made her a good fit with PBOT. She’s charismatic, she didn’t shy away from controversy and she sincerely wanted to improve the system. I thought she had the strength and toughness to make big changes. So it was frustrating for me to see her squander her political capital on creating the neighborhood association soap opera. That was a newbie mistake that probably cost her her seat, an unforced error.

I supported Mapps because he said my magic words, “evidence-based policy,” and because he’s got the intellectual chops to follow-through on that. He also understands that getting things done does not have to involve turning people into adversaries.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I think you touch on the main reason she lost: The neighborhood association thing. I think people got it very wrong in general, but perception is reality and Eudaly lost big-time on perception. I have a hunch she’ll be back at politics. A mayoral run in 2024 possibly? From personal experience I can say that there is nothing more powerful than learning hard lessons publicly and suffering consequences because of it. Eudaly has done that in a big way and if she can use what she’s learned to make herself a better leader and politician (which includes stuff like campaigning and actually caring about popularity!), I think she has a chance to be pretty great.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Ha, those are some awfully rosy glasses to remember her time through. I just remember her complete lack of interest in PBOT or cycling. She only embraced cycling when she needed to pander to cycling advocates for votes when it became clear she was going to have a tough re-election run.

Getting around by any mode of transportation be it SOV, bike, transit, or walking, is worse today than it was when she took over. I guess that is technically a legacy.

An ineffective PBOT head going to an ineffective bike advisory committee to try and reshape her terrible legacy is probably peak Portland though.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

cmh89,

Based on on the context she operated in and actual things that happened as I share in detail above, I disagree with you. She was far from perfect, but a “complete lack of interest in cycling”? No. Did you bother to read the story? I ask because I notice your comment came in less than 7 minutes after I posted it. One thing I’ve observed in the years covering Eudaly is that a lot of people just seemed to not like her. I have my thoughts as to why that is, but I think this personal emotion around her clouds peoples’ judgment of her governing and policy record.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I must have just happened upon it right after you posted it. I read the whole story.

Here’s is the break down as I see it. She took a class. Anyone can take a class. Congratulations. She talked a lot. Great! Eudaly does well with anyone who gives platitudes a ton of currency. She is actually really really great at giving empty platitudes. Honestly, better than Ted at it. It’s her complete lack of action that will make her legacy.

The Rose Lanes are literally the only thing PBOT produced of value under her tenure and not only do they predate her, they are, at the end of the day, just dedicated bus lanes. How is this suppose to be a heavy lift?

I also think that there is this really white concept of centering every single thing in equity but not actually centering it in equity. You know what would benefit BIPOC Portlanders? A functioning transit and road system.

Lastly, I’ll always remember her for looking at a chance to solidify the “greenways” around the city and instead insulting the people who were advocating for improving “greenways”. She then turned around and embraced it after it was clear everyone else thought it was a good idea, put up some signs, and then trumpeted her accomplishments as if PBOT was on the cutting edge.

Eudaly used race throughout her tenure to try and hide her shortcomings. Like I said, getting around the city is worse for every single mode of transit and for every single person regardless of skin color. I guess that is equity though. She made the city worse for everyone equitably!

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

OK. Thank you. I appreciate you explaining your opinion a bit more. I hear you on this stuff and I too was/am frustrated with stuff she did/didn’t do. But I’m trying to look beyond my own emotion and make a fair determination based on what I know. That being said, I think we should keep in mind we both operate without all the info needed to really make a fair and accurate judgment. I would really like to know more about what PBOT staff think of her for instance, but it’s hard to get them to share anything these days out of fear of “talking to the media without authorization”.

Even though I understand where you’re coming from and agree with it to some extent, I just don’t feel the same anger toward her as you do. I mean, she only had two years at PBOT and that time was riddled with other crises that made moving any needles on transportation difficult. I would have liked to see what she would do with 4 more years because I think she’s the right kind of wonk and policy personality to help us push past some of the status quo crap.

And as for you saying she didn’t center equity. Man, she sat there in City Hall and supported Hardesty on that police budget cut 100%. That was one of the most courageous things I’ve ever seen from a local politician in my 15 years here. She literally framed the Rose Lane thing as being done solely to make transit times faster for Black people. She decided against the Council Bike Moment because she wanted to have more done on the racial equity front before trotting out a bunch of “equity” statements. I’m not sure your expectations around this are reasonable if you think she didn’t do enough to center equity. That is a pretty dang good record if you ask me.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Even though I understand where you’re coming from and agree with it to some extent, I just don’t feel the same anger toward her as you do. I mean, she only had two years at PBOT and that time was riddled with other crises that made moving any needles on transportation difficult. I would have liked to see what she would do with 4 more years because I think she’s the right kind of wonk and policy personality to help us push past some of the status quo crap.

I’m not angry at her, I just think she did a mediocre to bad job. I actually voted for her over Mapps because what little progress she made was more promising than the regression that Mapps promises to bring to the table, but it was very much a “two bad choices” situation. I’d also love to know how PBOT staff feel about her.

Honestly about 90% of the problem is Portland’s dated and frankly awful form of government. I’m not opposed to having an elected official run PBOT but I want to vote specifically for the person running PBOT. I’m glad she was willing to take a class but at the same time, it’s awful that person who is going to be in charge of a 1000 person transportation bureau is taking a college class of transportation. That of course, is not her fault.

And as for you saying she didn’t center equity. Man, she sat there in City Hall and supported Hardesty on that police budget cut 100%. That was one of the most courageous things I’ve ever seen from a local politician in my 15 years here.

Hardesty is probably the most liked City Councilor and the wind was blowing pretty hard towards those token budget cuts. I’m not sure it’s courageous for a politician to take a position that is going to be overwhelmingly popular with your core constituency.

She literally framed the Rose Lane thing as being done solely to make transit times faster for Black people. She decided against the Council Bike Moment because she wanted to have more done on the racial equity front before trotting out a bunch of “equity” statements

See, I just see that as tokenizing BIPOC people. She did pretty poorly in the neighborhoods the Rose Lanes are supposed to benefit the most. I’m white so I can’t speak for anyone else but I think people just generally want things to work. I see a lot of predominantly white run organizations that have begun to coat projects they want to do in equity to make them seem more appealing and I think that’s what is happening here.

She decided against the Council Bike Moment because she wanted to have more done on the racial equity front before trotting out a bunch of “equity” statements.

I’m not sure not achieving anything, recognizing you haven’t achieved anything, and then canceling something so no one will bring up the fact you haven’t achieved anything, could be considered a good thing.

At some point centering equity has to mean improving outcomes from historically disadvantaged people. If you use “centering equity” as a tool to getting the project you want to do done, you aren’t actually centering equity

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I don’t think we should judge someone on outcomes for a big new policy/program (Rose Lanes) that is only one year old… especially when that desired outcome is something as big as improving the lives of historically marginalized racial groups. I also think your argument falls apart when you consider she had a great opportunity to “center equity” with the bike stuff at City Hall and declined to do it based solely on the fact that it would look performative and too premature — so she seems to clearly understand the problem with the exact thing you accuse her of doing.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Agree to disagree I guess. Maybe she was scared of getting the blowback that Ted has? Who knows. She’s never shied away from tokenizing BIPOC folks before, I’m not sure why she’d change.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

She literally framed the Rose Lane thing as being done solely to make transit times faster for Black people

Why is this a good thing? To me it sounds like just more pandering and feeding her white savior complex. Improving the transportation system benefits everyone, and that should be enough reason to do it.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Sigh. Please read more carefully. I am not making a good/bad judgment. I am saying she did something and using it as an example of centering racial equity.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Acknowledged. I’m just saying that that sort of “centering” isn’t helpful.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
bjorn
Guest
bjorn

I recall her being able to sacrifice the entire biketown bike share system if she didn’t get her way on adaptive bike rentals, ignoring that many people who are handicapped can and do ride normal bicycles. Odd that she didn’t seem to want to stop allowing car rentals in the city at the same time. Then she presided over the massive jump in cost of biketown and the city is still contributing no money to it. I wouldn’t call her record on bike share a success.

48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago
Pascual Perrin
Guest
Pascual Perrin

Well stated cmh89!

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Lizzy Caston
Guest
Lizzy Caston

I guess my take is PBOT staff actually did all the innovations, sophisticated writing, policy, programming, budgeting, projects, implementation. She was good at parroting, buzzwords & talking points. But tough negotiations? Public engagement? swaying doubters & opponents, building much needed bridges (figuratively speaking), and needed political coalition building? Not so much. She’s very good at taking credit for the hard work of others however.

17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
mran1984
Guest
mran1984

She does not ride a bike. She believes that parking tickets do not apply to every vehicle. She has no issue screwing over homeowners in regards to sidewalk repair, but illegally parked RV’s litter the city. Yeah, she has zero vision. Oh, would someone please remove those “local” traffic only signs. There are so few “locals” they have zero meaning. Hopefully Hardesty is next.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
X
Guest
X

I think the sidewalk repair policy predated Eudaly.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Citation needed.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

Depends what you mean by “locals” I guess?

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Chopwatch
Guest
Chopwatch

Local business activity liberating palladium from local Prii, freeing bicycles tied up to trees by felling tree.

22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
Phil M
Guest
Phil M

The signs are pointless. It’s public right of way whether I live in that particular neighborhood or not. And I agree with you Hardesty too. She’s a blowhard and hypocrite.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

Thanks, Jonathan. I think this is a fair and good reflection of the good work Eudaly did. I’m disappointed we won’t have her continuing this work.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Pascual Perrin
Guest
Pascual Perrin

Any positive achievements by Eudaly were FAR out shadowed by her arrogance and divisive nature. She is/was Trump “on the left”. I breathe easier knowing she has been voted out of office.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
