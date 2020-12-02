Splendid Cycles Big Sale

A critique of a police statement that blames victim of serious collision

Posted by on December 2nd, 2020 at 2:25 pm

Scene of the collision on NE 78th and 13th in Vancouver.
(Photo: Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries following a collision Tuesday night in Clark County. It happened while he was bicycling on a major street in Vancouver about six miles north of Portland.

Only 12 hours after it happened the Clark County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that is very troubling. Laced with unnecessary details and biased language based on premature analysis not rooted in law or relevant facts, the statement lays all the blame on the bicycle rider and exonerates the car driver. It’s not clear what exactly happened because the bicycle rider is likely still unable to act as a witness on his own behalf, but that didn’t stop the Sheriff’s Office from spreading a version of events that will set the public and media narrative in stone.

Before I offer my critiques of the statement, keep in mind I don’t care who was to blame for this collision. That’s not my concern. What troubles me is when police communications staff introduce a driver-centric bias that poisons public dialogue and further marginalizes vulnerable road users.

The statement and my critiques are below:

Bicyclist injured in collision with car – 12/02/20

This man (not a “bicyclist”) was injured in a collision with another road user. It was a driver that hit him, not a “car”. When inanimate vehicles are given agency, it diminishes the responsibility of their operators.

On 12/1/2020 at approximately 10:40 pm, EMS personnel and CCSO deputies were dispacted to the 1400 block of NE 78th Street for a collision involving a bicyclist and a vehicle. 911 callers said that the bicyclist was lying in the roadway with severe injuries.

Great! Basic facts about location and vehicle types and condition of people involved. Good start.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted Natalie Berkey, the 19 year old driver of a 2013 Hyundai sedan. Berkey had been traveling west on NE 78th Street when she struck a male on a bicycle who she stated had ridden directly in front of her vehicle.

The driver is extremely biased about what happened. Her version of the story should not be repeated by an official source because it’s completely unverifiable. A statement like this only serves to place blame on one party and absolve the other. Witness statements should be withheld and used only in the full police report and/or follow-up investigations.

The CCSO Traffic Unit was called to investigate the collision and learned that Evans had ridden his bicycle from the north sidewalk of NE 78th Street to the south and into the path of Berkey’s westbound vehicle. The resulting collision had caused Evans to strike the front windshield of the Hyundai causing significant injury.

This is OK. They share basic facts about where each person was and how the collision might have happened. The source is a trained “Traffic Unit,” and not an emotional participant in the crash. I would avoid using “learned” and opt for something like, “the Traffic Unit suspects that Evans had ridden” in order to remain a bit more open to other theories of the crash that might emerge later.

Berkey stayed on scene during the investigation, and was cooperative with deputies and detectives.

There’s no reason to state that someone “stayed on the scene” and was “cooperative”. This isn’t necessary for the public to know and only serves to increase sympathy for one side. If it was a hit-and-run, that would be necessary information to share.

She exhibited no signs of impairment and was issued no citations. There is no evidence of significant speed on the part of Berkey’s vehicle. The posted speed limit on this section of 78th Street is 35 mph.

I disagree about this part on speed. Speed is a factor in every collision where people are going over 0 mph. It might not rise to the level of illegal speeding, but the speed of this person’s vehicle is the only reason this man in the hospital.

Evans was not wearing a helmet, nor was he using any type of lighting equipment.

There is no legal requirement for Evans (an adult) to wear a helmet, so why mention it here? And bicycle riders are required to have a front light, but is this necessary information for a statement about the collision? I don’t think so. Did the Sheriff’s Office include any information about what laws the driver was or wasn’t adhering to? Did her vehicle’s brakes work well? Were the headlights in good condition? This statement puts more blame on the rider.

Evans was not in an intersection when he crossed into the path of the westbound car. It should be noted that there is a signal-controlled intersection with a crosswalk at NE 13th Avenue, less than a block from where the collision took place. Evans did not utilize this intersection to cross NE 78th Street.

This is really bad. Washington law (RCW 46.61.770(1)(a)) allows for bicycle users to leave the bike lane before an intersection in order to make a left turn. And no, it does not need to be noted that a signal was nearby. This should be a police statement, not a paternal admonition.

CCSO deputies learned that Evans had just left an encampment on the north side of 78th Street in the 1400 block. The encampment is one known to law enforcement to house several transient persons.

This is the passage that made me do this post. I cannot think of any reason whatsoever for police to mention the housing status of a person involved in a traffic collision. The added detail about “transient persons” is highly inappropriate. Why would police feel the need to mention this? My gut tells me it’s yet another (subconscious perhaps) way for them to absolve the favored party and blame the other.

Per RCW 46.61.755, persons operating bicycles on the public roadway are subject to the same rules as a motor vehicle. As of this writing, investigators concluded that Evans failed to yield right of way to Berkey, which caused the collision.

This statement was issued just 13 hours after the collision. Unless the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is very speeding with their investigations and Evans is coherent enough to offer his side of the story, it feels quite premature to reach this conclusion. It’s clearly not final because they say “as of this writing,” so why mention it at all? Yes, once again they increase blame on the maligned participant and exonerate the favored one.

I hope this was helpful. It’s a good example for why I’ve been advocating for years here in Portland for law enforcement agencies to use a public statement template to report traffic collisions. This template would make their job much easier and would improve the public dialogue immensely. It would encourage police communications and PIO staff to only share a basic set of facts and remove the temptation to establish a biased narrative.

If any law enforcement officials or staff want to talk more about this offline, hit me up.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Matthew Groener
Guest
Matthew Groener

This article is the reason BikePortland exists. I donated to your cause after reading this.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Eric Leifsdad
Guest
Eric Leifsdad

Man on bicycle struck from behind with speeding car while preparing to turn left.

What is the tail light law for bikes in WA? Red reflector is legal for OR.

The driver was probably looking down at her phone. Do you think the police checked it?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

Is there enough information provided to know that he was hit from behind? My read is that he was crossing the road so could have been hit on the side.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Alan 1.0
Subscriber
Alan 1.0

https://app.leg.wa.gov/RCW/default.aspx?cite=46.61.780

RCW 46.61.780

Lamps and other equipment on bicycles.

(1) Every bicycle when in use during the hours of darkness as defined in RCW 46.37.020 shall be equipped with a lamp on the front which shall emit a white light visible from a distance of at least five hundred feet to the front and with a red reflector on the rear of a type approved by the state patrol which shall be visible from all distances up to six hundred feet to the rear when directly in front of lawful lower beams of head lamps on a motor vehicle. A lamp emitting a red light visible from a distance of five hundred feet to the rear may be used in addition to the red reflector. A light-emitting diode flashing taillight visible from a distance of five hundred feet to the rear may also be used in addition to the red reflector.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Every time I see “lamp” in a definition, I get an image of an old-fashioned flickering candle in a camping glass case stuck just beyond the handlebars.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Steve Campbell
Guest
Steve Campbell

Red reflector is required in WA. Additional tail light can be used but doesn’t replace requirement for a red reflector on the rear. See RCW 46.61.780 for the complete wording.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

One thing about police commenting on lights/no lights is that the impact of these crashes is often so severe that it’s very possible a light could have been on the bicycle but it was flinged so far away from the crash site that responders just didn’t find it. Again, that’s another why it’s a bad idea to mention lights.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Steve
Guest
Steve

Why is not ok to refer to someone as a “Bicyclist” but ok to refer to them as a “Driver”?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

good question. I use “driver” sometimes in the same way that I use “rider”.

A few things: Context matters. This is about a cultural dynamic where people in cars hold the power and people outside of them don’t. And in American culture bicycle riders are oft-maligned, laughed at, and discriminated against in a variety of ways. Therefore, the “bicyclist” label in and of itself carries a weight that “driver” doesn’t.

Also, “bicyclist” is noun and feels more like stereotyping label to me. “Driver” on the other hand, feels more like a verb. I prefer to use verb forms whenever possible (rider, driving, riding, cycling) because they feel less harmful and they conjure an action rather than a person (and actions are harder to stereotype). FWIW I never use “motorist” or “pedestrian” for the same reasons.

Sometimes in the interest of style and readability I will mix things up and use “Car user” “bicycle user” or “driver” and “rider”. Cultural context matters and so does stylistic context IMO.

It’s also worth asking ourselves why this statement (and many others) uses “bicyclist” to refer to the bicycle rider but then uses “car” to refer to the car user? One centers the actions on a person, the other places the action on an object.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Gary B
Guest
Gary B

I’m with you one everythign else, but driver is of course a noun. Perhaps you meant it’s derived from a verb, and thus conjures the action.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

yes of course! I appreciate you flagging that. I will edit accordingly. Glad you got the gist anyhow.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

operator

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

You mean one of these? https://konaworld.com/operator.cfm

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Steve
Guest
Steve

It seems like you are really grasping at straws here to find something to be upset about…

..speed of this person’s vehicle is the only reason this man in the hospital

I mean… duh. The report mentions the speed limit in the statement “speed was not a factor” clearly implies no “EXCESSIVE” speed on the part of the driver, and that is a pretty reasonable thing to include in the report. I understand your perspective that the report should only include the “wrong things” instead of the “right thing” a road user did. I disagree, but I understand your point.

I don’t think so. Did the Sheriff’s Office include any information about what laws the driver was or wasn’t adhering to? Did her vehicle’s brakes work well? Were the headlights in good condition? This statement puts more blame on the rider.

Here I think you are WAY off. Given that this accident happened at 10:40PM not having the proper (and legally required) lighting equipment is a pretty important fact of the incident. If the driver was driving without headlights or without functioning brakes of course that would be important too, but that does not seem to be the case.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Steve,

We disagree on a few things.

My point about speed was a general opposition to anyone using the “speed was not a factor” phrase because in my opinion, even if someone was going 10 mph in a 20 mph zone they could hurt/kill another person and the reason for that would be the speed of their vehicle. Also, I am skeptical that they can accurately assess this specific person’s speed. I don’t care what they “imply”, I care what they say.

I also am not trying to say lighting equipment isn’t important. I think it’s crucial! But when someone chooses a random fact and inserts it into this context, they are making an editorial decision that impacts the narrative. There are a ton of “pretty important facts” of this incident that were not included in the statement. Police staff should not be given the discretion to choose which ones they insert and which ones they leave out.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Gary B
Guest
Gary B

Perhaps the confusion is they didn’t actually use the old “speed not a factor” crap. That said “signficant speed” is a bizarre way of saying not exceeding the speed limit. They seem to be implying that she may have been going faster, but not *that* fast. But of course their subjectivity immediately absolves the driver of wrong-doing.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

First off, I want to know how the police immediately ascertained the driver’s speed. Without video evidence, they’re likely reduced to guesswork.

Secondly, the speed limit is 35 mph. That is a *limit*, as in the fastest you’re allowed to drive under ideal conditions. The dark of night is not ideal (see this collision for evidence of that) and as such the fastest speed that is safe is reduced. Wet roads would be another factor to reduce the highest safe speed. A person who chooses to drive a car is choosing to wield a deadly weapon, and as such the onus is on them to drive it no faster than is safe. I say this as a car owner myself (but I ride my bike for most trips).

Even if Mr. Evans randomly swerved in front of Ms. Berkey, if she had been driving slow enough and paying full attention, she could have stopped in time to avoid a collision.

Speed is always a factor.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

the speed of this person’s vehicle is the only reason this man in the hospital

The man is in the hospital because he rode off the sidewalk, across the bike lane, and into the path of a passing vehicle. It was the completely predictable outcome to a dangerous and probably illegal decision he made.

I wish him a speedy and complete recovery.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Jonathan: A minor correction for your post.
The location of this traffic incident occurred in Hazel Dell which is incorporated Clark County and NOT in the City of Vancouver limits. (The fact that CCSO responded should have been a hint as to jurisdiction vs VPD.) Thus there is not a helmet requirement for adult cyclists using this county roadway. (So the CCSO inclusion of the helmet topic is not relevant from a law enforcement angle…the CCSO should have included a similar note about the driver not wearing a helmet.) https://wsdot.wa.gov/travel/commute-choices/bike/helmets

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

got it! Thanks Todd. Edited that part.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

cool

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Dave
Guest
Dave

I ‘m a Vancouver resident. I drive and sometimes cycle on this part of 78th St. There is NO concern for the posted speed limit there at any time–speeds are in the 45 to 50+ range. I obey it and get honked at. There have been numerous speed related wrecks there, Vantucky at its worst.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

collision involving a bicyclist and a vehicle…

Because bicycles are not vehicles?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Evan Manvel
Guest
Evan Manvel

Hopefully everyone has caught on here’s the pattern:
– Car-centric police report
– Overwhelmed media grab and run the language directly from it
– People understand the reality in the frame of the police report and blame people walking or on bikes

Drs. Ralph, Goddard and others studied this phenomenon in a must-read article.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks for sharing that article Evan. I’m so happy smart people are studying this stuff. And yes, I didn’t mention it in the post, but the regurgitation of this stuff by media outlets is one of the main reasons I have been so focused on it all these years.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

You unintentionally forgot the part about where JM and other BP readers become totally focused and indignant about the language used in the report while ignoring the serious injuries suffered by the bicyclist.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Come on David. Yes we care about the injuries, that’s just not the focus of this post. And because it’s outside my usual geographic range, I’m not extending the same energy toward it. That’s not callousness, that’s just the reality of me having to draw some borders around my work/effort because of limited mental bandwidth.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

So if it’s far outside your geographical range, why are you going so far outside your “limited mental bandwidth” to report on it at all?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

David. You OK? Did you know the victim personally? Your outrage at me doesn’t seem to match my actions.

And I will decide what my bandwidth allows. For your information, it takes a different kind of mental strength for me to do an analytical post like this, then to fully embrace a crash like I would if it happened in Portland. I shouldn’t have to explain this to you because it’s a very personal choice I make. Put another way… When bad crashes happen, I feel them in my bones. It really impacts me. Because of that, I try to limit my exposure to them and that’s why I’ve drawn a border around Portland city limits to track them. I extended my boundary here because language use by police is a pet issue I’ve worked on for many years. I hope this helps clarify where I’m coming from. I do appreciate your focus on the man’s injuries. Thanks.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

My concern is that you are using this as a “case in point” about how police departments write erroneous reports based on bias and scant evidence, but ignoring the trauma that both driver and the cyclist are likely suffering. I find your apparent reaction inhuman. Basically you are “using them” to make a point about police in general and how you as a reporter have to make sense of what happened based on those reports. I find your reaction callous in the worst way – you really don’t seem to care about any of these particular victims as much as you seem to harp about how biased the police reports are, even though these police aren’t the police you typically deal with, in an area of town that is outside of your coverage zone. I do have a concern for the victims, all victims. But I’m also a bit concerned that you yourself may have crossed a line into some sort of journalistic twilight zone where you care more about the text than the people. And that really worries me.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Criticizing someone for writing about traffic collision reporting because they didn’t discuss the trauma of the people involve seems like criticizing people who donate to animal shelters for not caring about children.

Plus, I see your view as almost trivializing the suffering. How many sentences about the suffering would be sufficient to check off that an author cares enough? Two? Eight?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Ahh now I see your concern more clearly. Thank you. I understand. You make very good points and I appreciate the input. I will let it sink in and mull it over a bit more.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Let’s see, this happened on Tuesday night. It’s now Wednesday evening. So aside from JM and others being peeved from the usual biased language of the police report, how is our victim? 15 comments about a report, but none on the usual worry about Mr. Evans and his injuries? How is he doing? I hope he has quick recovery and is able to bike again ASAP.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Phil M
Guest
Phil M

I got a chuckle out of some of the mask discussion going on here, but this story and it’s responses really take it to a new level don’t they?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Formulation: “Bicyclist injured in collision with car” strikes me as much more concise, fact-dense, and clear than your alternate formulation “man injured in a collision with another road user” which basically says nothing, and is arguably incorrect as the cyclist did not, as far as we know, collide with another person at all.

Speed: “I disagree about this part on speed. Speed is a factor in every collision where people are going over 0 mph.” This is only true in the most reductionist sense, and is not a useful statement on any practical level. Furthermore, the police statement only stated that “there is no evidence of significant speed on the part of Berkey’s vehicle”, so didn’t actually make the statement you seem to be accusing it of.

Lights: Was it relevant that the man was not using a light at night? It seems possible, to me at least, that the lack of lighting, whether legally required or not, was a factor in the crash. The lack of helmet is less likely to have played a role in causing the crash, but could have some bearing on the severity of the man’s injury. Maybe that’s not important.

You make a good point about the car’s headlights; if they were not functioning (or were off), that could very likely have played a role, especially if the man was depending on a rear reflector for visibility. If they were not operational, I would expect the officer to report it, and if he didn’t, that would be a problem. It seems less likely, given the circumstances, that the driver’s brake lights would be a factor.

Leaving the lane: Washington law may allow for bicycle users to leave the bike lane before an intersection in order to make a left turn, but it also requires they ensure the lane is clear before moving into it. In this case, it sounds like the man was entering the street from the sidewalk, and did not ensure the lane was clear before entering. Because of the sidewalk aspect, it sounds as if the officer writing the report was thinking of the cyclist as being in “pedestrian mode” (hence the reference to the nearby crossing). Whether this is “proper” or not I’m not sure, but “mode” does reflect how I think about my own riding behavior when I’m on a sidewalk (especially at night), and so seems a useful concept. It is probably not legal to turn into the center turn lane directly from the sidewalk.

Overall, I agree the police statement could be improved (in particular removing reference to the transient camp), but it doesn’t seem quite as outrageous as your commentary suggests (this is a commentary, right? It’s not marked as such, despite your recent editorial complaining of other news outlets running unmarked opinion pieces).

Finally, you state that the report “blames the victim”, suggesting we should think of the man riding the bike as the primary victim. While he was clearly more seriously physically injured, I would suggest that if he proves to be primarily at fault, then the driver, who is very like suffering from emotional/psychological trauma of her own, was a victim as well, perhaps even the principal victim.

I hope everyone involved recovers swiftly. Nobody deserves this.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Asher Atkinson
Guest
Asher Atkinson

I agree with the critique, but all the focus on parsing the language of incident reports misses a more fundamental problem, which is that it is always difficult to find follow-up detailing the results of investigations. What I care about is understanding the actual factors that led to this collision, and all others, so lessons can be drawn and mitigations can be focused and more effective. I get that “…I don’t care who was to blame for this collision. That’s not my concern.” is meant for the purposes of this critique, but ultimately understanding the factors that can be blamed is the primary concern, no?

We are almost to the end of another year where Portland area streets have experienced deaths and injuries trending in the wrong direction. I’ve read the headline incident reports that immediately follow and I’ve waded through endless speculation of what may have happened, but sadly another year has past and I’m no better informed as to what actually has happened and no better equipped to identify and support the changes needed to reverse the trend. Perhaps this is just the nature of click driven journalism, where news is more important than analysis, but for me it is the bigger problem.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

I appreciate this analysis. Breaking it down sentence by sentence really highlights the problems.

If anything, you could have been more critical. The report stated “Evans was not wearing a helmet, nor was he using any type of lighting equipment.” You point out that the report doesn’t treat the driver similarly, using “Did her vehicle’s brakes work well? Were the headlights in good condition?” as examples of questions that weren’t asked.

But that treats the report too lightly, since functioning brakes and headlights are required for vehicles. To be similarly critical of the car and driver, the report would say something like “The car lacked Dynamic Traction Control, anti-lock brakes, and collision detection technology”.

I agree the encampment comment was totally out of line, and it went way over the top with “The encampment is one known to law enforcement to house several transient persons”. If that was relevant to the report, why not, “The driver had just left a convenience store, which is one known to law enforcement to have a high volume of alcohol sales”?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
41 minutes ago
