Splendid Cycles Big Sale

West Portland Town Center plan looks to major changes at ‘Crossroads’

Posted by on November 30th, 2020 at 2:49 pm

Concept of the Crossroads in the future.
(Source: Portland BPS West Portland Town Center Open House)

The Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) is moving forward the West Portland Town Center Plan even though the Southwest Corridor Light Rail project — which was integral to the Town Center design — recently suffered a severe blow when the Metro funding measure was voted down.

“Meet me at the Crossroads,” said nobody, ever.

The West Portland Town Center sits astride an area known as “The Crossroads” about five-and-a-half miles southwest of Portland City Hall where I-5, SW Barbur Blvd and SW Capitol Highway meet in a starburst pattern. As you can see in the image, the Crossroads is currently low-density, car-centric landscape. Realizing the plan’s vision would require extensive land-use changes including up-zoning within an area riddled with infrastructure deficiencies. As the Open House notes, “Fewer than 13% of the streets in the town center have sidewalks. Pedestrians and cyclists are forced to walk in the roadway or on narrow shoulders or use major streets with faster traffic and more frequent collisions.”

Advertisement

E-Bike Store Black Friday Sale

View from SW Capitol Highway and Barbur.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The Town Center plan is considered a bold vision for a growing and diverse community. In addition to infrastructure changes, the plan aims to hasten development of housing options while greatly increasing the residential and commercial density of the area. Planners also hope to boost walking and bicycling facilities in the area which would lead to easier access to nearby businesses, parks, schools and public transportation.

The current lack of sidewalks and stormwater management systems extends deep into the surrounding neighborhoods, which also lack bike lanes, full service bus lines, and in some places, paved roads. This infrastructure deficit is a source of concern for some current residents and transportation advocates. They point out that the transportation improvements are unfunded and won’t automatically accompany the zoning changes. Their fear is a tenfold increase in density without the improvements needed to support it. (Note: The $26.1 million SW Capitol Hwy project, which is set to begin construction soon, connects with the West Portland Town Center just north of the Crossroads.)

Advertisement

E-Bike Store Black Friday Sale

(Images from BPS online open house)

Lisa Caballero

The online open house for the project includes plans for a “Green Ring” route around the center as part of its “Circulation Growth Concept” (pictured). BPS says the Green Ring, “combines increasing access to natural areas with greater pedestrian and mobility safety for walkers, rollers, and cyclists of all ages.”

If you live, ride or work in this area, make your voice heard. BPS is accepting feedback on the project through an online survey which closes this Thursday, December 3rd.

— Lisa Caballero, lisacaballero853@gmail.com
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

E-Bike Store Black Friday Sale

Front Page, Infrastructure, Projects
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)Zach ReyesBikeninjarick Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
rick
Guest
rick

Note the ban on drive-thrus. sweetness.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

When I was a little kid I lived a couple of houses up from the intersection of Alice and 35th and we did not say “meet me at the crossroads”, but we did say “meet me at the Piggly Wiggly,” which is now the Barbur World Foods and is pretty much at the center of the crossroads.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Author
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

I just scarfed down a bunch of grape leaves, and have some spanakopita in the fridge. Barbur World Foods is a gem.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Zach Reyes
Guest
Zach Reyes

Nothing would make me happier than to see the “major” Barbur Transit Center not just be a giant surface parking lot. Also would love to see a better north-south connection between SW Alice St and the proposed new main street at SW Collins St.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests