The Monday Roundup: Toxic trucks, tragic bike deliveries, Big Oil’s concern trolling, and more

Posted by on November 30th, 2020 at 10:04 am

Welcome to the week.

And away we go…

Karencentives: Hoping to increase safety around bike lanes (among other things) a bill from New York City council would increase fines for illegal parking and give 25% of the fee to the person who reported it!

Concern trolling: Big Oil and their enablers want you to think your anti-fossil fuel advocacy hurts Black people and other people of color.

Slow e-bikes: It’s absurd to cap the speed of e-bikes at 15 mph while we let car drivers run amok, yet that’s what the Divvy bike share system in Chicago is doing. Divvy is operated by Lyft, the same company behind Biketown. Portland’s bikes can can still go up to 20 mph.

E-bike revolution, part 637: Seems like every week there’s another article about the e-bike popularity boom. This one has a local flavor as it comes from The Columbian and is based on riders from Bend.

Wasted space no longer: A neat idea in Sydney would allow developers to get transferable density credits if they turn parking lots into rooftop playgrounds, gardens, or other uses that have a strong public benefit.

Truck culture is a death cult: Not satisfied with the inherently deadly dangers posed by their obscene grill heights and lack of visibility, the EPA found an estimated 500,000 truck owners have outfitted their vehicles with illegal devices that increase toxic diesel emissions that can lead to heart and lung disease and premature death. Petro-masculinity at its worst. Ugh.

The truth heals: “It took a pandemic, but New York City is seeing more clearly than ever that its roadways can do more than move cars and trucks,” says this NY Times opinion piece. Same can be said for Portland and our elected leaders should seize the opportunity for change.

Tragic deliveries: A rash of fatal crashes involving bicycle delivery riders in Australia’s largest city has a labor leader questioning their working conditions.

Transit FTW: Transit Center says the recent elections were great for transit funding and a sign that the transportation mode is a political winner.

ODOT’s games: This letter published by The Oregonian about ODOT’s I-5 Rose Quarter project asks the $800 million question: “Will somebody please explain why this is a good idea again?”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

The Rose Quarter suffers from the same problems the SW Corridor did/does. These planners and managers want to work on big projects that will allow them to climb the ladder at their own agencies or move to other agencies in a higher position. These projects don’t make sense but these agencies refuse to drop them because they’ve invested so much of their career into pushing them.

What looks better on a resume, finishing a project that doesn’t really have a use or spending years studying and preparing for a project and then not finishing it?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I realize that from the point of view of society, an incomplete or not-yet-finished project looks like a vast waste of time and resources. But for those working in the trenches, such projects provide plenty of opportunities for completed smaller projects and promotions. No large project is ever treated as such – it’s usually broken up into numerous (sometimes hundreds or even thousands) of tasks and smaller projects, all of which have a beginning, a middle, and an end. Take the CRC – at least $110 million was spent on various studies, plans, surveys, public meetings, engineering drawings, NEPA reports, etc etc. Many people were hired, teams were formed, people got paid and promoted, many small tasks were completed, small firms made money (and some large ones too), and everyone was happy except the tax payers, Portland activists, and apparently the Republicans in the Washington State Legislature who eventually killed it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The LA Times article on Big Oil is hilarious! The author focuses on the evil oil companies (and who doesn’t hate Big Oil?), but it carefully avoids overtly criticizing state, county, and local governments in working with Big Oil on the related racism of their energy taxation policies – it only mentions them in passing. Who gets taxed for using energy? Well, pretty much all of us, but people who have solar or wind supplies and are “off the grid” tend to be wealthy and white. States also tax cigarette smokers, marijuana users, and gambling addicts (lotteries), who are disproportionately poor and BIPOC. Does the LA Times investigate this? Of course not.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Everyone needs a scapegoat.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
EP
Guest
EP

Big trucks are getting out of hand. All of this is related to vehicle GVWR. Over 8500lbs and you’re “Heavy Duty” and exempt. So all the F250/2500 pickups, E250/Transit/Sprinter and bigger vehicles are in this category. It used to mean “work vehicles” but has since transformed into “commuter vehicles” and such. The diesel vehicle thing is silly here in Oregon. If your vehicle’s GVWR is over 8500lbs, you just sign a little form stating that and go on your way. I used to do this for my 7.3 diesel powered E350. They just mail you your renewal stickers. Similar deal with a E350 gas powered motorhome. It’s GVWR was over 8500lbs, so it didn’t matter that the check engine light was on when I drove to DEQ. We need to change the way exemptions are, maybe link it to a commercial vehicle type plate? If it’s harder to get a silly big diesel grocery getter truck, then less people will mess with their emissions. All I know is that the vehicles keep getting bigger, but the people and roads haven’t changed much.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I’m not against banning them (as some people have suggested in the past), but I would like to see an additional level of licensing for them to add a barrier to entry.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Portland could solve its revenue problems with a Karencentives parking bounty system like the one being considered in NY. The revenue for a redo of the metro transportation measure could probably be raised from the fines on all the scofflaws who park on the wrong side of the street alone , plus we might be able to solve the houseless problem with a program to give economically disadvantaged folks a leg up in the reporting bounty system. If we added in an extra bounty for reporting Illegal modification of diesel pickups we would truly be on our way to a better world.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
36 minutes ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

But the fines have to be structured in a way that minority populations don’t pay them.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
48 seconds ago
