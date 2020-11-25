New bike parking and repair station along Trolley Trail in Oak Grove

The Trolley Trail has received a nice upgrade just in time for the holiday season.

If you’ve ever ridden this path that runs from Milwaukie (Sellwood actually, if you include the new path on SE 17th) to Gladstone you might recall crossing through quaint downtown Oak Grove. Now you’ll feel even more welcome to stop, linger and shop because there are new bike racks and a bike repair station.

Using a grant from Metro and with an assist from Clackamas County and the Oregon Department of Transportation, the nonprofit Historic Downtown Oak Grove stepped up to make the project happen.

“Historic Downtown Oak Grove saw an opportunity to bring new amenities to the downtown area to encourage the biking community to stop and support businesses as a midpoint rest stop on the Trolley Trail,” reads a statement from North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District.

The repair station is located on the southeast corner of SE Oak Grove Blvd and SE Arista Drive and has all the basic tools you might need for basic adjustments and fixes. You’ll find the new bike racks emblazoned with cool “Bike Oak Grove” and “Trolley Trail” logos at several spots along SE Oak Grove Blvd.

Next time you venture south on this fun route (something we highly recommend), plan to stop for a drink at the Vinyl Tap Bar & Grill or grab some snacks at the Buy-Rite Grocery.

Check the official promo vid below:

