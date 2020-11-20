Splendid Cycles Big Sale

Exploring Vancouver’s riverfront by bike

Posted by on November 20th, 2020 at 12:51 pm

I-5 bridge from Vancouver’s River Renaissance Trail.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

I’m not sure why I’ve been drawn across the Columbia River lately. Maybe it’s because even though it’s close to home, just being in a different state feels far away. I also haven’t been doing any of my usual long rides for a month or so due to an injury so I’m feeling a bit cooped-up in my neighborhood these days.

Last weekend I was looking for a route that would be exotic and new (to me), yet flat and easy. The Columbia riverfront in Vancouver fit the bill.

Map via RideWithGPS. Scroll down for full embed.

The section I explored was between the I-5 and I-205 bridges — not the shiny and new section west of I-5 (although that is really nice and I highly recommend checking it out). After I made my way across the river, I rolled down to Columbia Way and pulled into Waterfront Park. I’ve lived 3.5 miles from this park for 16 years and this was my first time inside of it. The first thing I noticed was the nice view of the I-5 bridge. Given all the debates we’ve had and stories I’ve written about it over the years, it was nice to get a new perspective on this massive green span.

I don’t know about you, but I’m a local history nerd and I read all those plaques and educational signs in public parks. Vancouver has a lot of them, so my pace along the nice path was slow and thoughtful as my mind wandered back to the disputes between British, Canadian, and American forces — all of whom fought over territory along this mighty river — and the native tribes that were hear before all of them.

I didn’t have to fight with anyone because it was a wet and dreary day. I had a wide paved path all to myself as I left the park and continued east along the river. I was pedaling on the Columbia River Renaissance Trail which goes for just over a mile before it (rather unceremoniously) ends. Between the I-5 bridge and the end of the path at an industrial site, there are lots of little beaches and river access points you could scramble down to. Toward the end there’s a bustling community of housing, shops, and restaurants. When we’re out of the Covid darkness, this would be the perfect place to grab a beer at McMenamin’s on the Columbia or cozy up with a pastry and warm cup of joe at Savona Coffee House.

To continue east I had to go through the business area and find Columbia Way. I jumped up onto a wide sidewalk (that reminded me of the industrial area on Lombard and Marine Drive) and passed through a huge industrial park for about a mile until I got to Marine Park. I meandered back toward the river and came upon a hidden gem: the Henry J. Kaiser Shipyard Memorial.

Kaiser Shipyard Memorial



Looking south at Portland from Marine Park boat launch.

Previously unknown to me, this spot was once home to a key part of the World War II shipbuilding effort. I read all about it on informational signs, then took a short walk up some stairs for a better view. I could still see the old slips where hardworking folks cranked out cargo ships for the war effort. It was fun to peer across the river to Portland and see the Marine Drive path I know so well. There’s also a boat launch and dock at Marine Park where you can roll out to into the river to get even closer to the old slips (and just marvel at the vastness of the mighty Columbia!). One quibble with this stop: there was no official bike parking anywhere. I carried mine with me up the stairs. Come on City of Vancouver!

Just east of (and still within) Marine Park I found some fun little trails in an estuary that led to some beautiful beach spots.

Path signage and map in Marine Park.


A little ways further and the path came to another dead-end after Wintler Park. The connection back to streets at this location was very disappointing. I had to walk up metal stairs and then scurry on a narrow path that came out at a locked residential gate on one side and railroad tracks on the other. I eventually found the way out — up a climb on SE Chelsea Avenue to SE Evergreen Highway.

Evergreen Highway isn’t nearly as low-stress as the riverfront path, but it has low traffic volumes and good sightlines and didn’t feel super scary. I rode for about 2.5 miles past gorgeous homes and mansions before coming to the I-205 viaduct. I had no idea how to connect to the fabled middle-of-the-freeway I-205 bike path and I found myself at a trailhead just under the viaduct.

A natural area! Under I-205? Who knew?!

Just for fun and without knowing where it would lead, I rode a nice bit of singletrack loop through a colorful forest and ended up back at the highway a few minutes later. Turns out this property is part of Columbia Springs, a 100-acre natural area and home tp a historic fish hatchery. Another place to bookmark and return to with my family.

From here I found my way onto the I-205 bike path and headed back south to Portland. That’s a story for another day (unless you followed BikePortland’s live Instagram stories last weekend).

Overall I was very excited to find all these new-to-me places. I think people of all ages and experience levels would find this to be fun day trip. Keep it in mind for working up a Thanksgiving appetite — or pedaling off calories afterward. If you’re not comfortable bicycling across the river (I don’t blame you), there’s lots of parking at the new riverfront development on the west side of the I-5 bridge. For newer riders and families, the parks and paths between Waterfront Park and Marine Park have ample places to pedal, stop, explore, and hang out. For more experienced riders, the loop from north Portland, across the river, along the river and back via the I-205 bike path and Marine Drive is a classic that should be on your list.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Vince
Guest
Vince

Nice article, but one point about the shipyards. Main production was Victory and Liberty ships, the cargo ships that had more to do with winning WWII than any other type of ship. My father served on both types and survived hitting a mine. The same cannot be said of other sailors in the Merchant Marine, whose causality rate was among the highest of any US forces.

6 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thank you Vince. I appreciate that clarification and added info. I’ll edit the article.

6 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I love that bike, man.

5 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

My uncle was in the MM during WW2. My dad jumped out of airplanes.

5 hours ago
ChadwickF
Guest
ChadwickF

I expect one could also take C-Tran with a bike here as well, n’est-ce pas?

5 hours ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

About 20 years ago I found a “British five pounder” cannon ball and the barrel of a Pennsylvania long rifle sticking out of the riverbank below old Ft. Vancouver. What else is still buried there?

4 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Wow!

2 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

It looks so nice. almost too good to be true. No tents? No bike chops shops or trash piles?

2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yes it was very different than the Portland side. Not one camper anywhere in sight and no garbage.

1 hour ago
John Liu
Guest
John Liu

Interested to get your thoughts on reasons for that and if it holds any lessons for Portland. Realize that’s a different topic than this article. But this is the second article in recent weeks on Vancouver bike trails/public paths that shows the night-and-day difference in conditions between the two sides of the river, in an aspect that makes a lot of difference for bike riders.

1 hour ago
lunchrider
Guest
lunchrider

next time instead of having to go cross country when you hit the parking lot at Wintler Park take a left on Beach St and go up the hill to Riverside Dr take a right and proceed to State St or Chelsea which with a left will pop you up to Evergreen Highway

2 hours ago
matchupancakes
Subscriber
matchupancakes

Great article. I got stuck at the Kaiser Yards last year trying to navigate from I-205 to I-5 one evening and noticed the lack of bike parking as well. Wayfinding is needed on Evergreen Highway to the 205 Bike Path via Ellsworth Rd (and 23rd St).

If you’re looking for another east-west route next time take (from 205) Ellsworth to 10th to St Helens and continue onto McLoughlin (with the weird jog over Mill Plain to Brandt and back to McLoughlin). The intersection of McLoughlin and Andresen is comically oversized. When the Tower Mall gets rebuilt hopefully more bike infrastructure finds its way into central Vancouver soon.

1 hour ago
