Southwest Portland needs more 20 mph streets

Posted by on November 19th, 2020 at 9:49 am

Kids walking in the bike lane on SW Vista Avenue, a residential collector street with a 25 mph speed limit.
(Photo: Ryan Fedie)

According to Bloomberg CityLab, Europe is slowing down. Paris already has speed limits of 30 km/h (18 mph) over 60% of the city, and is considering generalizing that limit to the entire city. Spain recently followed suit and reduced the speed limit on all two-lane urban roads to 18 mph, and went down to 12 mph, “on streets which lack a clear delineation between roadway and sidewalk,” which are common in the medieval core of some cities.

Here in Portland, our city has a “20 is Plenty” speed reduction program which covers 70% of our streets. As Scott Kocher wrote for BikePortland last winter, “That’s impressive. However, PBOT has not rolled out 20 mph as directed by the ordinance on collector streets in residence districts in most of the city. If you live on or use one of these streets, you’re not getting the level of safety and comfort you’re entitled to.”

In other words, we have room to improve. Especially in southwest Portland.

SW Dosch Road circled in blue.
(Source: PBOT speed limits map)

Southwest Portland has plenty of roads without a “clear delineation” between bicycle riders, walkers, and drivers — and many of them are collector streets currently posted at 25 mph (like SW Vista in the photo above). One of them, SW Capitol Highway, has recently been in the news because it is slated to receive a full suite of active transportation improvements — curb-protected bike lanes, six foot sidewalks — for a $26 million price tag, after a 30-year gestation period and over a length of just one mile.

At that pace and price, it is hard to imagine constructing a safe bike network in the southwest within the lifetime of someone who’s already middle-aged. In the meantime, the city could improve safety outcomes by following through on its “20 is Plenty” program and lower the speed on all collector streets in residential districts.

This is particularly important for SW Portland because it’s not laid out with a tidy grid. Often there are no alternate routes, especially if you are trying to go some length north or south, in which case your choices are limited to either SW Terwilliger Blvd or SW Montgomery Dr.—>Dosch Rd.—>30th Ave.—>Capitol Hwy.

Lisa Caballero

And yet PBOT is making progress. Take the SW Montgomery to Capitol Hwy project (which will break ground next year). SW Montgomery to Talbot recently got sharrows. Improvements at the Vista and Patton crossings are scheduled for this spring.

If we could slow cars down to 20 mph on SW Dosch Rd, we’d have the start — a backbone at least — of a safer bike network.

— Lisa Caballero, lisacaballero853@gmail.com
paikiala
Guest
paikiala

Speed at impact is directly related to crash severity outcome, and speed is associated with crash frequency, but lowering speed limits has only been shown to reduce 85th percentile speeds by about 3 mph for each 5 mph posted change (85th percentiles are often higher than posted).

The same topography that limits a grid system of streets on the west side means the through streets that do exist are often called upon to do most everything, including emergency access. Dosch is a District Collector north of Vermont, the same designation as Multnomah or Capitol Highway, or NE 33rd north of I-84. It is also a Major Emergency Response Route. Such roads are not just for neighborhood traffic, but for traffic across the multiple neighborhoods all around the road.

Contrary to Mr. Kocher’s assertion, enabling posting below 25 mph is not directing such posting. What might be of greater benefit is the ability to post local streets to 15 mph, but state law is very specific about the conditions needed to do so.

A modification to current road standards that requires paved shoulders as a minimum could provide significant benefit to all road users particularly on roads like Dosch. Fire-friendly traffic calming could reduce speeding on many of our busier streets, but is not currently allowed on streets classified higher than Neighborhood Collector (one below District) and Portland Fire and Rescue has veto authority for Major ER routes.

The problem is not as simple as new speed limit signs.

10 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Most of the USA, including East Portland, has a lot of the same issues as SW, but often not the topography. One possible solution I saw in Tuscaloosa Alabama was to allow parking on one side of the street, then the other, every alternating block, to create a chicane that slows traffic by using parked cars (please note the pavement markings):
https://www.google.com/maps/@33.2087174,-87.5591527,3a,75y,270h,90t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1skotNNPxjjH7hrJXavM3dzw!2e0!7i16384!8i8192

10 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks for those insights paikiala! I especially like your idea about paved road shoulders as a minimum. Even a few feet can make a big difference. And I hear you about the complexities of speed and making safer streets. However I know one thing that’s proven to never work – staying silent about the issue. We’ll keep making noise (and listening to experts like yourself) until something sticks.

10 hours ago
Lisa Caballero
Guest
Lisa Caballero

Thank you for your comment, paikiala. I agree with your observation that “the same topography that limits a grid system . . . means that the through streets that do exist are often called upon to do most everything.”

That’s the rub, how to fairly allocate between the various needs. As Mingus Mapps said in his recent BikePortland interview, “balancing the needs of bikes and cars is a fundamentally difficult problem.”

I’m not a lawyer, I’ve read the city ordinance, it’s only two pages long and written in plain English. It states:

a. Consistent with newly amended ORS 810.180, the City of Portland establishes by ordinance a designated speed that is five miles per hour lower than statutory speed on non-arterial streets under the jurisdiction of the City of Portland in a residence district.

According to the ODOT TransGIS, Dosch is classified as an “Urban Collector” by the Federal Functional Class – Non-State. It’s not an arterial, and I don’t see the category “District Collector.”

I am always open to learning more, and maybe the ordinance has been modified and I missed it, but I don’t see anything that indicates that Scott Kocher’s analysis is incorrect.

The ordinance also finds that “the 2035 Comprehensive Plan prioritizes walking above all other travel modes when making transportation decisions.”

5 hours ago
CCT
Guest
CCT

As I’ve mentioned in another discussion, PBOT will not pave shoulders due to runoff rules – you hit 500 sq ft and you need to swale or pipe it, and they disbar most swales due to soil conditions/landslide risk. So sure, small bits here and there, but no large stretches. Aside from possibly a few SWIM or Safe Routes to Schools, SW isn’t getting any hard-surface improvements… cars will be speeding by people separated from them by a mere stripe of paint. So much for Vision Zero!

3 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

Unfortunately, there are actually no 20 mph streets in Portland.

Well, sure, there are lots of new 20 mph speed signs, but there’s little if any evidence that motorists have slowed down. Especially with the pandemic, there is virtually no enforcement of any traffic laws in Portland.

More and more often, I’m seeing motorists in my neighborhood rolling through stop signs at 10 mph and driving at 30 mph.

Try driving at 20 mph and see how long it takes before there’s another motorist on your bumper.

10 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Oh, when I drive in town, I always try to drive at or just below the speed limit. It’s kind of a sport to have people on my tail. I don’t mind. Won’t be my fault if I have to emergency brake for a hazard and they hit me; and I’ll be all that more protected because of the lower speed – as will whatever I was avoiding (maybe a dog or a kid).

7 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

When I’m driving the speed limit and someone tailgates me, I may actually slow down because I want them to have more reaction time in case I need to stop abruptly.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1
Guest
1

slow speed divers stop paying attention. there have been many tests proving this. slwo roads are more dangerous, people start looking at phones, playing with radio, grabbing things under seats

9 hours ago
SilkySlim
Guest
SilkySlim

Do slwo speed divers attempt to comment while driving?

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Wut?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
CaptainKarma
Guest
CaptainKarma

So. You are saying… faster is… more safe. I’m all for it (not) if the test documentation agrees. Can you point me to that?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

“Students will be safe from gun violence if teachers were all armed.”

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
qqq
Guest
qqq

I actually remember a famous race car driver (Al Unser? Mario Andretti?) making that same argument several decades ago about freeway speeds. I’m not kidding, I really do remember it. I recall him saying make it a minimum 80 or90 mph and it will become much safer because people will have to pay attention when they drive.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
qqq
Guest
qqq

Just to be clear, the reason I remembered it all these years was that it struck me as so incredibly stupid.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
AJ
Guest
AJ

All you have to do to see this is true is watch people go by on a 20 mph street. Count the number of distracted drivers on their phones. We have to consider unintended consequences when we make policy. Add to this the loss of life by people spending more time in their car, and it is not clear 20 mph saves any lives. The statistics for Portland have gotten worse since these were instituted, IIRC.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Tom
Guest
Tom

Sharrows are not “progress”. Multiple studies show that Sharrows do not help, but if anything seem make things worse. The meaning is subjective and open to a wide variety of interpretations by the driver. They showed many drivers interpret the signs as indicating that bikes need to get out of the way.

“Bicycles may use Full lane” signs are more clear and at least one study of the behavior data is very encouraging. Yet PBOT keeps installing Sharrows and then its referred to as “progress”. Its not.

See…
Effects of “Bicycles May Use Full Lane” Signs on
Bicyclist and Motorist Behavior along Multi-Lane Facilities.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

Portland doesn’t use sharrows on multi-lane facilities, but on relatively low-traffic streets with one lane in each direction (with the exception of the St. John’s bridge)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Don
Guest
Don

Council Crest’s popular defacto recreation multi-modal Fairmont/Talbot loop is the worst 25 mph street in SW. Only time before a walker, jogger, or cyclist gets hit by OHSU short-cut commuters. Traffic calming please. Diverters would be best for portions? How about: Talbot three-way intersection to the Greenway underpass? Marquam Hill Rd.to McDonnell Terrace? Himes to Chesapeak?.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Pat Lowell
Guest
Pat Lowell

Yes to traffic calming, but I don’t think diverters are the right approach here. When I ride Fairmount I’m constantly having to veer around people (groups of walkers, people who inexplicably let their dogs walk down the middle of the road, giving people extra space during Covid, etc.). I think diverters would make this dangerous. I would very much love to see speed cameras around Fairmount and on Gibbs/Marquam. People definitely slow down for the ones on BHH.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Jon
Guest
Jon

In SW I’m beginning to think that sidewalks are covered in Covid because I almost never see people using the sidewalks. They are walking in the bike and traffic lane. The top picture is the perfect example. There is a sidewalk on the other side but the kids are walking in the bike lane which forces me to ride in the car traffic lane. A few weeks ago on Fairmount there were literally 3 people walking abreast on Fairmount on a blind corner. Where am I suppose to go as a cyclist? Into the opposing lane?
You are not going to get Covid passing someone on the sidewalk. You are only within 6 feet for a couple of seconds and there is great ventilation. It is just not that busy in SW. It is safe to walk on the sidewalk!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Author
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

Jon, I’m so glad someone commented about the photo. My reaction was different from yours, but maybe thats because I’m the mother of a son. I had a fit for their safety–two young children walking an arm’s length away from speeding cars.

But there is a little more to the photo than that, and if you know the area it nicely illustrates many SW problems. The children have just come down that staircase, which was probably built for access to the old trolley line. The reason the kids take that shortcut is because they would otherwise have to walk a long ways uphill to Carter Ln in order to safely cross Vista.

Let’s say they are going to Zupan’s to buy candy. They’d have to walk a ways uphill, cross Vista, walk back down hill, and then recross Vista at Park or Burnside to reach the store. I’m not saying it’s legal, or a good idea, but I understand why they do it. It’s a typical SW connectivity problem.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
qqq
Guest
qqq

I’d add that you can’t safely cross AT the stairs because it’s a blind corner and people are coming fast down Vista. I used to run there all the time, and I’d cross TO the stairs, because I could see further up Vista, but never FROM the stairs. And even that would have been dicy if I hadn’t been running across.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
qqq
Guest
qqq

One more thing about the sidewalk on the other side of the street. The railing always freaked me out. It’s designed with sharp steel daggers pointing upwards every several inches for hundreds of feet. One trip while you’re walking or running could blind you. I’m probably more sensitive about it due to being clumsy, and also having known someone who was blinded by a sharp wooden post on the back of a chair. The points are totally pointless–I mean totally needless and dangerous, and prevent use of the railing as a handrail for people that need it, say when you’re walking downhill in icy weather.
https://www.google.com/maps/@45.5177841,-122.6968253,3a,79.1y,85.69h,86.23t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1smQePFgs9ivjM9HgFbz3ScQ!2e0!7i16384!8i8192

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Guest
 

I’d argue that this dubious distinction goes to Skyline between Sylvan and Burnside. Someone would have to pay me a lot of money to walk or ride there. The speed limit may be 25 but people regularly do over 40, there’s multiple blind corners, and the traffic can be quite heavy.

But it says something about the sorry state of affairs in the area when we can even have this debate.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Don
Guest
Don

Isn’t Skyline 35 mph?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Guest
 

Not that section.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Pascual Perrin
Guest
Pascual Perrin

Without enforcement I don’t think simply lowering the speed limit really helps. I live on a Greenway street. It’s residential and 20 mph. People blast down it at 35 mph on a regular basis. Recently the speed limit was lowered on an arterial near me from 30 to 25 mph. PBOT made a big fancy announcement about it on NextDoor. When I asked if there would be any enforcement with the speed limit change they replied “No”. Drivers routinely go 35-45 mph on this street and there were 2 pedestrian accidents (car versus child walking) at this location.
Portland won’t enforce its laws as it discriminates against the lawbreakers! We should change the motto from the “city that works” to the “city that enables”.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

I find Scott’s quote a bit off considering that streets that have higher speeds are probably the same ones that have easier access to public transportation. They also probably have better infrastructure unlike my sidewalk less, 1/2 mile walk to a bus street that has a worthless 20mph sign that was improperly installed at 4am. But, maybe I’m wrong, but I doubt it. And yes, he’s “entitled” for his most likely over privileged comment.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
