In case you forgot, ODOT plans to widen Highway 217 too

Posted by on November 19th, 2020 at 1:21 pm

Not big enough.

The Oregon Department of Transportation kicked of an online open house today for the OR 217 Auxiliary Lanes Project. With so much attention on their other urban freeway widening project in Portland, we haven’t paid as much attention to this one even though it’s happening just on the other side of the hill in Washington County.

Similar to their rationale for the I-5 Rose Quarter project, ODOT says more lanes are needed because closely-spaced ramps are causing congestion and crashes. ODOT plans to add a new southbound lane from Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway to OR-99W (about four miles). In the northbound direction they want to add two new lanes between 99W and Scholls Ferry Road. The project would also add a new road on the west side of Hwy 217 between SW Allen Blvd and SW Denney Road (and remove the ramps that serve those streets), replace a Hall Blvd overpass at Pfaffle St/99W, build new sound walls, and widen two existing ramps.

The project will make it much easier and more convenient to drive a single-occupancy car through a destination-rich part of Tigard and Beaverton while investing nothing in mass transit and a mere pittance for bicycling.

Here’s the pitch from ODOT:

OR 217 between Beaverton and Tigard has 10 interchanges in just over seven miles and some of the shortest merging spacing in the region. The interchange spacing, combined with 120,000 vehicles a day, leads to high crash rates and travel delays. The interchanges at Allen Boulevard and Denney Road are some of the worst bottleneck locations. This project will help minimize bottlenecks and help everyone on OR 217 get where they need to go.

On the non-driving side of things, ODOT plans to work with the cities of Beaverton and Tigard to build an extension of the Fanno Creek Trail along the east side of 217 up to Allen Blvd, widen a sidewalk on the north side of Denney Rd from Fanno Creek Trail to SW 105th and build sidewalks and bike lanes on a Hall Blvd overpass from Cascade Ave to Scholls Ferry Rd.

Here are the before/afters of these “bike and pedestrian improvements”:

SW Denney Road from the Fanno Creek Trail to SW 105th Avenue:

SW Hall Boulevard overpass between SW Cascade Avenue and SW Scholls Ferry Road (near Washington Square Mall):

SW Hall Boulevard overpass between OR 99W and SW Pfaffle Street:

The project is estimated to cost $134 million. It was one of several freeway expansion projects earmarked in the “Keep Oregon Moving” bill that passed the Oregon Legislature in 2017. ODOT expects to complete design by spring of 2021, begin construction in 2022 and cut the ribbon in 2025.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

So let’s get this straight, we had to pass the big ballot measure to get sidewalks, but this freeway expansion was funded straight up by the legislature? Where’s the fairness in that?

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

There’s also an I-205 expansion project in East Portland.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Not surprising, I guess. 217 has been jammed for much of the day, for years. Of course the knee-jerk response is to widen it rather than figure out other ways to reduce travel demand.

The improvement on Denney will be welcome, as well as the Hall overpass, which used to be part of my daily commute. The current situation is terrible: NO bike lane, no sidewalk, no NOTHING in the downhill direction. Pedal hard and pray.

Uphill direction at least has a ramp for cyclists to mount the sidewalk, but the offramp on the other side of the bridge dumps you directly into bad lane positioning in a dedicated right-turn lane, creating lots of potential conflict. Somehow I’ve never had an actual serious conflict at this point, but I’m kind of amazed by that. All in all, this will be a huge improvement. Hall has other big problems in other locations, but at least this one falls within the scope of the 217 project.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

12-13′ car travel lanes and no protected bike infrastructure. If ODOT and partners had any interest in safety, it is not reflected in their designs.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
 
Guest
 

IIRC there’s a medium-sized industrial area on Denny at that point. But I agree; even with that there’s no need for 13-foot wide lanes. Narrow them to 11.5 feet wide and boom, there’s immediately room for a 4.5-foot-wide sidewalk on the other side of the road.

As for Hall, I don’t think it’s a heavy freight route at either point (there’s a lot of industry south of 99W but not north of it where the overpass is). So I see no reason to not narrow the three car lanes on the southern overpass to 10 feet wide, adding 3 feet of buffer to each bike lane. And on the northern overpass, narrowing each lane by 1 foot (11 feet for the outer lanes and 10 feet for the inner lanes) would allow for a nice 2-foot bike lane buffer too.

However, these improvements to the surface streets are definitely better than the current state of affairs.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Remember folks, the same Governor that wants cap and trade is also an advocate for widening highways and interstates.

When we have the Democratic primary next, how about we elect someone who isn’t a conservative corporate shill?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
igor
Guest
igor

The improvements to the Hall overpass are sorely needed. The bike lane on Hall going westbound currently disappears when crossing 217. This still leaves an issue with westbound traffic trying to cross the bike lane to get to the southbound 217 onramp, however. I’m curious to see how that will be mitigated.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
mark smith
Guest
mark smith

Any widening should have a bike superhighway components. Why isn’t bike oregon and bike portland fighting for this?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
