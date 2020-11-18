Splendid Cycles Big Sale

Neighborhood greenway status report calls for more diversion and traffic calming

Posted by on November 18th, 2020 at 12:28 pm

Map shows 25 locations where PBOT wants to install more robust car driver diverters.
(Source: PBOT Neighborhood Greenways 2020 Status Report – edited slightly to add yellow circles for better visibility)

Report cover

The City of Portland wants to take some of their Covid-inspired “slow streets” to the next level. And there are still too many drivers on streets where bicycle users are supposed to have priority. Those are two key “challenges” shared by the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s 2020 Neighborhood Greenway Status Report released Tuesday afternoon.

The new report follows up on PBOT’s 2015 Neighborhood Greenway Assessment Report, which was a more technical analysis of how greenways were performing in terms of traffic volume, safety, and speed. PBOT’s latest report is meant for a wider audience (11 pages versus 58 in the 2015 report) and offers an overview of neighborhood greenways in Portland two decades after city planners first began to create calm streets with the specific intention of reducing driver volumes and improving cycling conditions.

The Portland neighborhood greenway network.

(Source: PBOT Neighborhood Greenways 2020 Status Report)

There are currently 103 miles of neighborhood greenways in Portland, the majority of which are in northwest, north/northeast and southeast neighborhoods. East Portland has long been trailing behind in greenway mileage but PBOT is working hard to reverse that narrative. The agency has 25 miles of greenways in east Portland either recently completed, under construction, or breaking ground soon.

North Bryant greenway with slow streets signage in place.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The big takeaway in the report is that PBOT recommends 25 locations where they’d like to install temporary traffic calming. The idea is to expand on the “Slow Streets” program they launched at 100 locations back in May. “As traffic moves back to pre-Covid levels,” reads the report. “These temporary installations will slow or reduce traffic on neighborhood greenways where there were high levels of traffic before the public health crisis.” In addition, PBOT wants to create a “seasonal Slow Streets program” that would make the “local access only” concept more permanent. The report also recommends the creation of “neighborhood-wide slow zones with fewer cars driving through residential areas.” The report doesn’t explain these “slow zones” but PBOT has already created one in northwest by a combination of lowering speed limits and strategically making driving more difficult on certain streets.

In addition to these 25 traffic calming locations, PBOT recommends more diversion on greenways in general. Portland adopted a goal in 2015 to build neighborhood greenways to have less than 1,000 drivers per day. When that doesn’t happen they try to keep them below 2,000 drivers per day. The new report recommends a diversion plan (focused on equity of course) that will, “provide proactive support for neighborhood greenways so they meet the standards adopted by city council in 2015.”

PBOT first started building cycling-priority streets in the late 1980s in an effort to protect neighborhoods from drivers trying to avoid SE Division. Portland built 10 miles of “bike boulevards” (what we called them before PBOT changed the name in 2010) in the ten years between 1996 and 2006. Beginning in 2010 with the passage of the Bike Plan for 2030, greenways supplanted bike lanes to became the dominant bikeway built in Portland. We’ve built 73 miles of them since 2006.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Guest
 

Oh gee, even more investment for the inner Eastside while the remainder of the city gets almost nothing. Again, Eudaly’s PBOT showing that they truly don’t care about equity at all.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
raktajino
Guest
raktajino

I agree that nopo looks neglected but at least the development goes well past 205.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
 
Guest
 

I see one upgraded diverter east of I-205, two west of the river, and one in North Portland. The other 21 are in the inner Eastside.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

Cully and Brentwood-Darlington are, yes, technically east of 205, but I think you’re just trolling if you think either are demographically or socioeconomically similar to the neighborhoods commonly understood as “inner eastside”

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

There are plenty of pockets of low income folks in the inner-eastside, and we shouldn’t erase them by talking about neighborhood averages.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Whiteways
Guest
Whiteways

I guess traffic diversion is a perk only available to those living in neighborhoods where starter homes cost more than half a million dollars. PBOT’s equity lens is badly cracked.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

Which of the planned projects would you describe as being in the “inner Eastside”?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

The first map shows current greenways. You know as well as we do that there are more of these closer in. The street grid completely breaks down east of 82nd, so it shouldn’t be shocking that there are fewer greenways east of 82nd.

You’ll be pleased to see that the second map, showing new greenway projects, includes several in outer-east Portland.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
 
Guest
 

Oh I definitely like the looks of the second map. I interpreted it to mean, however, that these greenways are just planned, with no construction date set yet. And we all know how transportation “plans” go down in Portland. Let me know if I’m in error on this!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

On the third map:
Light free = “recently completed”
Dark Teal = “ground broken”

These are active/finished projects – not just planned ones.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
 
Guest
 

Thanks; glad to hear I stand corrected in this instance! That’s what I get for not reading carefully enough 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

On the 3rd map, the 4M is described as being from 92nd to 174th, but what they show on the map is just 130th to 174th; the Market Street portion from 92nd to 130th is not being shown, so I agree, what they are showing is a lot of baloney. (Of course, technically, the 4M was “signed” way back in the 70s by the county before annexation, but it has never been brought up to any sort of city standards.) The sidewalk portion of the 4M was part of the Metro package that failed – anyone have any idea of the status of these sidewalks?

For the 100s and 150s, what does “Wide-scale project building” mean to you?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
MaddHatter
Guest
MaddHatter

The key on the second map says either “ground broken” or “recently completed” so that sounds like more than just vapor-ware.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Ah yeah, I’m excited! Temporary signs that motorist ignore are what’s going to bring alternative transportation to the next level in Portland! Despite the fact that existing ones do nothing, I’m sure these new ones will be top notch. I’m looking forward to PBOTs announcement that these “local access only” signs are essentially the second coming of Christ.

Vote Up18Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

There’s been a bit of a neighborhood battle for our sign on 53rd just north of I-84. An older man keeps moving the sign off to the side, and several of us move it back once we notice. It’s a bit silly really. Some people have weird priorities…

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Anna
Guest
Anna

I live a block away from one of these signs in NW, and I’ve been battling someone (or maybe multiple people) over it since the day they got installed. The one near me is dragged to the side of the road 95% of the time I pass it. I move it back to the middle whenever I have the time to stop, and often it’s already moved again even if I pass back by ten minutes later.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
ES
Guest
ES

I live on a street deep in the lower-middle class SE where we had the opposite happen. Some neighbors moved the signs over from somewhere else and installed on our street as a way to slow drivers down and discourage cut throughs. It’s been great, and from my anecdotal observations (my work from home desk faces a window) I have noticed a change in driving behaviors. I am all for more Slow Streets signage! (Giant piles of wood chips in the right of way also help slow people down – thanks, ChipDrop!)

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
ChadwickF
Guest
ChadwickF

I still don’t really understand why the diverters have to be temporary. Only because it’s a part of the “Slow Streets” program? I’m a little confused why greenways wouldn’t warrant diverters permanently if there is a too much auto traffic on them.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
