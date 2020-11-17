Splendid Cycles Big Sale

Why BikePortland no longer posts mugshots

Posted by on November 17th, 2020 at 4:57 pm

“It is a painful and ugly reminder of a life I have worked hard to come back from.”

I haven’t posted mugshots here on the Front Page for many years now. I don’t recall the exact date but I remember it being an intentional decision.

More recently, major newsrooms around the country have also started to question the practice. I can’t speak for anyone else, but my reason for not posting these arrestee photos was because it just didn’t feel right. People sometimes make bad decisions, or they’re in a bad place in life and they get caught up in bad stuff. I don’t want to be a part of a culture that kicks people when they’re down or that wishes harm on someone because of a bad decision they made — especially when they’ve been caught by a system that is set up to prey on poor people, those who live on the streets, and people with dark-colored skin.

Why am I sharing this now? Because of an email I received on Saturday.

“Hi, my name is Jolene (not her real name) and I would like to request that one of your articles be taken down,” it read. “When my name is Googled,” she continued, “your article with the mugshot come up immediately. It is a painful and ugly reminder of a life I have worked hard to come back from.”

She went on:

“In 2012, I was in the lowest point in my life. I had fallen from a really good and stable life in to a life of drugs, addiction, and peril. I have since paid all restitution, as well as served time in jail, and graduated rehab. My life turned back to the one I was supposed to have! I climbed out of addiction and in to a productive life that I am proud of. I have a family now and started our own business that employs many people. I am very proud of what I have become.”

I didn’t even think twice. I was happy to edit the story. I was also glad to hear how Jolene had turned her life around. Stories like hers are important to keep in mind as we deal with crime and policing issues.

Coincidentally about one month ago I reached out to a source at the Portland Police Bureau about this exact issue. I asked if they’d consider no longer sharing mugshots in online postings of minor crimes. They were open to the idea but unwilling at the moment. They said it’s a public safety issue and the community needs to know these faces. I can see the PPB perspective, but BikePortland isn’t the police.

As with all my editorial policies, I reserve the right to change as my views evolve and to consider each situation on a case-by-case basis. If you have any feedback, I’m happy to hear it. I’ll extend the same open mind to you that I extended to Jolene.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
2 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
Hello, KittyqqqrickBjornPascaul Perrin Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Brent Logan
Guest
Brent Logan

Maybe it’s time to go back and remove all those mugshots. I can’t imagine how hard it must have been for Jolene to accomplish everything she has with her mugshot easily searchable. Maybe there are others trying to turn the corner facing the same issues.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yes thank you Brent. That crossed my mind. I’ve put it on my to-do list.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

I can see this for minor crimes, but I see no reason to scrub the site of someone like Jeremy Jordan who left a man for dead after running him over in the course of robbing our neighborhood grocery store and had no remorse about it afterward.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

My local newspaper, the Greensboro (NC) News & Record, has a policy of not showing mug shots of either the alleged perpetrator nor the victim(s) until the case goes to trial. Then they’ll show a mug of the perpetrator, but usually not the victim. By then a grand jury has reviewed the evidence and now a regular jury and prosecutor is trying the case. (A lot of cases never make it past the grand jury process.) But the main reason they don’t publish the photos is that although our greater community is about 60% white, about 95% of both the victims and the perpetrators are Black.

(And on an unrelated note, if you read our local obituary pages, scholarship pages, or neighborhood events and looked at the pictures for each, you would be convinced that our community was 99% white. And rich.)

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Pascaul Perrin
Guest
Pascaul Perrin

I generally agree with you. Due to the everlasting nature of the internet one can become branded by one mistake. In days gone past if your mugshot was in the newspaper after a few months it mostly disappeared. Sure one could go to the library and pore through microfiche to find it but that was a huge effort so mostly people could move on from their mistakes. I think there still remains utility in publishing mugshots so I disagree with a blanket policy of not publishing. Mugshots can help find witnesses to a crime and warn community members re: violent offenders. That being said maybe any published mugshots should “sunset” after a given period of time (say 3 years).

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

Who killed Harley Rocher from Washington County?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

I heard a radio show about a project that helped people get articles about them scrubbed from internet searches. The reasoning was identical to yours. Someone does something stupid (often tied with addiction or hitting personal life crises points) gets arrested, and gets a news article published that haunts them forever after in google searches. There was an application and review process, and it worked for many people. The common solution was for the news source to agree to drop the article from their online records, so it couldn’t appear in searches. The continued presence of the old articles generally served no relevant purpose.

One person interviewed said the worst impact of the internet presence was to his adult daughter. They were the only people in a town with their last name. Anytime she applied for a job, etc. the story of her father’s poor behavior and arrest appeared.

They also interviewed victims, in the case of crimes against other people whose articles were scrubbed. Most were OK with it. The feelings of victims was a thought-provoking aspect.

Your mugshot policy is a great step.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I totally support your decision, and I hope you extend it to not naming people who are arrested or accused of bad behavior, but have not been convicted of a crime. The newsworthiness of naming people is minimal, but the cost to them can be high, for the reasons you enumerated and others.

Accusation (or arrest) is not equivalent to guilt!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
46 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests