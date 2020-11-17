Splendid Cycles Big Sale

Families of crash victims urge changes as Oregon Walks releases report findings

Posted by on November 17th, 2020 at 9:54 am

Michelle DuBarry and her children at a Gresham intersection on Sunday. They held a photo of Seamus, their 22-month old son and brother who was killed while walking in a north Portland crosswalk in 2010.
(Photo: Oregon Walks)

Courageous family members of traffic crash victims stood at a deadly Gresham intersection Sunday to implore people to stop driving recklessly and raise awareness of road safety.

Portland-based nonprofit Oregon Walks hosted the event with members of the Oregon/SW Washington chapter of Families for Safe Streets as part of the World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Crash Victims. The event location — SE Hogan Road and SE 5th St — is where Luis Medina, an 11-year-old student was struck and killed by a driver as he was walking to school on January 6, 2020. Two weeks earlier, 17-year-old Jayden Auberry was struck and killed while bicycling just one block away.

The event was covered by KATU and KOIN.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020 BikePortland has supported this community for 15 years. Please support us in return.

(Charts based on findings of Oregon Walks 2017-2019 Portland pedestrian crash analysis project.)

Oregon Walks Board Member and Portland-based lawyer and traffic law expert Scott Kocher was also at the event. He released initial findings from an analysis of fatal pedestrian crashes in Portland. Kocher and a crew of volunteers and road safety experts have gathered and reviewed data from 48 fatal pedestrian crashes between 2017 and 2019. With analysis of police reports, road user behavior, and street designs, Kocher says it will be, “The most comprehensive look at pedestrian crashes by safety advocates in Portland’s history.”

One of the key takeaways is that, “Pedestrian deaths in Portland are an equity issue disproportionately affecting underserved areas and populations including people of color, older adults, persons with disabilities and people experiencing homelessness”.

Here’s more from a preview of the findings (emphases mine):

• All of the 48 fatal pedestrian crashes in Portland during this three-year period (2017-2019) occurred in areas where the median income was below the citywide median income of $68,676.

• The fatal pedestrian crash death rate in the underserved area of East Portland (east of 82nd Ave.) is over twice that of the rest of the city.

• Police reports include data about crash victims, including race. Based on that data for Portland, people identified as black are nearly three times more likely to be killed in pedestrian crashes compared to other groups.

• The death rate from pedestrian crashes for older adults (65+) is over 3 times that of the rest of the population.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020 BikePortland has supported this community for 15 years. Please support us in return.

• A disproportionately high 31% of pedestrians killed in crashes from 2017 to 2019 were “disabled” according to the ADA definition. 12% of the Portland population meets this definition.

21% of those killed as pedestrians were experiencing homelessness. According to different estimates, between 0.5% and 2% of the Portland population is experiencing homelessness.

Inadequate Street Lighting is a Major Issue in Portland

• 79% of the 48 fatal pedestrian crashes reviewed occurred when it was dark.

• Reviewers identified possible inadequacies with the street lighting at 58% of the locations where fatal crashes occurred during darkness. Additional review is in progress.

• Street lights were completely absent on one whole side of the street at 12 out of 22 locations where the worst lighting concerns were identified. These were wide streets (>48’) where lighting on one side is inadequate.

Inadequate street lighting is an equity issue: The 2019 “PedPDX: Walking While Black” pedestrian survey by the Portland Bureau of Transportation revealed “Poor Lighting” to be the #1 concern among Black Portlanders. All crashes (2017-2019) that killed pedestrians who were identified as Black occurred when it was dark. Reviewers identified inadequate street lighting in all but one of these crashes.

• 77% of fatal pedestrian crash locations where reviewers identified potentially inadequate street lighting were located in East Portland.

Contributing Crash Factors

Lack of Traffic Calming – Reviewers identified inadequate traffic calming at nearly half of all fatal pedestrian crash locations. Problem streets typically have long straightaways with nothing to prevent drivers from reaching unsafe speeds.

Statutory Speed – Oregon law sets default or “statutory” speeds based on roadway type and surrounding land use. 27 of the 48 fatal pedestrian crashes reviewed occurred on streets that currently have speeds set faster than the statutory speed. Orders of the statewide Speed Zone Review Panel, some of which are decades old, must be rescinded to restore these Portland streets to the lower speeds specified by Oregon statute.

SUVs and Trucks – 54% of fatal crashes involved SUVs and trucks. Nationally, researchers believe part of the increase in pedestrian fatalities is due to more people driving vehicles that are tall in front.

Arterials – The highest number of crashes occurred on Arterials (federal roadway classification) with a speed limit of 30 or 35 mph.

Distraction – While distraction is an ongoing concern, reviews by Oregon Walks show that in crashes where a determination could be made, distracted drivers and pedestrians were not as common as the reviewers expected.

The full report will be available in early 2021.

According to the BikePortland Fatality Tracker, people walking or sleeping account for 17 (15 and 2 respectively) of the 46 traffic deaths in Portland so far this year.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
7 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Hello, KittyEawristeMiddle of the Road GuyDavid HampstenMatt Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

So I want to make clear this is not a budget problem or a lack of research. With very few funds, PBoT could redesign arterials tomorrow, with PBLs, frequent medians for crosswalks, and 25mph limit. This simple redesign would have an immediate effect on the majority (32/48 crashes). We know how to solve this problem, but we choose to prioritize car capacity, speed and parking.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Clearly you have never lived long in East Portland. Onstreet parking isn’t an issue in East Portland, at least on arterial streets. The county banned parking on arterial streets, forcing developers to put in driveways and lots of offstreet parking, way too much really, a policy that was reversed when the city annexed it between 1986 and 1991, but by then most people had gotten into the habit of not parking on a major street. Bike on 122nd or outer Division and you’ll see long gaps where parking is allowed but no one is using it.

PBOT to its credit has already redesigned most of the arterial stroads of East Portland for PBLs, pedestrian islands, etc, even with more signals that might just slow down a few drivers. The difficulty is there has never been enough money nor political spine to implement any meaningful changes, and what little money there is gets siphoned off for inner Portland projects in areas that have almost no pedestrian deaths whatsoever, but lots of squeaky wheels (from City Hall, PBOT bureaucrats who live nearby, members of the nonprofit industrial complex, and bike activists, among others). And when East Portland does get funding, projects are mysteriously delayed until a certain number of cute white children are killed in freak “accidents” just waiting to happen. Only ODOT seems to respond positively to East Portland activists.

And of course there’s no speed enforcement in East Portland – your 25mph signs aren’t any good if even the police are cruising at 90 (as apparently they do late at night on Glisan at around 132nd).

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

I am from E Portland. PBoT has not redesigned most arterial roads in E Portland (eg 122nd, Stark/Washington). Yes, signs are worthless if there are no speed cameras.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 minutes ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

If only there were some sort of mobile, available, and readily-deployed means of detecting and issuing tickets to people violating the speed limit. Maybe we could use some of the police budget to create a group dedicated to solving this exact problem.

You are right that signs are just suggestions without enforcement. If that’s off the table, please be extra-careful when you’re out and about.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

“Pedestrian deaths in Portland are an equity issue disproportionately affecting underserved areas and populations including people of color, older adults, persons with disabilities and people experiencing homelessness”.

It looks like we need to start running over more white people who are younger and affluent in order to get the equality of outcomes that Progressivism demands.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

In Portland our favorite drum to beat is “enforcement is discriminatory”. No cops, no cameras, nothing. I don’t expect pedestrian death rates to decline any time soon.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Right. For starters and given PBOT’s current budget crises, I’d suggest PBOT remove 75% of the intersection signals in inner and downtown Portland and relocate them to East Portland, replacing them with yield signs or no signage, like in East Portland. As the report said, the number 1 contributing crash factor was
• Lack of Traffic Calming – Reviewers identified inadequate traffic calming at nearly half of all fatal pedestrian crash locations. Problem streets typically have long straightaways with nothing to prevent drivers from reaching unsafe speeds.
Also remove 25% of street lighting and move them to East Portland. It all about equity and inner Portland is just too darn safe for its own good – it needs to be dropped several notches down to the level of East Portland.
Also, there’s too many and too continuous sidewalks in residential areas in inner Portland. 75% of the sidewalks need to go, but only at houses built before 1991, leaving “sidewalk islands” at any house built afterwards. Irvington and Lauralhurst can keep most of theirs, but the surrounding neighborhood bungalow sidewalks must go.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I admire your commitment to Equity!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
47 minutes ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

We probably need to move some speed bumps as well. Maybe they’ll fit on the trucks carrying the sidewalks east.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests