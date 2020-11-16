Splendid Cycles Big Sale

TriMet GM stays positive as reality of SW Corridor project loss settles in

Posted by on November 16th, 2020 at 4:21 pm

(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

This morning TriMet General Manager Doug Kelsey had the unenviable task of hosting the final meeting of the SW Corridor Light Rail Project Steering Committee. The project was set to receive $975 million from the Metro funding measure that failed at the ballot box on November 3rd. Without the money, there’s no path forward for the project and officials say it will be put to bed until further notice.

The steering committee is made up of elected officials from around the region. It includes: the mayors of Durham and Tigard; a councilor from Metro Tualatin and Portland; ODOT’s regional rep, and a Washington County Commissioner. Their mood was much less solemn than volunteers from the Community Advisory Committee who we reported on last week. Electeds are by nature more desensitized to disappointments and they’re also experts at putting a positive spin on bad news.

Kelsey (who ironically came to TriMet in 2015 from British Columbia’s TransLink after he was let go following a resounding “no” vote on an unpopular transit funding measure) told the seven members of the committee that without the Metro measure funding, “There’s just no plausible way for us to move forward.” “On the TriMet side of things… we’ll move to a wind-down period for the foreseeable future.”

Then Kelsey uttered a word I’d never heard used in this context before, but that would be used several times in this meeting: “re-phoenixing”, a reference to the mythological ancient Greek bird that rises back to life out of burnt ashes. “There will be a re-phoenixing at some point down the road, because the demand still exists.” Kelsey said. He and several other committee members blamed the timing of the measure and economic conditions surrounding the pandemic as the major culprits for its loss.

No one in the meeting had anything bad to say about the project itself.

Attendees of this morning’s final steering committee meeting.

Kelsey’s remarks sounded like a post-game speech from a kind-hearted football coach trying to lift his team’s spirits after they lost to an underdog in front of a big home crowd. “There’s no question,” Kelsey continued, “The Southwest Corridor is a great project. It was one of the biggest contributors to reducing greenhouse gas in this region could actually have undertaken on its own. So I don’t want us to lose sight of the good that comes out of the challenge of having a setback. The only thing that’s been lost here is time. And so we will have a chance to re-emerge sometime down the road.”

Kelsey then likened the project to the ill-fated Columbia River Crossing — another multi-billion dollar mega-project years in the making that failed to win popular support and ultimately died when Washington legislators refused to fund it. CRC backers have changed the name of the project and kicked off a new planning process earlier this month. “Like the CRC project up to the north,” Kelsey said of the SW Corridor, “It is now re-phoenixing itself… This will have that time as well.”

Consultants and agency staff made $175 million planning the CRC. At this morning’s meeting, Kelsey said the public, “Should all be really proud of what their taxpayer dollars have done.”

We had about three days of feeling a little sorry for ourselves and are back to figuring out what’s next.”
— Tyler Frisbee, Metro federal affairs policy manager

TriMet still plans to complete the project’s Federal Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) so that it’s as shovel-ready as possible for any funding opportunities that might arise. With hopes of a big infrastructure program from the Biden administration, Kelsey said he’s already contacted LA Metro CEO Phil Washington who’s been named as a member of Biden’s transportation policy advisory team.

Metro’s Federal Affairs Policy Manager Tyler Frisbee spent three years crafting the funding measure. At this morning’s meeting she called the loss a mere “bump in the road.” “We had about three days of feeling a little sorry for ourselves and are back to figuring out what’s next.”

SW Corridor Project Director Leah Robbins said much of the work from the design and planning teams can still be put to use. “Things related to the stormwater challenges in the corridor and things that are related to safer ways to bike and walk,” are still relevant she said.

Other officials also looked to put a positive spin on the news.

Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers said the loss is just a “very minor setback in the big scope of things.” “I’m not disheartened by this part of the process,” Rogers said. “Because you can take two or three steps forward, than four or five steps back — and you can achieve things by doing that.”

Durham Mayor Gerry Schirado and City of Tualatin Councilor Robert Kellogg both blamed the timing of the vote and the pandemic for the measure’s loss. “It could not have been more catastrophic,” Schirado said. And Kellogg said he remains hopeful. “Once it is built, I very much look forward to the many comments wondering why the line was not built earlier.”

Kelsey smiled widely upon hearing that comment. In his mind the goal of the project — its “north star” — remains unchanged: “We are committed to going to Bridgeport [a big shopping mall in Tigard]. We must be resolute in that from a regional perspective.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

So they intend to do absolutely zero discussion on why the measure failed. I’m disappointed, but I can’t say I’m surprised. The planners need to sit down and discuss why the people of the metro area shot down the measure and what needs to change to get buy-in from the community, rather than just blaming everything on covid.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I was disappointed in that too. I mean, I’m sure they’re saying real stuff off camera, but still. In my opinion, that’s part of the problem of having a steering committee that is nearly entirely all white men in powerful positions. They often lack the type of humility and ability to self-reflect that is crucial in good policymaking.

Guest
 

I agree

Keith
Guest
Keith

I suspect this lack of introspection extends to the project staff and consultants, but perhaps for different reasons. Many have been working very hard and with totally well-intended dedication to this project. It began with a vision of high aspirations, but over the past 7+ years or so, necessary cost-cutting, long-standing institutional bias toward vehicular travel (v. people movement), and other issues ate away at SW Corridor making it vaguely recognizable from the original vision. In my opinion, it slowly changed from a potential winner and game changer to a shell of what it was at the start. It’s only human to continue to support and believe in something you’ve worked on with full commitment – especially for this long. Hopefully, with a little more time the steering committee and project staff will take a more objective look at the project, realize it hit more than a “bump in the road” (even the metaphors are about cars :)), and take a more constructive path forward than simply “re-phoenixing.”

Marianne
Guest
Marianne

No one questioned the funding mechanism? The Metro bond measure seemed to be a blank check. Metro asked voters to fund good projects through an ill-timed payroll tax and then trust Metro to use your payroll funds wisely for the foreseeable future. Like Portland’s arts tax. The Metro bond measure may have had more support with a sunset clause. And with some funding for station access projects rather than park and ride lots.

Jake
Guest
Jake

1) Reduce car lanes to 2 instead of 4 north of Barbur Transit Center.
2) Replace every park and ride with Mixed Use Development.
3) Coordinate with City to upzone along each station.
4) Maybe the project doesn’t need to go all the way to Bridgeport. Instead why don’t they fix the Tigard segment to better integrate with the downtown.

This would not only reduce the cost of the project but also make it much more appetizing to voters. I dont really understand how Kelsey sees this as a “perfect project.”

Michael Andersen
Subscriber
Michael Andersen

I certainly agree with you that all of those would improve the project but wow do I disagree with the conclusion that these changes would make it more appetizing to voters.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Offer to build a subway with somewhat realistic budgets, even if it’s in the billions. Voters will go for it, they are kinda stupid that way. Don’t offer something reasonable and relatively efficient.

JR
Guest
JR

I agree with Michael, those are certainly aspirational and righteous goals, but not gonna work on the ballot, even in Portland metro.

Cary D Moro
Guest
Cary D Moro
  • please go back to California with the rest of the locusts
    maccoinnich
    Subscriber
    maccoinnich

    “re-phoenixing” strikes me as a little redundundant.

    Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
    Author
    Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

    hahahahaha! I know right? And it doesn’t even roll of the tongue. It might be the most remarkable example politi-speak I’ve ever experienced.

    JR
    Guest
    JR

    Not unless it’s died and come back before?

    David Hampsten
    Guest
    David Hampsten

    Many times since Barbur was built in the 30s, in all kinds of scenarios, but it was rarely put to voters – most versions lived and died in committees.

    Chris
    Guest
    Chris

    David Hampsten: Have there been multiple plans to build MAX on Barbur or are you referencing the fact that Barbur was orignally the right of way for Southern Pacific’s Red Electric line?

    David Hampsten
    Guest
    David Hampsten

    There have been various trolley and express bus proposals for Barbur over the decades – it’s an obvious corridor.

    Per the SP line, I had no idea. I’m very aware of the Red Electric, but I thought its line from the Willamette River followed a completely different path before it hooked up with Bertha, only briefly crossing Barbur.

    qqq
    Guest
    qqq

    It is horrible. I wonder if he preplanned it.

    Jon
    Guest
    Jon

    Once again I’ll say the exempting public employers while sticking it to private employers while private employers are cutting and furloughing employees makes no sense. I work for a company that makes physical products in the area. We don’t just farm out all the making of the product to SE Asia. We have a lot of good paying jobs but we are in a globally competitive market. If it costs more to employ people here our competitors in lower cost areas in the US and abroad can sell their products for less than we can. At some point it becomes too expensive to produce goods here. I often think that the leaders in places like Trimet don’t understand economics. Taxing consumers (gasoline) and items that cannot easily outsourced from the region or country is much better than making it more expensive to have have and hire staff locally (payroll taxes).

    Rain Waters
    Guest
    Rain Waters

    Apparently the days of endless agenda driven mega projects has gone the way of good old rock and roll. If theres no money theres no mega project. Clue one, theres no money. A look outside of our utopian fantasy cave reveals thousands of cars lined up for miles for a frozen foul in Dallas, that formerly booming profit machine now locked up in some dusty basement for its own good.

    How much more stubborn stupid crap can this country bear ? People who play along are stubborn and stupid. Yes, with that giant LIE were allowing to gut our country.

    Good luck with those projects.

    CA
    Guest
    CA

    “No one in the meeting had anything bad to say about the project itself.”

    Oh?

    Too expensive
    Doesn’t move enough people
    Not enough supportive land use
    Not enough density, now or in the foreseeable future
    No effect on GHG
    Not enough community support
    Too slow
    Eliminates too many bus lines
    Doesn’t directly connect to OHSU or PCC
    Would remove too many homes and businesses
    Too much project risk (financial, construction)
    Questionable qualifications for federal money
    Would create unsafe traffic conditions
    Doesn’t reduce car traffic
    Weak pedestrian and bicycle connections/infrastructure
    Too many park and rides (all free parking)
    Not equitable
    Supports and encourages urban sprawl
    And maybe the worst one of all: the SW Corridor project sunk the transportation ballot measure!

    Introducing…your 2020 Transportation Leaders!

    qqq
    Guest
    qqq

    If TriMet wants any re-phoenixing to happen, it better get its ash in gear.

    Or voters will do some re-nixing.

