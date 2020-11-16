Splendid Cycles Big Sale

I-5 Rose Quarter project survey asks for input on freeway covers and roadway space priorities

Posted by on November 16th, 2020 at 1:41 pm

I-5 highway covers currently shown by ODOT include vegetation and paths.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is wasting no time moving forward with the I-5 Rose Quarter project following the stamp of approval on the environmental review phase of the process.

Metro Council President Lynn Peterson (bottom left) is the lone elected official among the faces welcoming people to ODOT’s online open house.

Now that those obligatory federal hoops have been jumped through, ODOT is eager to move forward with design. Right now the project is in what planners refer to as “15% design,” which means the level of detail is just a relatively rough sketch of what might get built. ODOT’s next big milestone will be to reach “30% design” — and narrow specific design concepts down — by fall of 2021.

ODOT launched an online open house today to promote the project and garner feedback on two specific aspects of that 30% design phase: the highway covers and roadway space priorities.

Covers over 1-5 have been the source of much debate. They are key to ODOT’s rhetoric about “restored community connections”; but critics (City Observatory called them a “thinly-veiled gimmick for selling wider freeways”) say the agency is most likely to build park-like plazas instead of the high-rise residential and commercial developments that would truly spark a renaissance of the Albina neighborhoods the freeway has destroyed. So far, ODOT hasn’t committed to funding highway covers — estimated to cost between $200 and $500 million — that would be strong enough to carry buildings. Simple covers with a few park benches and bushes atop them would be much easier and cheaper to build.

(Slides of highway cover examples shown to the Executive Steering Committee in October.)

Wording in the open house released today says the covers could be used to reconnect the street grid, support “community activities and gathering spaces” and “potentially structures.” ODOT has hired ZGF Architects to complete an “independent” assessment of lid designs and options. At a meeting of the project’s Executive Steering Committee on October 26th ZGF shared examples of covers from Dallas (Klyde Warren Park), Boston (Fenway Center) and Phoenix (Hance Park).

Based on survey questions, ODOT is considering a host of uses for the space above the covers including: parks, athletic fields, amphitheaters, vendors and food carts, features like fountains and plantings that evoke nature, and/or educational features to highlight the old Albina neighborhood.

When it comes to structures, ODOT is gauging support for buildings that would support affordable housing, market rate housing, “structural elements prioritized by the Black community”, buildings with “affordable space for Black community organizations and programs”, “community services such as healthcare and educational facilities”, or “Affordable, culturally supportive commercial space.”

There’s also a question about what types of transportation uses should be given priority on the new street grid which will have, “finite roadway widths to accommodate a variety of potential uses.” Survey-takers can rank sidewalks, bike lanes, transit lanes, auto and freight lanes, or on-street parking.

Check out the open house and take the survey here (the survey is at the end so you have to click through a few pages).

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Nick
Guest
Nick

Sad to see this freeway expansion project continue to be forced through

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Candance
Guest
Candance

This is awesome to see. Voters rejecting the SW Corridor, getting rid of Eudlay, show the level of seriousness voters want funding to go towards. Bankrolling max over the last 20 years (orange line, green line, tillikum crossing, airport max, countless street car lines, etc) have tired Portland residents apparently. Portland traffic is consistently top 15 worse in the nation even though we have funded all these pet max projects. Time to finally do sometbing about these roads

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Road-diet all the local arterial and collector streets, have a city-wide parking permit program, close all park&rides within Portland (122nd especially), ban parking on all city collector and arterial streets, traffic-calm all neighborhood cut-throughs, and overwhelm the freeways. With that kind of congestion, people will quickly switch to public transit and other alternatives.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

This project will not reduce traffic congestion.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
John Liu
Guest
John Liu

Is it even worth pretending at public engagement?

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

That depends what you want to get out of the project.

Once you have become resigned to the fact that the state legislature and governor are going to get their way and force their $750 million freeway expansion through Portland, especially as they have already “fooled” the city into timely signing off on a bunch of forms they now apparently “regret” signing, you can move on like a certain person leaving the White House will on January 20th, and try to gain things that are useful to your community as “mitigation” for this disaster of a project.

First of all there’s a $750+ million budget to work with. Even if you “only” get 1% or 2% of it for on-street bike projects, that’s still $7.5 million to $15 million you previously didn’t have. Why build caps when you can divert that huge $200 million to $500 million funding towards that elevated bicycle expressway you always wanted but were afraid to ask for, you know, the type Berlin and London are building? Let’s face it, the Albina residents long ago moved out and aren’t coming back (nor can they afford to), so might as well build that world-class city that Portland was always destined to be.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

From the beginning, people involved wanted to see buildings on the caps to keep the area above the freeway from feeling like a break in the city. ODOT always said it was impossible to do that based on their assumptions on how they wanted to build the project from the beginning (aka they were not willing to change their plan at all). If they are serious about allowing buildings on top of the freeway it will be a) quite expensive and b) a nice change of pace from their previous approach.

This project is still way too expensive and doesn’t achieve a return on investment that the public should demand from it. As such, it should be killed.

The amount of time (paid staff time and unpaid community time) that has been spent arguing about this project can never be returned. But we can and should still teach ODOT a lesson by killing the project

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

$500 million would be worth it if we re-connected the grid and added acres of buildable land, but this project doesn’t do that. I feel like for marginally more up-front cost, this project could be worth billions in future taxable development for the city.

People really do forget that one of the biggest subsidies for highways and interstates is the land they sit on. How much would the land under I-5 between the Fremont and Marguam bridges be worth? Hundreds of millions of dollars, easily. Now calculate that for every lane mile of freeway in every major city in the country. It’s billions.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

Those covers have too many holes in them. Not sure how great a park will be surrounded by interstate exhaust vents. “I-5 Rose Quarter Improvement Project” sounds good, but…can the rose quarter be improved without widening I-5? Because that would be more exciting. Even their .org domain seems disingenuous. i5rosequarter.org

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Those caps look like they will be an abandoned wasteland, and will likely put to use by urban campers.

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

The bike chop shop potential is enormous.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Jake
Guest
Jake

Yes those “Plaza’s” are just dark corners with zero eyes on the street in between I-5 and city arterials, recipe for disaster.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
K2H
Guest
K2H

Anything short of building freeway covers that can structurally support buildings should not be given any consideration. Today, any one of us can drive I-5 or I-405 through Portland and see appalling examples of what happens with ODOT-owned land in/around freeways. If ODOT has already proved they cannot be held accountable to properly manage or maintain existing greenspace areas on their land in our City, then why would Portlanders have any level of confidence that somehow this situation would be any different?

The narrative that these freeway decks will be perfect places for “parks, athletic fields, amphitheaters, vendors and food carts, features like fountains and plantings that evoke nature, and/or educational features” demonstrates that ODOT hasn’t taken the time to learn or understand the community needs/wants. In addition, by presenting a few pretty pictures with lots of green to represent park space (never mind the fact it’s over a noisy and polluted freeway), it is apparent ODOT officials believe the community is gullible and un-informed enough to believe that is somehow an ideal outcome.

Finally, for an area that intersects two of the most heavily used bike commuter routes in the City (N Williams Ave & N Vancouver Ave), where 5,000+ bicyclists have been counted during peak periods on an average weekday (pre-COVID world), it seems to be amiss as a priority for this project. If this project is to move forward, I would hope to see ODOT/PBOT give the impacted bike routes some serious attention as part of the planning and design process.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Oh, they know that it’s a lie. No one at ODOT actually believes that these will be active spaces. It’s not a matter of research.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Ben F
Guest
Ben F

Those pictures are depressing…

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Yes, actually pretty sickening. Why would anyone cross a busy street to be in a plaza cut off its surroundings in every direction by more busy streets, with the noise and exhaust of the freeway blasting up from the nearby openings? They look like places you could be mugged midday and nobody would hear you scream.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

In ODOT’s space, no one can hear you scream. Sounds like the tagline to a dystopian sci-fi thriller.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

If you respond you are just enabling them; continue to resist!

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
