Splendid Cycles Big Sale

ODOT modifies I-5 expansion plans to prevent Esplanade impacts

Posted by on November 12th, 2020 at 5:06 pm

An artist’s rendering of what the wider I-5 might have looked like from the Esplanade.
(Source: Graphics by Cupola Media/ No More Freeways PDX)

“The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has determined that this project would not have a significant adverse impact on the human or natural environment.” That’s the key statement from FHWA Oregon Division Administrator Phil Ditzler after reviewing the Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Oregon Department of Transportation’s I-5 Rose Quarter project.

ODOT shared news of Ditzler’s decision, known in federal transportation planning parlance as the Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI), on Friday November 6th. It’s a big step for the project because it marks the end of the environmental review phase and gives ODOT the “all clear” to move into design.

In order to get the FONSI, ODOT had to make one significant change to their plans: They will no longer widen the I-5 viaduct over the Eastbank Esplanade. This move will save our beloved Esplanade from a future of even more darkness, noise and pollution due to the proximity of the freeway. You might recall we covered this issue back in March 2019 when activists sleuthed a passage from the EA calling for a “permanent easement” along the Esplanade along the western edge of I-5 where it swoops eastward onto I-84. It took considerable arm-twisting by Portland architect and transportation advocate Iain Mackenzie for ODOT to share details about their plans. Once he got them, Mackenzie was able to reveal that the wider freeway footprint would have resulted in a shadow over the Esplanade, potential new support structures, and closures to the path during construction.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

Federal environmental rules protect public parks, so ODOT’s plans put it in hot water with the City of Portland who threatened to not sign off on the project if it negatively impacted the Esplanade.

In the end ODOT modified the project and has decided to not widen the freeway for a 1,200 foot segment immediately east of the Eastbank Esplanade between the I-84 off-ramp to the Morrison Bridge/SE Portland/Oregon Museum of Science and Industry off-ramp. “With these changes,” the ODOT EA comment summary reads, “no substantial impacts to the Eastbank Esplanade, or to fish and other species that use the Willamette River, are expected.”

ODOT Project Manager Megan Channell told The Oregonian the decision was an example of how they’ve listened to community feedback. She also said the resulting narrower freeway shoulders are likely to lead more crashes and make bus-on-shoulder use less likely.

I-5 Rose Quarter Improvement Project Finding of No Significant Impact and Revised Environmental Assessment (PDF)

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Infrastructure
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

14
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
7 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
13 Comment authors
GlowBoyGary BChrisFredsquareman Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

So, if they widen elsewhere and not here, and that’s okay … do they need to widen at all? (mainly rhetorical because the answer is no).

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

Even as someone who is closely following the project, I don’t quite understand if they are going to widen the freeway on the other side or if they are just not going to widen this portion of I-5.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

They are just not going to widen this portion.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Peter W
Guest
Peter W

> [and this is] an example of how they’ve listened to community feedback

… and if they listen just a little harder, they’ll apply the same non-widening decision to the rest of it.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

It’s not ODOT that needs to listen, it’s the governor and state legislature. ODOT staff are simply following orders – if they don’t widen, they risk loosing their jobs.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

“We didn’t know that adversely impacting the most popular MUP in the state would be a negative, so we listened and changed!”

If they are so out of touch that they needed community feedback to understand putting a freeway OVER the Eastbank it just shows how out of touch the planners down in Salem are.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
 
Guest
 

Seems likely that the new car lane going southbound on I-5 will probably be an exit only onto I-84 instead, with the freeway remaining two lanes between the I-84 ramps. I view this as a welcome development; the freeway certainly doesn’t need three lanes in each direction between the two sides of the interchange.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

I didn’t think they were adding a new lane in this section. Just the exit only lane and wide shoulders that busses and emergency vehicles could use. Was trying to confirm that but couldn’t find any plans or diagrams that showed this section in detail.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

I thought this boondoggle died months ago?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

It still sucks.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Fred
Guest
Fred

JM, that last sentence is maybe missing a word or two? “the resulting narrower freeway shoulders are likely to lead [to?] more crashes and make bus-on-shoulder use less likely.” Also I wouldn’t mind an explanation of what “bus on shoulder” means. Thanks.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

C-Tran in Vancouver has “bus on shoulder” on some sections of SR14. It sounds like a cheap way to do a transit-only lane but can only be used when traffic speeds drop below a certain point.

https://www.c-tran.com/bus-on-shoulder

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
43 minutes ago
Gary B
Guest
Gary B

So in order to get a FONSI they made the project achieve less with respect to its stated purpose (crashes and slowdowns due to lack of shoulders). So the critics and ODOT agree it’s a mostly useless boondoggle now. And then we’re still going to do this why, exactly?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

No need to widen this section of I-5. It will have plenty of capacity when it becomes I-84, and we tear down I-5 from its junction with I-84 to (and including) the Marquam bridge.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests