Splendid Cycles Big Sale

New Gideon Overcrossing offers new connections and relief from delays

Posted by on November 11th, 2020 at 3:51 pm

The new bridge as seen from SE 14th Avenue.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Biking through inner southeast Portland got a little easier Tuesday with the opening of the Gideon Overcrossing.

A common occurrence that will hopefully happen less with the new bridge available.
(Photo: Betsy Reese)

The $15 million bridge goes up and over four railroad tracks near the 12th Avenue MAX Station, offering riders relief from long delays caused by freight trains blocking nearby intersections. These delays are so bad some folks risk life and limb by hopping over moving trains to get to the other side.

Construction of the new bridge was delayed by a kerfuffle with an adjacent business owner, but TriMet worked through that controversy and broke ground in spring 2019.

The new bridge is very similar to the Rhine-Lafayette Overcrossing TriMet built over the tracks about a half-mile away in 2015.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

To use the new bridge you can either roll into an elevator or take a few flights of stairs. The elevator works great. I only had to wait a few seconds for it to come after I pushed the button. It’s wide enough for two large bicycles side-by-side and you enter and exit from different sides so it’s easy to roll-on and roll-off.

You’ll also notice what PBOT refers to as, “cyclist-friendly stairways”. There are steel channels near the edges of the stairs.


These wheel gutters are designed to make it easier to walk your bike up and down the stairs. PBOT touted the design in an announcement yesterday, saying, “The bike gutters are a unique design and a first for Portland. The design was based on experience locally, and studies of what works and doesn’t work worldwide. The Gideon bike gutters were designed to prevent problems experienced elsewhere.” My bike has relatively wide tires (45 mm) and fit in the gutters just fine. All you do is line up your tires in the gutter and carefully roll. I found these easy to use going down, but much more difficult going up. My bike is heavy and my bars hit the wall a few times as I struggled to push it upward (see video). This is a big downside of wheel gutters that are so close to the edge. You have to tilt your bike away from the railing and wall to make it work.

From a bike network connectivity standpoint, this bridge is a huge deal. It connects the very busy bikeway on Gideon to the Clinton bikeway (via Taggart), making it much easier to safely ride between the Willamette River and the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood. PBOT has done a good job with pavement markings to guide riders along. There’s even a new bikeway sign on Gideon that includes: “Clinton Bikeway (via Gideon Overcrossing)”.

Alicia and Wyatt Reese waving to the Amtrak.

While I was on the bridge yesterday I met Alicia Reese and her young boy Wyatt. “This guy loves trains and bridges more than just about anything in the world,” Alicia said, “So this is a very exciting development.” She was pointing to Wyatt who had already jumped out of his trailer and onto the upper path to see an oncoming train. “Look mom, here comes the Amtrak!” he shouted. Alicia said she would see people hopping trains in the past and the new bridge makes this daily ride with her son so much nicer. “I think this is really going to save lives,” she added.

TriMet built the bridge, but it will be owned, operated and maintained by the City of Portland.

Another bonus? Excellent views of the downtown skyline.

Have you used this yet? If so, I’d love to hear about your experience.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Infrastructure

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
5 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
Chris IChampsMattJavier SodoSteve C Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

A bike bridge without a ramp on each side. Sad.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Stan
Guest
Stan

It’s a pretty tight fit, don’t know where you’d put a ramp in on the north side (14th Ave)

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

How long would the ramps need to be considering the elevation gain up to the bridge is pretty large, maybe 26ft? I don’t know how you could fit such a ramp in this footprint.

The ramp at the Hollywood Max station and 84 crossing comes to mind to illustrate the length needed with an acceptable grade ramp: https://www.google.com/maps/@45.5322826,-122.6205286,3a,73.5y,98.25h,93.73t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sUWNlIHmbugcTIxVcn3fYTQ!2e0!7i16384!8i8192

I’d say it was about 250-300ft? at a normal grade. And this ramp is only gaining maybe 70% of the elevation as this crossing.

18ft rise at 6% takes 300ft. This looks to be about 26 up, so 430ft?

And folding it with switchbacks won’t work either. Both for space reasons (added width vs the available footprint) and as the ramp on the north side of the Max station shows, these switchbacks are fine for ADA access but it’s almost impossible to ride around the tight turns. That’s why most take the stairs.

I guess I wish there was a way to get across without dismounting but all in all it looks like a nice piece of infrastructure.

Edited with shorter 26ft vs 30ft estimate.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Wheel channels need to be at least a few inches in from the railings in order to work properly. Disappointing if you can’t roll your bike nearly upright, and still not fixing the problems from older designs. Also, a stairway with landings and turns in it, that forces you to negotiate your tires into the tracks twice, is disappointing. I recognize that both problems are in part due to ADA requirements.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Haven’t tried the channels yet, but I’ve walked over the bridge, and these wheel channels may be OK.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

But you want a bike leaning well past upright when you push upstairs so you can put your weight into it like a cane.

Thank me when you lose your footing and fall forward and into the bike instead of getting pushed backwards.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 minutes ago
Javier Sodo
Guest
Javier Sodo

Hope to check it out this weekend. Thanks for the article!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

Hmm, looks like those 45 mm tires fit, but not with a lot of room to spare. Tire widths have been trending upwards for a while, so this narrow channel seems an odd choice. Looks like a typical cruiser tire at 2 or 2.25 inches (51 or 57 mm) probably wouldn’t fit.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

It would still channelize tires like that, they just wouldn’t bottom out in the channel. I think it would still work. And with anything over 2″, I would just expect you to ride up or down the stairs, anyway.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests