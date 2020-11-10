Splendid Cycles Big Sale

‘My bike is my car”: An interview with Portland City Commissioner-elect Mingus Mapps

Posted by on November 10th, 2020 at 9:05 am

(Photos: Mingus for Portland)

Mingus Mapps is ready to take his seat on city council.

The 52-year-old southeast Portland resident will be part of the most racially diverse council slate in our city’s history. His first elected office comes after decades of experience in academia, nonprofits, and city government.

I spoke to Mapps via a Zoom video call last week. Our conversation below has been edited for clarity and brevity.

What type of bicycle rider are you and how to you typically move around the city?
Cars kind of don’t work for me, partly because I’m a single dad and I have two kids I just never liked the feeling of driving with two little kids in the back. There’s a lot of risk with cars and there’s also a racial component to driving, which is frankly awkward. And if I can avoid it I generally do. I’m lucky in that I live in inner southeast which means I can take my bicycle or public transportation to most places I need to be. And frankly, up until we really got involved in the campaign, I was not into cars at all. The campaign kind of forced me inside a single use automobile which was interesting because I hadn’t really been in the car for decades. So that gave me a different perspective on the city. I’m also a bus guy. I just grew up taking the bus and then it became a habit. Like, why would you drive downtown when you could take a bus or walk or ride?

Mingus and his two sons.

In terms of the kind of bicyclist I am, I’m a commuter bicyclist. When things get normal again I’ll ride my bike back to my office at City Hall. I’m not someone who does a 30-mile ride around the city — well sometimes we’ll do that recreationally with the kids — but for the most part, my bike is my car, and I buy crappy bikes that I don’t care if they get stolen.

Do your boys ride bikes with you too?
Oh, absolutely. We have 10 and 11-year-old boys. We go out for bike rides on the weekends. We’ll maybe go along the waterfront or over the bridges, especially now with Covid where you’re trapped inside having any sort of excuse to kind of get out of the house and exercise is huge. Bikes are wonderful, really indispensable. I’m an advocate for the bike community that’s for sure.

Is there anything you want to share about biking while Black in Portland?
I’ve had good experiences. You know there are not a lot of people of color who are on their bikes, and there is sort of a Portland bike scene which is not particularly diverse. And I would love to challenge the bike community to figure out how to be more inclusive and I think our office can be part of that. It’s different today than it was even 10 years ago where there were not a lot of efforts at all to get people of color involved with the bike community. Now I see organized events, you know, like Black women rides, and that sort of stuff. I’m excited for that. I think it’s really important.

“The bike people and the public transportation people are gonna be what the 21st century is about. The question is, how long do we take to get from here to there. And, and how does that impact the people who are here today?”

You said during the campaign that if Portland had a different form of government — with a city manager instead of five co-equal commissioners — we could implement the Bike Master Plan faster. Can you explain why?
I think if you take a look at any complex project that you try to implement in Portland, it’s always hindered by our siloed form of government, getting different bureaus to work together and to collaborate, even sometimes just getting managers from different bureaus in the same room at the same time can be really difficult. I think any complex problem in the real world requires collaboration between different programs and different bureaus, and in the context of Portland, often different governments. Our current form of government is designed specifically designed to hinder that kind of collaboration, so I think it’s just time to move forward. I think that’ll help with the Bike Plan too.

One reason biking is not growing in Portland is that it’s no longer a major priority in City Hall. Do you agree with that? And will you personally help shepherd the issue back to the forefront?
I’m with you on this. I think cycling is part of the solution. We’re moving towards a different future and a different kind of city. And one of the important things is that our city needs to be resilient. We can have an earthquake, we can have a pandemic, public transportation can get shut down; so having a way for people to move around without burning gas is incredibly important. Cycling is also just really great for individual health. I’ve been on my bicycle a lot less over the past 18 months and I can literally feel it in my body and in my soul. So I think you have a healthier, happier city when you have more people cycling.

[Former Portland Mayor] Sam [Adams] and I talked several times and he’s really proud of his bike legacy, which has kind of fallen off the map, so he’s been kind of poking and prodding me on that. I hope to work with you and the other folks in the bike community to figure out how we move forward with a balanced transportation plan. Another thing I hear is business owners saying, ‘I need a parking spot in front of my place,’ and I hear from people who have physical disabilities who say they want to use public transportation or bikes so you can’t take these things away.

I think everyone in City Hall, and a vast majority of Portlanders for that matter, would agree with you that cycling is great. But “balance” is the key here. There comes a time where you need to strongly encourage cycling and strongly discourage driving. Do you think we have that balance right at the moment?
Probably not. I need to learn a lot more about the technical pieces of this — like how do you actually measure and estimate what the impact of doing one versus the other is. But I know that the infrastructure in Portland is going to change and I know that when we change it I don’t want to just replace what we have with a bigger, fatter version. I think when we come back from Covid we’re going to have a different kind of city. I don’t know if we’re going to go back to the world where people go and work in big office towers downtown. Portland will become more localized and people will be set in their own neighborhoods, and I think that’s great because we all want these walkable integrated neighborhoods.

If terms of specifically, do I have a plan in my back pocket right now or a secret formula that balances the interest of people that are really invested in their vehicle or their car versus people who really want this bike future? I’ll tell you who’s gonna win long term: The bike people and the public transportation people are gonna be what the 21st century is about. The question is, how long do we take to get from here to there. And, and how does that impact the people who are here today?

The city has an opportunity to put bike lanes on Hawthorne Boulevard. Does that sound like a good idea to you?
I want to talk to the people who work or live on Hawthorne and get a better sense of what they want to do. I live close enough that I spend a lot of time there. I’ve heard the discussions and seen the posters, and I think it’s an exciting vision, but I think this is a classic example where we need to have a community meeting where we get together with the bike people and people who own storefronts and really have this conversation. And I don’t know how it actually impacts your pizza store if suddenly you don’t have … [he paused here, as if to catch himself before saying something he might regret]… if the infrastructure around you changes. But I want to make it work.

Do you support a shift of of traffic law enforcement away from the Portland Police Bureau to an alternative model? And if so, what should that model be?
I’ve heard Commissioner Eudaly talk about trying to take traffic enforcement away from the police and put it into PBOT. Unfortunately, in the context of campaigns sometimes you can’t ask, ‘How is this actually going to work? What’s the vision here?’ I don’t know exactly what she was talking about. It’s an interesting idea. I don’t know for instance, how you approach pulling over drunk drivers.

You’ve mentioned your concerns with DUI before. For me, this issue is also about trust. As in, can the public trust armed PPB officers in these situations? If you were able to hire more police officers to enforce DUI, would you trust PPB officers to enforce it in a fair and just way?
I do think we have some work to do there. I think this is one of the things that Commissioner Hardesty has been pointing out. Just look at the stats of who is pulled over and there are stark racial disparities. Your probability of being pulled over as a Black man is way higher than if you’re a white guy. And literally, this is not just a statistical thing, this is something that if you’re a Black person you actually feel. I am your next city councilor and I avoid driving cars because when I get behind the wheel of a car, I have fewer civil rights than everyone else. And that’s the only time I give up my civil rights is when I get into a vehicle and I’m behind the wheel. I think those concerns are real and they point to the need for real police reform. I think Commissioner Hardesty is right about this, and if it’s a product of systemic racism, we need to fix it.

Do I think that we can reform the police department and uproot systemic racism? I think so. I’ve been in lots and lots of meetings over the past 10 years and it’s very rare that I hear anyone say, ‘You know, I want to approach policing and public safety from a racist point of view.’ I think everyone gets that that’s a problem and they want to move forward, especially I think our new generation of people in the public safety community, we all get this.

And over the past seven months we’ve had this remarkable moment now where I think white Portlanders are starting to see the ways in which systemic racism shapes the lives of their neighbors and warps life in our city. So I do think that we can make reforms to the police department. I don’t think it is fundamentally broken, I think it’s a fundamentally difficult problem — just like balancing the interest of bikes and cars is a fundamentally difficult problem.

Zoom zoom.

Would you have supported Commissioner Hardesty’s $18 million police budget cut proposal?
Number one, there were a bunch of questions I had. I had some questions about the process. Even up until the day before the vote there were questions about the exact impact these cuts would have, you know, would this require staff cuts? And then if you go back four days ago the police department [sic] was saying if we do this, it’s going to require us to stop doing traffic enforcement. Pieces of it just felt kind of muddy and unclear. And I think that’s kind of what council said — not necessarily that anyone opposed a specific cut, but rather the process kind of felt uncomfortable. There were pieces that I fully endorsed, like cutting funding for munitions I think makes a ton of sense.

I think the real problem here was that the set of proposals and cuts that was put before council didn’t go through the budget analyst office. We didn’t calculate the impact these specific cuts would have on real public service, and that’s a problem. I think one of the things that is unique and sad about this moment in Portland, is that we’re actually not as good at public policy as we should be. We don’t always think through the consequences of the decisions that we make. We can be kind of knee-jerky about it.

So just to be clear, you would have voted “no” on the budget proposal?
Probably, yes. It’s a hypothetical and it’s always a trap to get sucked into a hypothetical. But you know, I heard some questions raised the other day, which struck me as being very reasonable and important. But I also want to make clear that it’s obvious that the future of the Portland Police Department [sic] means it’s going to be smaller. It’s going to be reformed to where our approach to race and policing is going to be really different. And I think a lot of things that are currently being done in the police department are not going to be done by the police department anymore. I am quite serious about getting cops out of the business of policing mental illness and poverty. And once we do that that’s going to decrease their footprint.

Why should Portlanders trust you on police reform after you accepted a $15,000 donation from the Portland Police Association (the union that represents PPB workers)?
Let’s back up and put this in context. During the campaign you meet with lots of different groups, including unions. I don’t think we turned down a single meeting over the course of the campaign. I’m a labor guy and I think that’s important in terms of of respecting the rights of working people. The police union invited me and Eudaly in to their endorsement panel. We basically had the same talk that you and I have had except we talked about public safety issues more. And then at the end of they said, ‘We endorse you’. I think what really gets missed here is that I participated in public financing for this race, which means I couldn’t take any cash donations from unions or businesses or PACs [political action committees] — I could only take in-kind donations. So the police did an in-kind donation for printing and delivering some mailers. Does that influence me? Actually no, not at all. I think that the endorsement is a sign that I’m a constructive guy who’s been doing public safety stuff for a long time, that I’m someone who will invite everybody to the table — including the police department. That is a value that I will bring to everything I do in City Hall. And I think that it will result in better policy.

If you were put in charge of the transportation bureau, would you continue Commissioner Eudaly’s Rose Lane Project?
In political campaigns you run against an opponent, but I’m not here to erase Eudaly’s legacy. I think she did a lot of great things and I think there are some things that she could have done better on. The Rose Lane thing is something that’s generally been positive. I’m kind of a process guy and a public public participation kind of guy so I think we could have done better there. I do not have a list of things that my opponent did that I’m going to erase just because my opponent did them. In fact, quite the opposite: I want to write the next chapter. This is not about the past.

People living along paths like the Springwater is a big issue. Many people are afraid to use these paths and the conditions are often unsafe for campers too. I know you’ve worked closely with homeless Portlanders before when you were the leader of Historic Parkrose. What would you do about this path problem?
Camping on the bike trail is not good for anybody. As a city we need to come up with real alternatives for homeless folks. We also need to emphasize cleaning up the camps. Then we need to do outreach. I want to see us be much more aggressive about doing outreach to the houseless community and letting them know what services are out there and trying to connect them with those services. We have to take livability issues seriously. I know what it’s like to show up at work in the morning and the first thing you do is to pick up the needles outside the front door of your office or your home or the dog park.

“This is one of those pivot points where the world is going to be really different and if there’s a window of opportunity that has opened up, we need to take advantage of it.”

Did you support the Metro transportation funding measure? Any thoughts on why it didn’t pass?
Well obviously a lot of money was spent to to kill it. And the politics behind it felt a little bit weird. I think that kind of raised questions in a lot of people’s minds. And I think it was received differently on the east side of the river, versus the west side of the river. I supported it. What I was really excited about were the road improvements on the east side. One of my deep concerns is the lack of equity in terms of infrastructure surrounding the city and I thought this was a great opportunity to fix some roads in outer east.

“This is kind of like the depression. This is kind of like World War II. This is one of those pivot points where the world is going to be really different and if there’s a window of opportunity that has opened up, we need to take advantage of it.”

Without the Metro measure, do you think we need to have more urgency around congestion pricing?
I do. What are our options here? We don’t want to expand the highway and projects like building a train line take a lot of time and are also really expensive. I am deeply intrigued by congestion pricing. I think it’s one of the first options we’ve got to look at. And frankly, it seems like our best first option… I think congestion pricing is kind of the obvious next step.

Do you think it’s time for a faster pace of change when it comes to making progress on these challenging issues?
Yes, speed is important. But also getting the policies right is also important. I think sometimes what you see coming out of City Hall is you get knee-jerk reactions to whatever is in the headlines or trending on Twitter. And then suddenly we’re spending enormous amount of money because this is what people are talking about today. In some ways that can be a disservice to people if you haven’t thought things through, because they aren’t going to work. And so even though you appear to be a champion for the cause you were trying to lead, in practice you’re doing a disservice to those folks. This isn’t a call for incrementalism, but this is a call for process. This is a call for community engagement.

You talk about being a “bridge builder” and not wanting to have winners and losers. Do you think it’s possible to make substantive changes and have everyone happy and the end of the process?
I have no expectation that everyone will be happy at the end of the process, but I hope everyone got a fair hearing, that we did evidence-based decision making and we respected where Portlanders are at. One of the realities here is that Portland is a diverse community. This is one of the things we celebrate. It’s not necessarily a weakness, but it is one of the reasons we have vigorous discussions.

This is a remarkable time in our nation’s history and the world’s history. I think Covid has changed everything, I think climate change is changing everything, I think growing inequality is changing everything, I think impatience with racism is changing everything. In six months I hope that we are going to exit this Covid crisis, but we’re not going back to that world we had before. It’s just not an option. We can’t step back, so change is coming. The question is, how do we manage that change and how do we use this sort of moment of turmoil to get to the community and the city that we want to have? This is kind of like the depression. This is kind of like World War II. This is one of those pivot points where the world is going to be really different and if there’s a window of opportunity that has opened up, we need to take advantage of it. If we don’t take advantage of it you know it’s not like change won’t happen. It’ll just mean we don’t control the change that happens.

I very much want to empower all Portlanders to control the change that is about to happen to us.

Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

maxD
Guest
maxD

This is a great interview, I feel very optimistic about him!

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

I agree, this is all very encouraging and I hope he turns out to be a good addition to City Council.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
 
Guest
 

One quote of Mapps stands out to me, and that’s: “I need to learn a lot more about the technical pieces of this”. Anyone who is willing to admit that they’re never done learning has my utmost respect, and I think this is an incredibly good sign for his tenure.

Vote Up29Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
D'Andre Muhammed
Guest
D'Andre Muhammed

Definitely a nice shift away from arrogance and negativity of Chloe Eudaly. I remember Ted Wheeler pretended to be a cyclist, but it looks like Mapps practices what he preaches. Peace.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
one
Guest
one

Ted Wheeler (After getting elected and saying that he was so bikey), DIDN’T KNOW WHAT SUNDAY PARKWAYS IS. How can anyone who is involved in this city (Even if they hate bikes) not know what Sunday Parkways is?!?

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

I think this is the first time that I was informed that the Police Union’s contribution was in-kind. In his debate with Chloe and on the media, and in the way the question was asked here, I think everyone would assume it was a cash contribution. Good to get clarification, even if it is a bit late.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
JaredO
Guest
JaredO

As someone who’s worked on campaigns, there’s really no difference. If you can get someone to pay for something you’d want to pay for, the value is exactly the same. The campaign needed printing and mailing. They did it.

It’s a ridiculous statement, unless the in-kind was something the campaign wouldn’t have done otherwise. And this is exactly the sort of thing the campaign wanted.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

“unless the in-kind was something the campaign wouldn’t have done otherwise”

This is the key difference. We don’t know the answer to that question. His answer is completely reasonable. We’re talking about a tiny amount of money, here. There is no reason to think he owes them anything.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
John Liu
Guest
John Liu

I always thought it offensive that Chloe’s campaign would insinuate that a Black man with two young Black boys, the exact demographic most at risk from racism from law enforcement, would be “bought” by the police for a few boxes of printed flyers. And that they’d mislead voters into thinking it was a cash donation, then lambaste Mingus’ campaign for not “returning” it.

Anyway, in politics you can’t buy someone with a contribution, unless there is the expectation of more contributions down the road. It’ll be hard to get anyone to accept a donation of so much as one sheet of paper from the PPA in future.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Dave
Guest
Dave

Your city council would be better if it had Mapps AND Eudaly on it–she represented a non-property owners’ point of view which is desperately needed. Maybe she can replace Amanda.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
one
Guest
one

Amanda’s seat is filled already. And I already miss Chloe.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Paul H
Guest
Paul H

Carmen Rubio won her election in May and is replacing Commissioner Fritz

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Some humility might serve her well.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

He made an interesting point about public transit – that a black person was least likely to be harassed by police on the public bus system. I’ve heard that in many cities. The bus is the safest and most protected environment, more so than a subway, light rail, and bicycling. But especially driving – a police officer doesn’t have to see you to know if you are black or white, all they have to do is scan your license plate.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
joan
Guest
joan

To be clear, people of color face plenty of harassment on public transportation.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Correct, but rarely by uniformed police.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Do I think that we can reform the police department and uproot systemic racism? I think so. I’ve been in lots and lots of meetings over the past 10 years and it’s very rare that I hear anyone say, ‘You know, I want to approach policing and public safety from a racist point of view.’ I think everyone gets that that’s a problem and they want to move forward, especially I think our new generation of people in the public safety community, we all get this.

Sigh… After his barganing session with PPA, reality is going to hit him like a brick wall. PPA is fundamentally and totally opposed to reform. Anything that makes them more accountable is a non-starter.

Of course the police are not going to vocally oppose the concept of accountability or reducing racism. They will just fight anything that actually achieves that goal.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

Might not be so predictable. With a new head of the Union, negotiations might be different than in the past.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Ah yes, I’m sure the folks that elected Daryl Turner over and over again are totally going to elect someone who wants to make the PPA more accountable and make it easier to fire officers. Sure. In bizarro world that makes total sense.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

The PPA’s role is to protect its members. Period. But they only represent one side of the negotiation, and both sides need to agree on contract terms. I suspect Council will have a stronger hand than in the past due to the oversight measure on the ballot. But given that both Hardesty and Eudaly agreed in July to extend things for another year without change makes me a bit skeptical about their resolve.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

But they only represent one side of the negotiation, and both sides need to agree on contract terms.

That’s not true at all. PPA is strike prohibited, which means that they can bargain in bad faith and send contract “negotiations” to binding arbitration. Arbitrators historically always favor law enforcement. The arbitrator will find a “compromise” by taking into account what proposals each side has given up. The PPA will enter negotiations with completely unreasonable proposals and then “give up” their more crazy proposals and the “compromise” will be the status quo discipline-wise plus a nice big fat COLA. You can save this post and come “told-ya-so” in a couple months if I’m wrong.

I suspect Council will have a stronger hand than in the past due to the oversight measure on the ballot.

You mean the oversight measure that PPA currently have filed a grievance over and will probably get struck down because the city committed an unfair labor practice by submitting it to the voters? That oversight measure?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

You paint a picture wherein a helpless city council is obligated to sign whatever contract PPA and a biased arbitrator cook up, and have very little agency of their own. If that’s true, then there’s just no way to reform the police, and even moving them to the county won’t help because they’ll take their union with them and the county will be in the same pickle.

If there’s no hope for change on that front, let’s talk about bicycling!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
25 minutes ago
joan
Guest
joan

I mean, this is actually the problem. Reform has to happen at the state level too (our Democrats haven’t been great at moving this forward though there seems to be some momentum now). Police unions aren’t like regular worker unions. If Hardesty and Eudaly had pushed for bigger cuts this summer, the whole deal would have gone to an arbitrator, and they always find on behalf of police. There’s not no way to reform the police, but it’s very complicated. As for not bothering to try: some of us are concerned about our Black and brown family members and neighbors, but you are welcome to discuss bikes only yourself.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

You paint a picture wherein a helpless city council is obligated to sign whatever contract PPA and a biased arbitrator cook up, and have very little agency of their own

You should take some time to learn about binding arbitration because that’s exactly what it is.

If that’s true, then there’s just no way to reform the police, and even moving them to the county won’t help because they’ll take their union with them and the county will be in the same pickle.

Yes. Hence defund the police. You can’t reform them because you need their permission/cooperation and it’s not going to happen.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago
John Liu
Guest
John Liu

There’s always the option to do a Camden NJ. Google what they did with their police force.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
bob steets
Guest
bob steets
  • Enter the adult. Exit the ‘Chloe’
    • Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
    6 hours ago
    Zach
    Guest
    Zach

    Hi Mingus, if you’re reading this:

    I didn’t vote for you, but now I wish I did! I love how you think and how you seem enthusiastic about being bold and making a real difference in this town. Really excited to see what you do!

    Just want to respond to two things you said:

    “Balancing the interest of bikes and cars is a fundamentally difficult problem.”

    Not to nitpick your word choice, but while this might be a *politically* difficult problem (at least for “leaders” who are afraid of pushback from the vocal, parking-obsessed minority), I don’t think it’s a *fundamentally* difficult problem.

    The fact that the Netherlands has consistently ranked as the best country to *drive* in is solid evidence of how easily this beautiful balance can be achieved: https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/best-place-in-the-world-to-be-a-driver-netherlands

    Former Vancouver Chief Planner Brent Toderian says it best: “If you design a city for cars, it fails for everyone, including drivers. If you design a multi-modal city that prioritizes walking, biking, and public transport, it works for everyone, including drivers.”

    Portland is so close to achieving this vision, and, after reading this interview, I’m confident in your ability to lead on this.

    Regarding bike lanes on Hawthorne: I’m the guy who made all those posters you mentioned. Glad you noticed!

    I hope you’ll consider a few things (I wish Jonathan was editing me for brevity too haha):

    – While it’s important for business owners and residents on Hawthorne to voice their opinions, it’s crucial to think about the broader role of the street. It’s a public space, so it belongs to the rest of the city, too. Protected bike lanes on Hawthorne would offer one of the fastest, most direct ways from outer SE to downtown, serving tens of thousands of commuters each month. It would also allow the millions (!) of yearly tourists to safely cycle/scooter on the street, patronize local businesses, and get off the sidewalk, which is good—and necessary—for *everyone*. There will always be people screaming about parking, but prioritizing a couple of parking spots over the safe passage for everyone else who uses the street would be tremendously inequitable planning—yet is all too often how things play out. I hope you’ll consider the bigger picture here. It sounds like you already “get it,” but I wanted to spell out my thoughts just in case.

    – If I were in charge, here’s what I would do (inspired by observing how planners in Boston and Vancouver, BC make their public presentations): Make it crystal clear that we need to build protected bike lanes because safety for all modes is the #1 priority, and ask for community input on everything else. How many remaining parking spaces will be delivery zones vs public parking vs handicapped parking? Should we charge for public parking to ensure there are always spaces available? What kind of art should we put in the crosswalks? And so on. These are questions that residents and business owners will have valuable input on. But it shouldn’t even be *possible* for a clothing shop owner—or the Hawthorne Business Association, which does not speak for all business (only a handful of the 600+ businesses on Hawthorne are members!)—to veto critical safety infrastructure based on a knee-jerk reaction to losing parking spots.

    – Finally, it’s ironic you mention pizza shops as an example of pushback, because the owners of Baby Blue, SFNY, and Hot Lips (all pizza shops on Hawthorne) were some of the most passionate supporters of protected bike lanes out of all the people I spoke to 🙂

    Feel free to reach out to me anytime at https://www.healthierhawthorne.com/contact.html; I’d love to talk.

    PS: As a general role model for heading a transportation department, you might find these hard-won lessons from the great Janette Sadik-Khan valuable: https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/six-strategic-takeaways-nyc-streetfight

    Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
    6 hours ago
    Eawriste
    Guest
    Eawriste

    Thanks Zack. This is what I found missing from the interview (although Jonathan asked the right questions and Mapps appears to have some understanding of how Portland can improve). We must design our streets based on the best research and gold standard design, not feel. If Mapps wants to make the biggest impact on transportation and safety, building a network of protected bike lanes is the most direct route to this end. Balancing cars and bikes does not mean building an unsafe or haphazard design to assuage the worries of neighborhood members who prefer parking, it means examining the data and designing streets based on research. Zach is right. Compromise in this sense means asking for small tweaks in a standardized PBL design.

    Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
    5 hours ago
    Zach
    Guest
    Zach

    Yes, exactly. Ten years ago, all you had to look for as examples are the Netherlands, Copenhagen, maybe Vancouver and Montreal. But now you have London, Paris, Vienna, Seville, and dozens of other major cities building out their protected bike lane networks, to great success. The research is all there, the successful design and implementation strategies ready to copy!

    Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
    5 hours ago
    Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
    Author
    Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

    It can be hard to capture nuance in this type of interview format (someday I’d like to try doing live Zoom interviews so people can get a better sense of the interactions)… But just FYI I really wanted Mapps to share more about his thoughts of “balance” and being a “bridge builder”. I get concerned when I hear talk like that because I know it can often lead to compromise in the wrong places and usually it leads to incremental changes when what we really need – in the transportation realm at least – are exponential changes. Another thing with interviews is that I only have a limited amount of time (1 hour in this case) and a lot of stuff I want to touch on, so I couldn’t do as much following up as I wanted. Also, we need to keep in mind that Mapps has never been on council and has no track record on this stuff. We can’t expect him to have a deep understanding of transportation design politics at this point.

    Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
    5 hours ago
    Zach
    Guest
    Zach

    Great points.

    Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
    3 hours ago
    bob steets
    Guest
    bob steets

    Being from the Netherlands there is one item that bears repeating over and over again. Automobile licensees, pedestrians and bicyclists,; all ‘enjoys’ education, education, education. Here in aMErica…….not so much. Someone will have to ‘pedal’ that forward for a successful evolution.

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    2 hours ago
    GlowBoy
    Guest
    GlowBoy

    Wow! I’m impressed. Sounds like he will be a great person to have on the Council.

    I especially liked the “… if the infrastructure around you changes” quote. Well put.

    Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
    6 hours ago
    joan
    Guest
    joan

    I really appreciate this interview and all the questions you asked, Jonathan. I also want to point folks to another interview with Mapps, in Willamette Week, in which he compared protesters to a “white mob,” which is to say, the KKK.

    Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
    4 hours ago
    Hello, Kitty
    Subscriber
    Hello, Kitty

    A little more context for this quote would be helpful:

    “On a personal level, I want to say something to Commissioner Ryan: I feel you,” Mapps said. “Your story reminds me of my story and it reminds me of the African American story.…I know what it’s like to wait up for the white mob to roll up on your house in the middle of the night because you have the audacity to vote or you had the audacity to hope.”

    So he’s not making his comparison with protesters in general; only those who single out individuals and come in the night, anonymous behind their masks, with the intent to intimidate. It’s may not be a totally apt comparison, but it’s really not too far off base, either.

    My main complaint with this quote is it appears to be letting some folks off the hook for their terrible behavior. It’s not “whiteness” that’s the problem, it’s the intimidation.

    https://www.wweek.com/news/city/2020/11/06/commissioner-elect-mingus-mapps-blisters-portland-protesters-referring-to-some-as-the-white-mob/

    Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
    4 hours ago
    joan
    Guest
    joan

    That crowd included many people of color, so I disagree that this is an apt comparison.

    Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
    4 hours ago
    Hello, Kitty
    Subscriber
    Hello, Kitty

    My main complaint with this quote is it appears to be letting some folks off the hook for their terrible behavior. It’s not “whiteness” that’s the problem, it’s the intimidation.

    [Note that I added this after you responded (but before I saw your comment)]

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    4 hours ago
    SingleSpeed
    Guest
    SingleSpeed

    “Many people of color”

    Ok. Going off of standard Portland stats. It may have been like 10% POC. Either way, your anecdotal thoughts over the racial makeup of a mob of people that show up to elected official’s houses in the middle of the night to vandalize and threaten them, doesn’t really matter.

    Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
    2 hours ago
    joan
    Guest
    joan

    Because a Black Lives Matter protest would include the same demographics of the city as a whole? That … makes no sense. Black activists on Twitter have been complaining regularly about how descriptions of protesters as white have disempowered them. But they can’t always use their full names and real photos because that makes them a lot more vulnerable to police. This wasn’t a mob of white people. If you attend of these protests, you will see that this isn’t a group of only white people.

    Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
    14 minutes ago
    Middle of the Road Guy
    Guest
    Middle of the Road Guy

    You were there?

    Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
    1 hour ago
    Chris I
    Guest
    Chris I

    Portland residents of all colors are completely fed up with the mobs. The pro-mob candidates all lost this last election. People want moderates. They want public safety. They want a city government that works for the people, rather than a small subset of special interests.

    Time for some self-reflection.

    Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
    2 hours ago
    Middle of the Road Guy
    Guest
    Middle of the Road Guy

    We are in violent agreement!

    Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
    1 hour ago
    joan
    Guest
    joan

    Chris, you do not speak for all of Portland. The mob I’m fed up with is one with badges.

    Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
    13 minutes ago
    Scott Kocher
    Guest
    Scott Kocher

    Great to read this. Thank you Commissioner Mapps and Jonathan. I look forward to hearing more, and seeing a robust process that leads to real progress.

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    4 hours ago
    dwk
    Guest
    dwk

    Maybe he can ride his bike and pick up his fellow councilor Hardesty at the Casino up north
    that she Lyfts back and forth to….

    Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
    3 hours ago
    zuckerdog
    Guest
    zuckerdog

    This was a great interview, Jonathan.

    Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
    3 hours ago
    Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
    Author
    Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

    Thank you! I’m glad you liked it. It’s really nice to hear positive feedback.

    Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
    3 hours ago
    SingleSpeed
    Guest
    SingleSpeed

    I echo this thought. Good work.

    Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
    2 hours ago
    Middle of the Road Guy
    Guest
    Middle of the Road Guy

    And, it’s nice to hear direct answers to the questions many people here put out there…

    Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
    1 hour ago
    squareman
    Subscriber
    squareman

    Same. Also, I feel even better about my vote for Mapps now.

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    6 minutes ago
    Erik
    Guest
    Erik

    “I don’t know if we’re going to go back to the world where people go and work in big office towers downtown.”

    “I’ll tell you who’s gonna win long term: The bike people and the public transportation people are gonna be what the 21st century is about.”

    Which is it? Are we going to return to normal where people commute to big office towers or are we going to stay like this in perpetuity? I can tell you right now, transit and bikes are out if this lockdown continues like this…

    Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
    1 hour ago
    Chris I
    Guest
    Chris I

    Bikes are the ideal mode of transport for the coming apocalypse. Transit will die if business doesn’t get back to normal, though…

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    24 minutes ago
    David Hampsten
    Guest
    David Hampsten

    If the Spanish Flu of 1918 is any indicator, in which mask-wearing also became the new normal for a while, by 1921 everyone was back to not wearing masks, crowding, etc, even though the disease was still around as late as 1924.

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    4 minutes ago
    John Liu
    Guest
    John Liu

    Nice detailed interview. Perhaps the other commissioners and commissioners-elect will Zoom with you as well?

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    1 hour ago
    Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
    Author
    Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

    Thanks John. Yeah after several years of not having much contact with City Hall I’m feeling like it’s time to get back in their and establish stronger relationships.

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    11 minutes ago
