Splendid Cycles Big Sale

Portland parks bureau to test electric cargo bike in maintenance fleet

Posted by on November 6th, 2020 at 11:16 am

An Urban Arrow Tender 1500 like this one is coming to Portland. It should be handy for Parks staff to reach maintenance jobs on local paths.
(Photos: Saris Infrastructure)

“These bikes are smaller, more nimble and can be parked and operated in more places than a typical City vehicle.”— Renee Callaway, Saris

Portland’s latest flirtation with electric cargo bikes will involve a city bureau and an Amsterdam-based company whose North American distributor is in Madison, Wisconsin.

Later this month the City of Portland will begin a pilot program in partnership with Saris Infrastructure, a Madison-based company that is the North American distributor of Urban Arrow electric cargo bikes (not to confused with Gazelle North America, who distributes Urban Arrow’s line of family bikes). Portland will be the second city after the City of Madison to test the potential for e-cargo bikes in their maintenance fleets.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

(The bikes at work in Madison.)

Madison began their partnership with Saris over the summer. City employees there are tracking their use of the bikes and filling out surveys about their experience. In a statement on the city’s website, Madison Pedestrian and Bicycle Administrator Renee Callaway said, “These bikes are smaller, more nimble and can be parked and operated in more places than a typical City vehicle.”

For scale, here’s the bike on a path in Madison.

And City of Madison employee said the coronavirus pandemic has made cargo bikes an even more attractive alternative because of health guidelines that prohibit use of shared vehicles.

According to a Saris Sales Manager Patricia Kapinos, they will loan a bike (free of charge) to the Portland Parks & Recreation Bureau (PP&R). The specific model is an Urban Arrow Tender 1500, a $15,000 bike with a 250W motor, 500Wh battery, and the capacity to haul 880 pounds (rider and load). The bike can be configured as a flatbed or with a cargo box (enclosed or open). The expected length of the pilot will be up to four months.

PP&R Spokesman Mark Ross said the offer to use the bike initially came to the transportation bureau, and they handed it off to parks. According to Ross, the bike will be used by park maintenance staff to help remove trash and debris from the Springwater Corridor, and to carry plants and supplies for stewardship efforts along the path. It might be used at other properties but that has yet to be determined (seems like a great fit for Gateway Green, which has no auto parking lot and is only accessible via the I-205 path). “We are intrigued to learn how effective the bike may be in helping meet some of our maintenance needs,” Ross added. “We are always striving to maximize our efficiency and continue to reduce our carbon footprint.”

Portland is no stranger to electric cargo bikes. We have several local companies that use them for a wide variety of delivery tasks. Last year UPS launched an e-bike delivery pilot with Portland State University.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
5 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
PaulMattrickEdEEE Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
draw2build architecture
Member
draw2build architecture

Don’t get me wrong, I have a lot of respect for Saris and for Urban Arrow, but I was disappointed to open this article and see that the electric cargo truck is provided by them and not by local designer and builder Bill Stites of Stites Design. That’s a lot of money for a small company like Stites to tie up in an essentially free use marketing effort for four months.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

Why would Portlnd Parks not buy or lease a giant cargo bike from a local builder is exactly the question that needs to be asked.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Rain Waters
Guest
Rain Waters

Whatever happened to “NO MOTORIZED VEHICLES” ?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
EEE
Guest
EEE

Sure would beat the stinky gas-powered quads they use for maintenance on the Esplanade.

In any event, probably not a ‘motor vehicle’ per ORS 814.405.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Ed
Guest
Ed

What’s happened is the US is catching up to more advanced/developed cycling nations making use of e-csrgo bikes for goods transport, causing little problem with cyclists in those nations. In fact the trend is mostly enthusiastically embraced by them! Rain Waters, that ship has sailed! Of course some will fight change towards more sustainable ways and cling to the status quo. Do you support instead moving goods with cars and trucks? Or moving 400lb loads on a purely pedal-powered bike?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

for $15K? That’s an absurd price.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

RIP OFF!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Paul
Guest
Paul

Especially for a 250 W motor. With an 880 pound load, going up any steep hills will be very difficult. My eBike has 250 W and for a rider+bike load of 200 pounds, there are some hills I can just barely make it up peddling as hard as I can.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests